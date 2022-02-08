Aben Resources Ltd. has received and filed a NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report pertaining to Aben’s 100% owned 7400 hectare Justin Gold Project in the Yukon. The Justin Property encompasses several historic Gold and Silver prospects and has been systematically explored by Aben since 2011. Aben has filed a permit application with the Yukon government to extend their right to explore the Property for an ...

ABN:CA