Accenture Acquires Keepler to Boost Its AI and Data Business in Spain

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Keepler Data Tech , a Spanish cloud-native AI and data company. The acquisition will expand Accenture's capabilities to help clients across industries reinvent their core business processes with AI solutions grounded in strong data foundations.
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Juan María Aramburu, CEO of Keepler and Mercedes Oblanca, Market Unit Lead for Spain and Portugal at Accenture
Founded in 2018, Keepler offers AI and data capabilities that cover the end-to-end value chain, from defining a data strategy and building cloud-native data foundations to deploying advanced analytics, gen AI and agentic AI that embed intelligence into core business processes. With a value-realization approach supported by secure, modern data platforms and data readiness, Keepler focuses on industrialized delivery, ethics, compliance and robust observability to optimize automation and decision-making. This comprehensive model helps organizations modernize their data architecture, implement DataOps and MLOps at scale and activate AI across the enterprise to deliver tangible business impact.
More than 240 Keepler professionals will join Accenture. The company, with presence in Madrid, London and Lisbon, has a team that includes technical architects, data scientists, analysts and software engineers among others. They will further strengthen Accenture's ability to scale AI for clients in Spain and beyond.
"Technology is evolving at extraordinary speed, and AI and data are now central to how companies reinvent their businesses, stay competitive and improve their resilience in the current context," said Mercedes Oblanca, Market Unit Lead for Spain and Portugal at Accenture. "By bringing Keepler into Accenture, we further strengthen our end-to-end AI and data capabilities as well as our agentic AI solutions. Combined with our deep industry, functional and technology expertise, this enables us to support clients as they transform their organizations by harnessing the full potential of AI adoption across their value chains in a secure and responsible way."
"From day one, our mission at Keepler has been to help organizations turn data and AI into real, scalable outcomes," said Juan María Aramburu, CEO of Keepler. "By joining Accenture, we accelerate that mission. Together, we will further scale our solutions and drive innovation to clients across Spain and EMEA, empowering them to activate AI with confidence and transform how they operate."
This acquisition is part of Accenture's ongoing investments in AI to accelerate clients' reinvention. Keepler is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at expanding Accenture's AI capabilities, including Faculty ; the Palantir consultancy Decho ; Palantir certified partner RANGR Data ; Salesforce AI consultancy NeuraFlash ; and AI company Halfspace .
Terms of the transaction—including the acquisition of the stake held by private equity investment firm DTCP—were not disclosed.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Many of the following risks, uncertainties and other factors identified below may be amplified by conflict in the Middle East, as well as any escalation or expansion of economic disruption or the conflict's current scope. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture's results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and geopolitical conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture's business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the company's solutions and services including through the adaptation and expansion of its solutions and services in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company's results of operations; risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm the company's business, damage its reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action; if Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company's business, the utilization rate of the company's professionals and the company's results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with its ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company's results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture's ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; Accenture's profitability could materially suffer due to pricing pressure, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture's level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company's effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture's results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; Accenture's debt obligations could adversely affect its business and financial condition; as a result of Accenture's geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue to grow in key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture's business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture's work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; Accenture's global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's solutions or services infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.
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Berta Díaz Olivas
Accenture
+34 691338889
berta.diaz.olivas@accenture.com
Sandra Hernanz
Accenture
+34 653744661
sandra.hernanz@accenture.com