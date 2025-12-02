Accenture to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Accenture Schedules First-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 18, 2025, to discuss its first-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. An earnings news release will be issued before the call.
To participate in the teleconference, please dial +1 (877) 883-0383 [+1 (412) 317-6061 outside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 1422495 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.
The conference call will also be accessible live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture website at Accenture.com. A replay will be available on this website following the call.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading solutions and global professional services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 779,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most AI-enabled, client-focused, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .
Rachel Frey
Accenture Media Relations
+1 917 452 4421
rachel.frey@accenture.com
Alexia Quadrani
Accenture Investor Relations
+1 917 452 8542
alexia.quadrani@accenture.com