Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") has received and filed a NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report pertaining to Aben's 100% owned 7400 hectare Justin Gold Project in the Yukon. The Justin Property encompasses several historic Gold (Au) and Silver (Ag) prospects and has been systematically explored by Aben since 2011. Aben has filed a permit application with the Yukon government to extend their right to explore the Property for an additional five years.

The Justin Property is host to rocks that have undergone multi-phase hydrothermal alteration that has produced two distinct mineralizing systems. Drilling has shown that precious metal mineralization on the Property is part of an Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) featuring multiple mineralization styles including sheeted vein arrays, vein breccias, stockwork veining, fault-controlled mineralization, and skarn-hosted gold horizons. Drilling at the POW Zone has returned intercepts ranging from trace values to highs of 1.19 g/t Au over 60.0 m (including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0 m) and 1.49 g/t Au over 46.4 m . The POW Zone, along with the Confluence, Main, Kangas and POW West Zones, are potential hosts to bulk-tonnage gold mineralization and higher-grade skarn mineralization. The Lost Ace Zone, located 2 kilometers from the POW Zone, is host to high-grade near-surface mesothermal gold-arsenopyrite bearing quartz veins interpreted to be part of an Orogenic Gold System. Trenching in 2018 returned values ranging from trace to 20.8 g/t gold over 4.4 meters including 88.2 g/t gold (Au) over 1.0 m at the Lost Ace Zone.

The Orogenic-style mineralization discovered at Lost Ace is interpreted to share many characteristics with the orogenic veins discovered at Seabridge Gold's adjacent 3 Aces project. Exploration at 3 Aces has shown the regionally extensive stratigraphic contact in the middle Yusezyu Formation contains consistently highly anomalous gold values. The discovery of gold mineralization in the upper Yusezyu Formation at Lost Ace suggests newly discovered orogenic gold mineralization could occur over a significant stratigraphic extent between the upper and middle Yusezyu Formation on the Justin Property. In addition, the previously discovered intrusion related gold mineralization at the POW Zone would have intruded through the prospective stratigraphy which hosts the older orogenic mineralization in the district, potentially enhancing grades in the intrusion related gold system.

Aben now holds the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest, less 2% Net Production Royalty ("NPR") in the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia. The 2,387 hectare Slocan Graphite Property hosts several large flake graphite-bearing outcrops (high values of 3.36 and 4.43 % organic Carbon) at the Tedesco Zone, which is coincident with a strong conductive anomaly identified in 2010 that is interpreted to extend up to 2.0km from the known surficial occurrences. The Slocan Graphite Project benefits from excellent infrastructure including a high-voltage transmission line within 1.2 km of the property boundaries, an extensive network of forestry roads on and around the property, and an existing graphite processing plant and facilities located 1.5 km west of the property (owned by Eagle Graphite Corporation). Aben has submitted a mineral exploration permit application with the provincial government in advance of ground exploration in Spring 2022 and a subsequent planned drill program.

The Pringle North Property consists of 5 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 1,881 hectares and is located 55 kilometers north of the prolific Red Lake Gold Camp. The Property straddles the interpreted northern extension of the deep-seated geologic structures that host several gold deposits within the Red Lake Gold Camp.

The deep-seated extensional feature was identified by seismic reflection surveys and has been described by the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines as similar in nature and significance to the structures that host the Red Lake Gold Belt. Aben Resources has been compiling and interpreting regional and property-scale geologic and geophysical data in advance of a comprehensive field exploration program in the Spring of 2022. The Property has seen very little ground exploration and is structurally complex with strong evidence of wide-spread shearing, folding and faulting. These structural controls provided fluid pathways that can trap gold mineralizing fluids in potentially economic concentrations.

In addition to the full spectrum of structural controls present on the Property, Pringle North is host to several surface samples that tested at or above the 95 th percentile from an overburden sampling program by Agnico Eagle in 2009. A substantial belt of mafic to ultramafic rocks that parallel the Nungesser Deformation Zone (NDZ) have been mapped on the property. Age determination by Sanborn et al, 2004, dates this volcanic-sedimentary belt at 2.94 billion years old and assigns it to the Balmer Assemblage, which is host to the gold mines in the Red Lake Camp.

Aben Resources will forego ground exploration activities at the Forrest Kerr Gold Property in Northwest B.C in 2022. The Forrest Kerr Property remains an important asset to Aben Resources and all geologic data collected through recent drill programs will continue to be analyzed and re-interpreted with the aim to conduct focused exploration programs in the future. The Forrest Kerr Property is fully permitted and in good standing through March 2024.

Aben's President and CEO Jim Pettit remarked that " Aben now has a diversified exploration portfolio in world-class Canadian mining districts. We look forward to advancing both the Slocan Graphite Project and the Pringle North Project in the 2022 exploration season, with the Forrest Kerr and Justin Projects as value pillars within the asset package."

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a well-funded Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory. Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ), visit our Company's web site at www.aben resources. com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN,OTCBB:ABNAF,FWB:E2L2) holds two properties in premier mining locations recognized worldwide. The company is currently developing its flagship Forrest Kerr project, which is situated at the heart of the Golden Triangle region in northwest British Columbia, Canada.

