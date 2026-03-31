Accelerant Completes CFO Transition

Linda S. Huber Appointed Chief Financial Officer
Accelerant (NYSE: ARX), the data-driven risk exchange platform transforming the specialty insurance marketplace through the Accelerant Risk Exchange, today appointed Linda S. Huber as Chief Financial Officer following the previously announced CFO transition.
Huber brings significant financial services industry experience to the role, including nearly two decades as a public company CFO. Huber will lead Accelerant's global finance organization, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, and tax, and report to Jeff Radke, Accelerant's Chief Executive Officer.
"We're excited to welcome Linda to the team," said Radke. "Linda brings deep experience as a public company CFO across leading data and information services businesses, a strong track record of financial discipline and execution, and is a valuable addition to our already strong finance team."
"I am delighted to be part of Accelerant," said Huber. "The company's unique platform, underpinned by proprietary data and technology, is transforming how specialty insurance is delivered to the market. I look forward to helping Accelerant achieve its goal of becoming the preeminent specialty insurance marketplace."
Huber previously served as Executive Vice President and CFO of FactSet (NYSE: FDS) from 2021 to 2024, where she was responsible for the company's global finance organization, overseeing all financial functions, including accounting, corporate development, financial planning and analysis, treasury, tax and investor relations. Prior to joining FactSet, she served as CFO and Treasurer of MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) as well as executive Vice President and CFO of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO).
Earlier in her career, she served in several increasingly senior roles in financial services, including Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at U.S. Trust Company, a subsidiary of Charles Schwab & Company, Inc.; Managing Director at Freeman & Co.; Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development and Vice President and Assistant Treasurer at PepsiCo.; Vice President of Energy Investment Banking Group at Bankers Trust Co.; and Associate in the Natural Resources Group at The First Boston Corp. Ms. Huber served on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Montreal from April 2017 to August 2024 where she served on the Audit and Conduct Review Committee and the Risk Review Committee.
Huber also held the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army, where she served from 1980 to 1984. She earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.S. degree in business and economics from Lehigh University.
Huber succeeds Jay Green, who, as previously announced, has resigned to pursue personal interests.
About Accelerant
Accelerant's mission is to modernize the specialty insurance marketplace. The company operates the Accelerant Risk Exchange, a data-driven platform that connects specialty insurance underwriters with risk capital providers through advanced analytics, real-time data, and transparent underwriting insights. The platform supports diversified, low-volatility premium performance and scalable capital deployment across cycles. For more information, visit investor.accelerant.ai or inquire via email at investors@accelerant.ai .
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