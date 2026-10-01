Accenture Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Results

Accenture delivers fourth-quarter revenue above the high end of the company's guided range, with broad-based growth across all geographic markets, industry groups and types of work, and strong EPS, free cash flow and profitability growth

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended August 31, 2026. All comparisons are to the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, unless noted otherwise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001220695/en/

Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet

"We exceeded our fourth-quarter revenue guidance range and capped off another year of broad-based growth across our business, grew adjusted EPS 8%, returned a record $11.5 billion to shareholders and reached a new high of 141 quarterly client bookings of $100 million or more. These results reflect the continued trust our clients place in us to help them reinvent and create value, the high level of innovation we bring every day and the extraordinary commitment of our Reinventors to our clients' success."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Key Metrics

  • New bookings of $22.2 billion, an increase of 4% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency for the quarter, and $84.5 billion for the year
  • Revenues of $18.7 billion for the quarter, an increase of 6% in U.S. dollars and 7% in local currency; and $74.2 billion for the year, an increase of $4.5 billion or 6% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency
  • Fourth quarter GAAP operating margin of 15.3%, an increase of 370 basis points, and an increase of 20 basis points over adjusted1 operating margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025
  • Full year GAAP operating margin of 15.4%, an increase of 70 basis points; adjusted operating margin of 15.8%, an increase of 20 basis points
  • Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $3.29, a 46% increase, and a 9% increase over adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025
  • Full year GAAP diluted EPS of $13.56, a 12% increase; adjusted EPS of $13.97, an 8% increase
  • Free cash flow of $2.8 billion for the quarter and $11.6 billion for the year
  • Total cash returned to shareholders of $11.5 billion for the year, an increase of 38%, reflecting $7.5 billion in repurchases or redemptions, including $2 billion in additional share repurchases in the fourth quarter

Fiscal Year 2027 Business Outlook Highlights

  • Company expects full-year revenue growth of 3% to 6% in local currency
  • Expects full-year GAAP diluted EPS of $14.39 to $14.81, a 6% to 9% increase, and a 3% to 6% increase over adjusted EPS
  • Company expects to return at least $9.5 billion in cash to shareholders in fiscal year 2027

1 Adjusted financial measures presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude business optimization costs recorded during the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, as further described in this release.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Accenture will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 financial results. To participate in the teleconference, please dial +1 (877) 883-0383 [+1 (412) 317-6061 outside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 353302 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture website at accenture.com . A replay will be available on this website following the call.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 814,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $74 billion in FY26 revenue.

Cliff Angelo
Accenture Media Relations
+1 512 732 5659
cliff.angelo@accenture.com

Alexia Quadrani
Accenture Investor Relations
+1 917 452 8542
alexia.quadrani@accenture.com

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