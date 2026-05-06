AbraSilver Expands Diablillos Mineral Resource Estimate to 248 Million Ounces Contained Silver and 2.5 Million Ounces Contained Gold in M&I

Highlights Strong Growth at Oculto & Significantly Expands Heap Leach Component
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") on the Company's wholly owned Diablillos property in Argentina ("Diablillos" or the "Project").
The updated MRE demonstrates significant growth across the Project, with Measured & Indicated ("M&I") resources now totaling 232 million tonnes ("Mt"), containing approximately 248 million ounces ("Moz") of silver and 2.54 Moz of gold (454 Moz silver-equivalent "AgEq"). The contained metal in M&I has increased by a substantial 25% for silver, 48% for gold and 30% for silver-equivalent since the prior mineral resource estimate (the "Prior MRE") from July 2025.
The updated MRE incorporates approximately 13,270 metres ("m") of additional drilling completed since the Prior MRE, bringing the total drilling database at Diablillos to over 170,000 m. The estimate includes mineralization amenable to tank or heap leach processing routes and reflects continued growth across all five deposits at Diablillos - Oculto, JAC, Fantasma, Laderas and Sombra - driven by recent drilling success, improved geological understanding, and updated economic assumptions. The MRE is based on drilling up to December 31, 2025 and does not include any of the Phase VI drilling completed since.
Key Highlights of the Updated MRE (Combined Tank and Heap Leach):
Tank leach MRE: 102 Mt grading 65 g/t Ag and 0.62 g/t Au, containing 213 Moz Ag and 2.04 Moz Au (389 Moz AgEq).
-
Heap leach MRE: 130 Mt grading 8 g/t Ag and 0.12 g/t Au, containing 35 Moz Ag and 503 koz Au (65 Moz AgEq).
The heap leach tonnage has increased significantly, reflecting the delineation of a large volume of lower-grade mineralization with strong development potential under a dual-processing approach and improved economics.
Total M&I MRE (tank and heap leach): 232 Mt grading 33 g/t Ag and 0.34 g/t Au, containing 248 Moz Ag and 2.54 Moz Au (454 Moz AgEq).
Updated MRE use conservative long-term metal prices of US$34.50/oz Ag & $3,200/oz Au.
The updated MRE will underpin the upcoming Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") on the proposed tank leach operation and an accompanying Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the additional heap leach option, expected by the end of Q2 2026.
Updated MRE reflects drilling through Dec. 31, 2025, with additional upside from the ongoing Phase VI drill program to be incorporated in the next MRE update, anticipated in Q1 2027.
Key Changes Compared to Prior MRE (Tank Leach Only):
14% increase in contained silver in the M&I categories to 213 Moz Ag from 186 Moz Ag.
31% increase in contained gold in the M&I categories to 2.04 Moz Au from 1.55 Moz Au.
-
19% increase in M&I silver-equivalent ounces to 389 Moz AgEq from 327 Moz AgEq.
M&I MRE totals 102.0 Mt grading 65 g/t Ag and 0.62 g/t Au (119 g/t AgEq).
Total Inferred MRE amounts to an additional 14.4 Mt at 25 g/t Ag and 0.57 g/t Au (74 g/t AgEq).
-
Significant increase in the M&I categories occurred in gold mineralization at the Oculto deposit, where tonnage increased by 45%. Contained silver rose by 15% and contained gold by 31% (refer to Table 3 for details) due primarily to additional exploration drilling.
John Miniotis, President and CEO, commented, "We're extremely pleased to deliver yet another strong Mineral Resource update at Diablillos, with total M&I now exceeding 450 million ounces of silver-equivalent. This update reflects continued growth in our core deposits while also highlighting a large-scale heap leach opportunity that could enhance the Project's overall development profile. With the DFS on track for completion in Q2 2026, we are progressing toward a formal construction decision, while continuing to generate additional value through ongoing exploration success."
David O'Connor, Chief Geologist, stated, "The updated MRE demonstrates the strong growth potential at Diablillos, particularly at Oculto, where recent drilling continues to successfully expand mineralization. Importantly, the property remains highly-prospective, with multiple target areas still largely untested, and drilling from the ongoing Phase VI program continues to highlight the potential for further meaningful resource growth."
