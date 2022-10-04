Precious MetalsInvesting News

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: A B N ) (OTCQB: A B NAF ) (Frankfurt: E2 L 2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Rackla Metals Inc. ("Rackla") whereby the Company has granted Rackla the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Hit Property, which consists of 24 mineral claims, located in the Yukon Territory, Canada (the " Property ").

Under the terms of the Agreement, Rackla may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by completing the following:

(a) paying CAD$25,000 cash to the Company within three (3) business days following the closing date; and

(b) within twelve (12) months following the closing date:

(i)  paying CAD$25,000 cash to the Company,

(ii)  issuing 250,000 common shares in the capital of Rackla to the Company, and

(iii)  incurring a total of CAD$100,000 in Qualified Expenditures on the Property.

The Company shall retain a NSR of one-half percent (0.5%) on the Property. Rackla will assume the Company's obligation to pay a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty (the "Existing Royalty") to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. pursuant to the Net Smelter Returns Royalty Agreement between Aben and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. dated October 17, 2019.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a well-funded Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ), visit our Company's web site at www.aben resources. com .

Aben Resources Ltd.

"Jim Pettit"
______________________
JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications
Aben Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-416-2978
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenre sources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information


Aben Announces COVID-19 Response

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN) (OTCQB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that it has implemented operational procedures across the company to protect the health of its office staff, field crews, contractors, stakeholders, and local communities during the COVID-19 global pandemic. In order to mitigate the potential effects of COVID-19, office and field staff, where possible, have been working from home per government advisories and the Company expects them to remain working remotely until such advisories have been lifted. Plans for field work for 2020 will be evaluated and updated as the current COVID-19 situation evolves. Aben Resources remains well-financed with over CAD$1.2 million in the Treasury. The company is continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation and considers the health and safety of staff and all stakeholders as paramount.

FWB:E2L2

Aben Reports Final Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program and Completes Earn-in for the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted analytical results from the final seven drill holes (FK19-64 to 70) of the 2019 drill exploration program conducted at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Five of these drill holes were collared in the far south of the Boundary Valley with two holes completed at the Forrest prospect, located 14 km SSW from Boundary. The second and final phase of drilling in 2019 tested for precious and base-metal mineralization associated with structures and along geologic contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

FWB:E2L2

Aben Reports Further Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from drill holes FK19-55 through FK19-63. These results are from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. This release reports on drill holes located within the Boundary Valley but distal to the main mineralized zone at North Boundary. Part of a second phase of drilling, these holes tested for precious and base metal mineralization along geologic structures and contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

FWB:E2L2

Aben Continues to Expand Mineralized Footprint at the North Boundary Zone at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from the ongoing 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The latest results continue to outline widespread polymetallic mineralization throughout the North Boundary Zone. These results are from 5 drill holes located at the margins and well outboard of the main mineralized core at North Boundary.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

FRA:E2L2

Aben Provides Initial Analytical Data from Drill Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle, Increases Size of Program, Update on Justin Project, Yukon

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received analytical results from the the first shipment of drill core from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

Mistango to Begin 5,000m Drill Program at Ledden Copper-Gold Project in Quebec

Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce that it will begin a 5,000-metre drilling program on its Ledden Copper-Gold Project ("Ledden") in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . Ledden is also adjacent along the southeast boundary of QC Copper and Gold's (TSXV: QCCU) Opemiska Project.

The drill and crew began mobilizing to the site on the week of October 10, 2022 . Phase One's drilling will focus on the northeast trending magnetic anomalies and test for near surface bulk tonnage copper-gold mineralization.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

gold bear and bull

Top Stories This Week: Gold Nears Bear Market Territory, Where is the Bottom?

Editor's Picks: Gold Nears Bear Market Territory, Where is the Bottom?youtu.be

Last week brought ups and downs for gold, but it closed the period on a positive note.

The yellow metal spent Monday (September 26) trading between about US$1,622 and US$1,645 per ounce, and dropped as low as US$1,616 on Wednesday (September 28); it had improved by Friday (September 30) to finish at about US$1,660 per ounce.

There's been no shortage of events for gold to react to over the last five days, but one element that I want to highlight is the US dollar, which has been a consistent headwind for the metal in 2022.

Venus Metals Corporation Ltd

Marvel Loch East Rare Earth Project Ultrafine™ Soil Survey Identifies New REE Area Potential For Clay-Hosted REE Mineralisation

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (“Venus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of reconnaissance soil and laterite sampling programs on its tenement E15/1796 (in the name of Redscope Enterprises Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Venus) located ~60 km east of Marvel Loch.

a hand holding a small gold bar in front of stock screen

Experts: Gold Tokenization to Create “Fungible Currency No Politician Can Print”

The gold industry is currently developing the first digital gold token. Underpinned by the World Gold Council’s (WGC) responsible practises framework, the hope is to revolutionize the currency space with fungible gold.

At this year’s Gold Forum Americas, held in Colorado Springs from September 18 to 21, one of the most anticipated presentations was a panel discussion with the CEOs of leading gold-producing companies.

Led by WGC CEO David Tait, it focused on the Gold247 initiative. This WGC-led effort to digitize gold encompasses three areas: integrity, accessibility and fungibility — all of which were discussed by the panelists.

Kinross announces approval to increase normal course issuer bid as part of enhanced share buyback program

(All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

