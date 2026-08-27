Accenture to Acquire COMWARE to Strengthen Accenture Edge and Accelerate Digital Core Reinvention for Mid-Market Companies in Japan

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire COMWARE Co., Ltd. , a Tokyo-based provider of end-to-end technology services for mid-market companies. The acquisition will further strengthen Accenture Edge , a new business entity launched in June 2026 to help mid-market companies harness AI and reinvent how they operate. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825513852/en/
COMWARE Co., Ltd. to become part of Accenture
COMWARE is recognized for its strong IT implementation and operations capabilities for mid-market, as well as for its expertise in SAP and CRM technologies. COMWARE will add more than 180 professionals to Accenture and support the continued growth of Accenture Edge. This will further expand Accenture's capabilities to support AI-, data-, and cloud-powered digital core reinvention.
Founded in September 2000, COMWARE has supported the growth of companies in Japan by providing services for core business systems, from implementation and development to maintenance and operations. The company has extensive experience serving discrete manufacturing, including make-to-order and make-to-plan production, as well as process manufacturing in industries such as chemicals and food. COMWARE will bring its deep understanding of manufacturing operations and long-standing client relationships to Accenture.
For more than 25 years, COMWARE has been a business partner of SAP Japan, providing SAP services and delivering high-quality, rapid implementations through its proprietary "COMet" implementation template. In recent years, COMWARE has also expanded its capabilities into CRM as a Salesforce business partner.
"As AI becomes foundational to how companies operate and compete, speed of execution has become increasingly critical to improving decision-making, productivity and competitiveness," said Dai Hamaoka, representative director, president and Japan country managing director, Accenture. "COMWARE will bring deep knowledge of mid-market companies, exceptional talent, and strong client relationships. Combined with Accenture's global execution capabilities and AI-driven transformation services, this will enable us to deliver scalable and repeatable transformation services more quickly to a broader range of clients. We will continue to support clients end-to-end, helping turn AI- and technology-driven change into business outcomes for sustainable growth and competitiveness in Japan."
Tetsu Kayama, president of COMWARE Co., Ltd., added, "Since our founding in September 2000, COMWARE has been at the forefront of SAP-centered ERP solutions. As AI continues to rapidly reshape the industry, we sought greater opportunities to accelerate our growth, and joining Accenture was the decision we needed to make to realize that ambition. Going forward, as part of Accenture, each of our employees will grow on this new stage, and we will contribute more than ever to the transformation and growth of companies across Japan."
About Accenture
Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .
About Accenture Edge
Accenture Edge helps mid-market companies harness AI and reinvent how they operate. Backed by Accenture's large-enterprise expertise and deep ecosystem partnerships, Accenture Edge delivers pre-built, right-sized solutions that help mid-market organizations modernize core systems, adopt AI, strengthen security and simplify operations at speed and scale. Learn more at www.accenture.com/edge .
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target," "strategy," and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Many of the following risks, uncertainties and other factors identified below may be amplified by conflict in the Middle East, as well as any escalation or expansion of economic disruption or the conflict's current scope. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: Accenture and COMWARE will not be able to close the transaction in the time period anticipated, or at all, which is dependent on the parties' ability to satisfy certain closing conditions; the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture's results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and geopolitical conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture's business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the company's solutions and services including through the adaptation and expansion of its solutions and services in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company's results of operations; risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm the company's business, damage its reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action; if Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company's business, the utilization rate of the company's professionals and the company's results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with its ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company's results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture's ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; Accenture's profitability could materially suffer due to pricing pressure, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture's level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company's effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture's results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; Accenture's debt obligations could adversely affect its business and financial condition; as a result of Accenture's geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue to grow in key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture's business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture's work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; Accenture's global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's solutions or services infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.
Copyright © 2026 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825513852/en/
Ken Kanda and Kazumi Yamada
Accenture
accenture.jp.media@accenture.com