April 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate Statement
Table 1 - Total Diablillos Mineral Resource Summary (Tank & Heap Leach) - As of April 30, 2026.
|Zone
|Category
| Tonnes
(000 t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Au
(g/t)
| AgEq
(g/t)
| Contained Ag
(000 Oz)
| Contained Au
(000 Oz)
| Contained AgEq
(000 Oz)
|Tank
Leach
|Oxides
|Measured
|41,042
|100
|0.68
|159
|131,668
|896
|209,281
|Indicated
|60,978
|41
|0.58
|92
|81,060
|1,143
|180,078
|Measured &
|102,021
|65
|0.62
|119
|212,728
|2,039
|389,359
|Indicated
|Inferred
|14,400
|25
|0.57
|74
|11,468
|262
|34,187
|Heap
Leach
|Oxides
|Measured
|25,469
|13
|0.09
|19
|10,997
|76
|15,425
|Indicated
|104,491
|7
|0.13
|15
|24,328
|428
|49,342
|Measured &
|129,960
|8
|0.12
|16
|35,325
|503
|64,767
|Indicated
|Inferred
|34,947
|6
|0.14
|14
|6,939
|158
|16,153
|Total
|Oxides
|Measured
|66,512
|67
|0.45
|105
|142,665
|971
|224,706
|Indicated
|165,469
|20
|0.30
|43
|105,388
|1,570
|229,420
| Measured &
Indicated
|231,981
|33
|0.34
|61
|248,053
|2,542
|454,127
|Inferred
|49,347
|12
|0.26
|32
|18,406
|420
|50,340
Refer to footnotes in Tables 2 and 4
Table 2 - Diablillos Mineral Resource Estimate by Deposit (Tank Leach Material Only) - As of April 30, 2026.
|Deposit
|Zone
|Category
| Tonnes
(000 t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Au
(g/t)
| AgEq
(g/t)
| Contained Ag
(000 Oz)
| Contained Au
(000 Oz)
| Contained AgEq
(000 Oz)
|Oculto
|Oxides
|Measured
|31,443
|85
|0.86
|159
|85,507
|870
|160,890
|Indicated
|51,617
|34
|0.66
|91
|55,745
|1,099
|150,983
| Measured &
Indicated
|83,059
|53
|0.74
|117
|141,252
|1,969
|311,872
|Inferred
|12,145
|17
|0.62
|71
|6,705
|244
|27,810
|JAC
|Oxides
|Measured
|9,600
|150
|0.08
|157
|46,161
|26
|48,392
|Indicated
|5,192
|115
|0.04
|118
|19,125
|7
|19,729
| Measured &
Indicated
|14,792
|137
|0.07
|143
|65,286
|33
|68,120
|Inferred
|874
|121
|0.01
|122
|3,407
|0
|3,432
|Fantasma
|Oxides
|Measured
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indicated
|1,738
|74
|0.01
|75
|4,149
|0
|4,176
| Measured &
Indicated
|1,738
|74
|0.01
|75
|4,149
|0
|4,176
|Inferred
|337
|75
|0.01
|76
|814
|0
|822
|Laderas
|Oxides
|Measured
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indicated
|1,520
|15
|0.66
|72
|726
|32
|3,501
| Measured &
Indicated
|1,520
|15
|0.66
|72
|726
|32
|3,501
|Inferred
|988
|14
|0.57
|63
|435
|18
|2,017
|Sombra
|Oxides
|Measured
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indicated
|912
|45
|0.15
|58
|1,314
|4
|1,689
| Measured &
Indicated
|912
|45
|0.15
|58
|1,314
|4
|1,689
|Inferred
|56
|59
|0.00
|59
|106
|0
|106
|Total (tank leach)
|Oxides
|Measured
|41,042
|100
|0.68
|159
|131,668
|896
|209,281
|Indicated
|60,978
|41
|0.58
|92
|81,060
|1,143
|180,078
| Measured &
Indicated
|102,021
|65
|0.62
|119
|212,728
|2,039
|389,359
|Inferred
|14,400
|25
|0.57
|74
|11,468
|262
|34,187
- Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.
- The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery).
- The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate.
- The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 34.50/oz Ag price, US $3,200/oz Au price, 86.6% process recovery for Au, and 80.9% process recovery for Ag, for the tank leaching and 74.3% process recovery for Au, and 46.8% process recovery for Ag, for the secondary heap leaching.
- Open pit optimization was constrained using a dual-process approach, with tank leaching as the primary process (total opex of US$32.30/t) and heap leaching as the secondary process (total opex of US$7.00/t).
