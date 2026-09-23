Accenture Launches Accenture Construct to Reinvent Fragmented Capital Project Delivery Amid Global Investment Supercycle

New global business to accelerate Accenture's existing capital projects business, building on $2.5B in cumulative investments, and thousands of capital project specialists with deep AI and data expertise to orchestrate and deliver project outcomes at scale
Accenture Construct targets an owner-centric capital project services market worth $260B, projected to grow 7.5% annually to $348B in 2030 [1]
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has launched Accenture Construct, a new global business to help project owners plan, deliver and optimize large infrastructure and capital projects, from airports and power grids to data centers, rail networks and advanced manufacturing facilities.
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Accenture has launched Accenture Construct, a new global business to help project owners plan, deliver and optimize large infrastructure and capital projects, from airports and power grids to data centers, rail networks and advanced manufacturing facilities.
Accenture Construct brings together Accenture's capital projects business—which has grown four times over three years across strategic advisory, engineering, project delivery and technology services—to support delivery at scale and give project owners one accountable partner across the full project lifecycle. The new entity is designed to reinvent how capital projects are delivered to overcome delays, cost overruns and execution risk by evolving fragmented project delivery models with the use of AI and data.
Accenture Construct strengthens Accenture's position to capture growth from three converging demand cycles: the AI infrastructure build-out of data center construction, the global energy transition, and long-term infrastructure replacement. The total addressable market for integrated owner-side capital project services is $260 billion and is projected to grow 7.5% annually to $348 billion in 2030.
"Global demand for critical infrastructure capital programs is accelerating at the same time as AI is fundamentally changing how projects are planned, delivered and operated," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. "Together, these shifts are significantly increasing our market opportunity for the capital project services provided by Accenture Construct, which combines deep capital project expertise with global scale, built to give owners a new level of visibility and certainty."
Project complexity is growing faster than traditional, siloed delivery models can manage. Dozens of advisors, consultants, contractors and specialist firms are each accountable to deliver a piece of a project, while the owner absorbs the costs between them.
Backed by Accenture's deep capital project expertise and leadership in data and AI, Accenture Construct addresses these challenges through a common project data foundation that creates a single operational view across the entire delivery ecosystem. Accenture Construct's AI-enabled workflows shift delivery from reactive management to predictive decision-making. These capabilities, combined with Accenture's global delivery capability, enable Accenture Construct to act as a single accountable partner from strategy through handover, reducing the transition costs, knowledge loss and accountability gaps that accumulate every time ownership transfers between the firms involved in a project. The result is earlier risk identification, better decisions, and greater certainty over cost, schedule, quality and asset performance.
"Capital projects haven't lacked expertise; they've lacked alignment on shared success outcomes. Owners assemble exceptional teams, but accountability is often dispersed across the delivery ecosystem," said Adam J. Shaw, CEO of Accenture Construct. "Accenture Construct brings those capabilities together under one accountable partner, combining deep delivery expertise with AI and data to help owners make better decisions, reduce uncertainty and deliver better outcomes."
Accenture Construct serves global private and public sector clients and is organized around five global lines of business, oriented around asset outcomes:
- Data Centers – conceptual design and site planning through construction management, rapid deployment and commissioning, serving high-tech and platform clients
- Utilities & Telecommunications – fiber and 5G networks, power generation plants, power grids, water systems and energy transition infrastructure including wind and EV charging
- Transportation & Civic Infrastructure – airports, hospitals, rail networks and roads for public agencies and operators
- Advanced Manufacturing – highly automated, software-defined production facilities for chip, vehicle, industrial equipment and pharmaceutical manufacturers
- Process Industries – decarbonization infrastructure, liquefied natural gas and complex field programs for chemicals, mining and oil & gas clients
Many leading infrastructure owners already rely on Accenture as a reinvention partner for complex multiphase capital projects. Representative engagements include:
- Vale – helping transform the delivery of a large-scale annual industrial capital portfolio for the global mining company through digital engineering, AI and integrated execution
- Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) – 25 years of responsibility for governance, capital delivery and operations across a multi-county water utility authority
- Metrolinx GO Expansion – supporting one of the largest transportation programs in North America as part of a Program Delivery Services consortium
Accenture Construct unites capabilities Accenture has built through organic growth and a series of acquisitions. This includes more than 5,000 practitioners with industry expertise and hands-on delivery experience across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, many from specialist acquisitions including Alfa Consulting (Spain), Anser Advisory (US), Arca (Spain), BOSLAN (Spain), Comtech Group (Canada), Fibermind (Italy), Greenfish (Belgium), IQT Group (Italy), Orlade Group (France), Soben (UK) and Verum Partners (Brazil).
Accenture Construct will work seamlessly with Accenture's majority-owned joint venture, DLB Associates. DLB will continue to serve as the provider of full data center lifecycle services, including energy optimization and sustainable design, to US-based clients, from early planning and feasibility through to commissioning and operational readiness, complementing Accenture Construct's global capabilities.
Accenture's leadership has been independently recognized across the industry: ranked #6 globally in the ENR 2026 Top 50 Program Management Firms , ranked #4 in Building Design+Construction's Top 80 Construction Management Firms for 2026 , and for capital projects leadership by ReNew Canada . Learn more at Accenture.com/construct
[1] Source: Accenture commissioned study by a leading analyst firm.
About Accenture
Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .
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Aleks Vujanic
Accenture
aleks.vujanic@accenture.com
Jens Derksen
Accenture
jens.derksen@accenture.com