The Golden Triangle is a remote and mountainous area of the province which sits on the border of Alaska’s panhandle. Interest in this area began in 1861 and mines have been in operation there since 1918. In the 1990s, it was a popular mining destination as the Eskay Creek and Snip properties became productive enough to inspire the region’s current name.

The Golden Triangle has historically been difficult to reach; however, recent developments in infrastructure, including roads and power lines, have inspired new exploration initiatives. New infrastructure, new discoveries, higher gold prices, receding glaciers and maturing production are propelling a new period of growth and development in the Golden Triangle.

Aben Resources’ Forrest Kerr project is in the center of the Golden Triangle and neighbors projects operated by GT Gold Corp. (TSXV:GTT), Pretium Resources (TSX:PVG) and Eskay Mining Corp. (TSXV:ESK,OTC:ESKYF,FWB:KN7). Through the company’s exploration, Aben Resources has determined that the mineralization at the property is controlled and present in primary and secondary structures, providing the company with discovery potential. The company’s phased 2019 drill program expanded mineralization at the North and South Boundary zones, which both remain open in various directions and at depth.

Aben Resources also holds the Justin gold project in the Yukon. The project is situated in the Tintina gold belt and adjacent to Golden Predator’s (TSXV:GPY,OTCQX:NTGSF) 3 Aces gold project. The property has the potential to host both high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold zones with three types of mineralization.

In 2017, the company collected a 3.8-kilogram bulk sample from the property for gold grain count analysis. Of the 1,135 gold grains recovered, 1,049 were classified as pristine, suggesting that the company is getting close to the lode source of the gold. Aben Resources has plans to continue drilling at Justin project in the future.

Aben Resources Company Highlights

  • Three prospective gold projects in safe and stable jurisdictions in Canada, which are ranked in the top 30 attractive mining investment regions worldwide by the Fraser Institute.
  • All projects have seen significant historic work.
  • Golden Triangle, historically a prominent region for mining and exploration activity, witnessing resurgence thanks to new discoveries and improved infrastructure.
  • First season of Forrest Kerr drill work exploring areas of historic results including 9.867 g/t gold over 29.3 meters and 33.4 g/t gold over 11 meters.
  • Aben Resources owns a 100-percent interest in the Forrest Kerr project.
  • A 2017 bulk sample returned 1,049 pristine gold grains at the Justin project in the Yukon.
  • Drill programs are planned to further test the mineralization at the Forrest Kerr and Justin projects.
  • Significant shareholders in the company include Eric Sprott, OTP Fund Management, Red Plug Capital and management and insiders.
  • Experienced team of mining and finance professionals with over 150 years of experience between them.
  • Aben formalized an Option Agreement to hold the exclusive right to earn a 100 percent interest in the Pringle North Gold Project located north of the town of Red Lake in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario.

Flagship Asset: Forrest Kerr Project

The 23,397-hectare Forrest Kerr project covers three adjoining properties in the heart of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, north of the Iskut River and south of More Creek. Both the north and south limits of the property are road accessible and have access to existing power lines from nearby hydro-electric facilities. Employees take a 10-minute flight into the property from the Bob Quinn Airstrip located to the east of the property beside Highway 37. Aben Resources completed its earn-in on the Forrest Kerr project in November 2019 and now owns a 100-percent interest in the property.

 

Aben Announces COVID-19 Response

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN) (OTCQB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that it has implemented operational procedures across the company to protect the health of its office staff, field crews, contractors, stakeholders, and local communities during the COVID-19 global pandemic. In order to mitigate the potential effects of COVID-19, office and field staff, where possible, have been working from home per government advisories and the Company expects them to remain working remotely until such advisories have been lifted. Plans for field work for 2020 will be evaluated and updated as the current COVID-19 situation evolves. Aben Resources remains well-financed with over CAD$1.2 million in the Treasury. The company is continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation and considers the health and safety of staff and all stakeholders as paramount.

The company also announces the resignation of Donald G. Myers as Director of the Company to focus on other endeavours. Aben Resources expresses its appreciation to Mr. Myers for his many years of service and his key role in the development of the company.

Aben Reports Final Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program and Completes Earn-in for the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted analytical results from the final seven drill holes (FK19-64 to 70) of the 2019 drill exploration program conducted at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Five of these drill holes were collared in the far south of the Boundary Valley with two holes completed at the Forrest prospect, located 14 km SSW from Boundary. The second and final phase of drilling in 2019 tested for precious and base-metal mineralization associated with structures and along geologic contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:

Aben Reports Further Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from drill holes FK19-55 through FK19-63. These results are from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. This release reports on drill holes located within the Boundary Valley but distal to the main mineralized zone at North Boundary. Part of a second phase of drilling, these holes tested for precious and base metal mineralization along geologic structures and contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

The 2019 drill program sought to increase the mineralized footprint in the Boundary valley, test outlying fault and shear structures for potential mineralization and to ultimately vector toward a heat and mineralizing source for the focused high-grade precious and base metal mineralization recently discovered on the Property.

Aben Continues to Expand Mineralized Footprint at the North Boundary Zone at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from the ongoing 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The latest results continue to outline widespread polymetallic mineralization throughout the North Boundary Zone. These results are from 5 drill holes located at the margins and well outboard of the main mineralized core at North Boundary.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

Aben Provides Initial Analytical Data from Drill Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle, Increases Size of Program, Update on Justin Project, Yukon

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received analytical results from the the first shipment of drill core from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