- The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014).
- A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income]
- The Mineral Resource is sub-horizontal with sub-vertical feeders and has a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction by open pit methods.
- In-situ bulk densities were assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation.
- All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces.
- Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates.
- The Mineral Resource was estimated by Luis Rodrigo Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), an INSA Consultora Managing Principal Geologist, and an Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
- Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource.
- All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.
Figure 1 - Diablillos Pit Shell Comparison (2026 vs. 2025) Highlighting Resource Growth
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11792/296232_f6969a39f41eda29_001full.jpg
Updated Tank Leach Mineral Resource Demonstrates Strong Growth at Core Deposits
The updated tank leach MRE reflects continued expansion across the core Oculto and JAC deposits, supported by recent drilling that has improved both scale and confidence in the resource.
Oculto: M&I MRE tonnage increased by 45%, with contained silver up 15% and gold up 31%. This substantial increase was driven by infill drilling to connect gaps in the MRE blocks and drilling to expand the margins of the resource.
JAC: M&I MRE increased by 13% in tonnage, with contained silver rising 12% and contained gold up 20%. This increase was also driven by infill drilling to connect gaps in resource blocks and drilling to expand the margins of the mineralization.
Fantasma, Laderas and Sombra: All satellite deposits recorded meaningful increases in tonnage and contained metal, supported by a combination of additional drilling and updated economic assumptions.
Table 3 - Comparison of the April 2026 Tank Leach M&I MRE to the July 2025 Prior Estimate.
|Deposit
|Category
| Tonnes
(000 t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Au
(g/t)
| Contained Ag
(k oz Ag)
| Contained
Au
(k oz Au)
|Oculto
|Current Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|83,059
|53
|0.74
|141,252
|1,969
|Prior
Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|57,382
|67
|0.82
|123,321
|1,505
|Variance (%)
|45%
|-21%
|-10%
|15%
|31%
|JAC
|Current Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|14,792
|137
|0.07
|65,286
|33
|Prior
Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|13,134
|139
|0.06
|58,492
|27
|Variance (%)
|13%
|-1%
|7%
|12%
|20%
|Fantasma
|Current Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|1,738
|74
|0.01
|4,149
|-
|Prior
Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|1,049
|72
|-
|2,436
|-
|Variance (%)
|66%
|3%
|-
|70%
|-
|Laderas
|Current Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|1,520
|15
|0.66
|726
|32
|Prior
Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|806
|17
|0.67
|428
|17
|Variance (%)
|88%
|-10%
|-3%
|70%
|84%
|Sombra
|Current Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|912
|45
|0.15
|1,314
|4
|Prior
Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|758
|54
|0.12
|1,317
|3
|Variance (%)
|20%
|-17%
|18%
|0%
|42%
|All deposits (tank leach only)
|Current Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|102,021
|65
|0.62
|212,728
|2,039
|Prior
Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|73,129
|79
|0.66
|185,994
|1,553
|Variance (%)
|40%
|-18%
|-6%
|14%
|31%
Notes to Mineral Comparison Table
- Key Assumptions in April 2026 MRE:
- Ag price: $ 34.50/oz & Au price: $3,200/oz.
- Average recovery rates (tank leach): 80.9% Ag and 86.6% Au.
- Cut-off grade: based on Net Value per Block, with an average cut-off grade equivalent to ~39 g/t AgEq.
- Open pit optimization parameters: Mining cost; $2.23/t; Processing cost; $23.84/t; G&A cost $6.51/t.
- Key Assumptions in July 2025 MRE:
- Ag price: $ 27.50/oz & Au price: $2,400/oz
- Average recovery rates (tank leach): 82.6% Ag and 86.5% Au
- Cut-off grade: based on Net Value per Block, with an average cut-off grade equivalent to ~41 g/t AgEq.
- Open pit optimization parameters: Mining cost; $1.94/t; Processing cost; $22.97/t; G&A cost $3.32/t
- For additional details, please refer to "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate, Diablillos Ag-Au Project" with an effective date of July 29, 2025 and available on the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.
Figure 2 - Diablillos Mineral Resource Estimate within Conceptual Open Pit
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11792/296232_f6969a39f41eda29_002full.jpg
Heap Leach Mineral Resource Estimate
The updated MRE includes a significantly expanded heap leach component, representing a large inventory of lower-grade mineralization that was not previously fully captured within the block model. The increase in heap leach mineralization reflects a combination of:
- Higher long-term gold and silver price assumptions, improving economic cut-off thresholds.
- Improved geological continuity within broader mineralized domains.
- Updated processing assumptions incorporating a dual-flow sheet approach.
A potential secondary heap leach processing circuit will be evaluated under a PEA and presented with the DFS results by the end of Q2. The heap leach project will be an expansion to the tank leach operation and will be evaluated based on potential construction after the tank leach circuit is operational. The heap leach operation has the potential to convert some of the open pit waste into payable mineralization and effectively lower the future strip ratio. The company intends to present the PEA within the same NI 43-101 Technical Report as the DFS.
Table 4 - Diablillos Mineral Resource Estimate (Heap Leach Material Only) - As of April 30, 2026.
|Deposit
|Category
| Tonnes
(000 t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Au
(g/t)
| Contained Ag
(k oz Ag)
| Contained
Au
(k oz Au)
|All deposits (Heap leach only)
|Current Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|129,960
|8
|0.12
|34,854
|503
|Prior
Resource
| Measured &
Indicated
|30,774
|13
|0.16
|12,649
|162
|Variance (%)
|322%
|-38%
|-25%
|176%
|210%
Notes for July 2026 MRE (Heap Leach Material):
- Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.
- The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery).
- The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate.
- The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 34.50/oz Ag price, US $3,200/oz Au price, 86.6% process recovery for Au, and 80.9% process recovery for Ag, for the primary process tank leaching and 74.3% process recovery for Au, and 46.8% process recovery for Ag, for the secondary process heap leaching.
- Open pit optimization was constrained using a dual-process approach, with tank leaching as the primary process (total opex of US$32.30/t) and heap leaching as the secondary process (total opex of US$7.00/t).
- The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014).
- A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income].
- The Mineral Resource is sub-horizontal with sub-vertical feeders and a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction by open pit methods.
- In-situ bulk density was assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation.
- All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces.
- Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates.
- The Mineral Resource was estimated by Luis Rodrigo Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), an INSA Consultora Managing Principal Geologist, and an Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
- Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource.
- All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.
Significant Exploration Upside Remains
Diablillos continues to demonstrate strong potential for further Mineral Resource growth, both within and beyond the current footprint. Key target areas include:
Oculto East: based on recent drill results, the robust gold-dominant mineralization at Oculto East within which there are higher grade zones, extends well beyond the conceptual open pit margin. This remains the top priority target area for further expanding Mineral Resources.
Oculto-JAC connection: recent drilling has shown that there is potential to expand the high-grade silver mineralization in the Oculto-JAC area, as well as potential for additional mineralized zones north of the JAC zone, extending southwest from Oculto.
Sombra: the Mineral Resource at the Sombra zone has potential to continue north-eastwards along a magnetic anomaly zone to connect with the Oculto deposit and be incorporated in the Oculto conceptual open pit.
Cerro Viejo: a major zone hosting gold bearing silicified rock extends for over 1 km westwards from the previously drilled area at Cerro Viejo. Channel sampling with anomalous to high grade gold values will be followed up by reconnaissance drilling aimed at defining a shallow epithermal gold resource.
The fully funded Phase VI drill program includes approximately 15,000 m of drilling, with results expected to support a future Mineral Resource update in early 2027.
Definitive Feasibility Study Update
The tank leach DFS remains on track for completion by the end of Q2 2026. Feasibility-level engineering has now been completed, and a new mine plan is being developed based on this MRE that will result in an updated Mineral Reserve estimate.
In parallel, the Company has commenced early-stage planning for engineering, procurement and construction activities, positioning Diablillos to advance efficiently toward a formal construction decision.
Mineral Resource Estimate Methodology
The tank leach open pit constrained updated MRE for Diablillos is based on a Net Value per Block methodology that results in an approximate cut-off grade of 39 g/t AgEq, derived from assumptions regarding specified metal prices and estimated operating costs for mining, processing and G&A.
The heap leach updated MRE has also employed a Net Value per Block method that results in a cut-off grade of approximately 15 g/t AgEq. This is based on a lower cost heap leaching metal recovery process for lower-grade mineralisation within the conceptual open pit, complementing the primary tank leaching process.
The updated MRE was prepared by Luis Rodrigo Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), an INSA Consultora Managing Principal Geologist, and an independent Qualified Person under National Instrument NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards incorporated, by reference, and in compliance with NI 43-101 and has been reviewed internally by AbraSilver.
The updated MRE incorporates 170,368 m of drilling from 790 drill holes (both historical and current).
The updated MRE is based on the Oculto, JAC, Fantasma, Laderas and Sombra deposits within the broader Diablillos property, reported within a constraining Whittle open pit shell. The cut-off grade was determined using a Net Value per Block calculation, factoring in the economic parameters outlined in the Supporting Technical Disclosure section below.
Gold and silver grades were estimated into the block model using RC and Diamond Drill Holes (DDH), including drilling completed up to December 31, 2025. Industry-standard estimation methodologies were applied, including Ordinary Kriging (OK) and validation against an Inverse Distance squared estimate (ID2). Drill hole intervals were composited to a length of 1 m, which is the average sampling length for core sampling.
Grade capping was applied to composited grade intervals on a case-by-case basis for each estimation domain. Domains were defined by a combination of lithology, alteration, and oxide / sulphides state, resulting in a total of 35 estimation domains for gold and silver.
Supporting Technical Disclosure
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
The tank leach and heap leach updated MREs are constrained by the same optimized Whittle open pit and incorporate identical geological and structural constraints; the tank leach updated MRE contains 102 Mt of M&I within a total of 705 Mt of waste, while the heap leach updated MRE reclassifies part of this waste as sufficiently mineralized to meet reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction, resulting in 130 Mt of M&I.
Individual metals are reported at 100% of in-situ grades.
The effective date of the updated MRE is April 30, 2026, and is based on drilling through December 31, 2025.
There are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the updated MRE.
-
Key Assumptions are outlined below (all figures are in US dollars unless otherwise noted):
Commodity prices used were $ 34.50/oz Ag price and $3,200/oz Au price
Note: Commodity price assumptions were guided by the NI 43-101 requirement for the updated MRE to have 'reasonable prospects' of eventual economic extraction.
-
Metallurgical recoveries: tank leach metallurgical recoveries applied to the updated MRE were obtained from a geo-metallurgical model that has been built, based on metallurgical testwork performed at SGS Canada. This model incorporates five domains applied to the block model, using a master composite for each, based on approximately 15 samples per domain. A fixed value of metallurgical recovery has been applied to each domain. Overall average of these five domains is 86.6% for gold and 80.9% for silver, respectively.
Metallurgical recoveries: heap leach metallurgical recoveries were obtained from a preliminary bottle roll test work campaign on the lower grade mineralization, based on the same geo-metallurgical domains used for the tank leaching process. Recovery assumptions of 74.4% for gold and 46.8% for silver were used.
Operating cost assumptions used in the Whittle open pit optimization: mining costs of $2.23/t; tank leach processing costs of $23.84/t and G&A costs of $6.51/t. For the heap leach an overall processing cost of $7.00/t has been estimated.
Open pit slopes: Open pit shell slope angles applied are based on 2024 geotechnical drilling and modelling. Eight geotechnical sectors have been defined with the average overall angle for the open pit shell optimization being 44 degrees.
A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the updated MRE, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income].
The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery).
QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols
AbraSilver applies industry standard exploration methodologies and techniques, and all drill core samples are collected under the supervision of the Company's geologists in accordance with industry best practices. Drill core is transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where drill data is compared and verified with the core in the trays. Thereafter, it is logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples are then bagged, and quality control materials are inserted at regular intervals at site; these include blanks and certified reference materials as well as duplicate core samples which are collected to assess sampling precision and reproducibility. Groups of samples are then placed in large bags which are sealed with numbered tags to maintain a chain-of-custody during the transport of the samples from the project site to the laboratory.
All samples are received by the ASA (Alex Stewart Argentina) preparation laboratory in Salta, where they are prepared, then the pulp sachet is directly dispatched to its facility in Mendoza, Argentina, where they are analyzed. All samples are analyzed using a multi-element technique consisting of a four-acid digestion followed by ICP/AES detection, and gold is analyzed by 50g Fire Assay with an AAS finish. Silver results greater than 100g/t are re-analyzed using four acid digestions with an ore grade AAS finish.
Qualified Persons and Technical Information
The site visit, review of various geological aspects including sampling techniques, drill core, logging, assay laboratory, secondary laboratory check samples and updated MRE estimate was done by Mr. Luis Rodrigo Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo). Mr. Peralta is an INSA Consultora Managing Principal Geologist, and an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Peralta has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
The full Technical Report in respect of the updated MRE estimate is being prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile within 45 days from this news release.
About AbraSilver
AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta and Catamarca provinces of Argentina. The current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos (tank leach-only) consists of 102.0 Mt grading 65 g/t Ag and 0.62 g/t Au, containing approximately 213Moz of silver and 2.0Moz of gold, with significant further upside potential based on recent exploration drilling. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders. In addition, the Company has an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."
For further information please visit the AbraSilver Resource website at www.abrasilver.com, our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on X at www.x.com/abrasilver
Alternatively please contact:
John Miniotis, President and CEO
info@abrasilver.com
Tel: +1 416-306-8334
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expect", "is expected", "in order to", "is focused on" (a future event), "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or the negative connotation thereof. In particular, statements regarding the Company's future operations, future exploration and development activities or other development plans constitute forward-looking statements. By their nature, statements referring to mineral reserves or mineral resources constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the results (if any) of further exploration work to define and expand or upgrade mineral resources and reserves at the Project; the anticipated exploration, drilling, development, construction and other activities of the Company and the results of such activities, including the completion of the DFS on the proposed tank leach operation and an accompanying PEA of the additional heap leach option in Q2/2026 and an updated MRE in Q1/2027; the Mineral Resource estimates of the Project (and the assumptions underlying such estimates); the ability of exploration work (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization; the completion and timing for the filing of the technical report; the ability to realize upon mineralization in a manner that is economic; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact.
The Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company, its properties and business. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in demand for and price of gold, silver and other commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments in Argentina; changes in any of the assumptions underlying the updated MRE; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the additional risks described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim management's discussion and analysis and other disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The Company's anticipation of and success in managing the foregoing risks could cause actual results to differ materially from what is anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Appendix I - Total Consolidated Mineral Resource Estimate (Tank & Heap Leaching) April 30, 2026
|Deposit
|Zone
|Category
| Tonnes
(000 t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Au
(g/t)
| AgEq
(g/t)
| Contained Ag
(000 Oz Ag)
| Contained Au
(000 Oz Ag)
| Contained AgEq
(000 Oz Ag)
|Oculto
|Oxides
|Measured
|53,747
|54
|0.55
|102
|93,891
|944
|173,602
|Indicated
|146,634
|16
|0.32
|44
|75,326
|1,503
|194,188
|Measured &
|200,380
|26
|0.38
|59
|169,217
|2,447
|367,791
|Indicated
|Inferred
|42,950
|9
|0.28
|33
|12,147
|389
|41,783
|JAC
|Oxides
|Measured
|12,765
|119
|0.07
|125
|48,774
|27
|51,104
|Indicated
|7,863
|84
|0.03
|87
|21,286
|8
|21,963
|Measured &
|20,628
|106
|0.05
|110
|70,060
|36
|73,067
|Indicated
|Inferred
|1,561
|79
|0.01
|80
|3,967
|1
|4,005
|Fantasma
|Oxides
|Measured
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indicated
|2,293
|63
|0.01
|63
|4,621
|0
|4,653
|Measured &
|2,293
|63
|0.01
|63
|4,149
|0
|4,176
|Indicated
|Inferred
|416
|66
|0.01
|66
|881
|0
|889
|Laderas
|Oxides
|Measured
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indicated
|5,678
|9
|0.27
|32
|1,583
|50
|5,409
|Measured &
|5,678
|9
|0.27
|32
|1,583
|50
|5,409
|Indicated
|Inferred
|4,135
|8
|0.22
|28
|1,115
|30
|3,362
|Sombra
|Oxides
|Measured
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indicated
|3,001
|27
|0.09
|35
|2,572
|9
|3,207
|Measured &
|3,001
|27
|0.09
|35
|2,572
|9
|3,207
|Indicated
|Inferred
|284
|32
|0.01
|33
|297
|0
|300
|Total
|Oxides
|Measured
|66,512
|67
|0.45
|105
|142,665
|971
|224,706
|Indicated
|165,469
|20
|0.30
|43
|105,388
|1,570
|229,420
|Measured &
|231,981
|33
|0.34
|61
|248,053
|2,542
|454,127
|Indicated
|Inferred
|49,347
|12
|0.26
|32
|18,406
|420
|50,340
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