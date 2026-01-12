AbbVie to Acquire Arizona Manufacturing Facility, Further Strengthening Manufacturing Capabilities in the United States

  • Milestone marks progress against AbbVie's previously announced commitment to invest more than $10 billion of capital in the U.S. over the next decade to broadly support innovation and expand critical manufacturing capabilities and capacity
  • Supports production of AbbVie's current and next-generation immunology and neuroscience medicines
  • Transaction anticipated to close in mid-2026

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE: WST) announced today a definitive agreement for AbbVie to acquire a device manufacturing facility in Tempe, Arizona and associated intellectual property from West. The acquisition of the manufacturing site will significantly expand AbbVie's drug delivery device manufacturing capabilities and capacity.

AbbVie plans to hire approximately 200 employees at the site and invest more than $175 million to acquire, as well as modernize and fully integrate it into its global manufacturing network. The combination of this acquisition and associated planned investments are part of AbbVie's commitment to expanding its pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United States (U.S.), supporting innovation and improving patient access and outcomes.

"Over the next decade, AbbVie is investing more than $10 billion in capital to broadly support innovation and expand our manufacturing capabilities and capacity in the U.S.," said Robert A. Michael, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "With this investment, AbbVie is strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, ensuring we are well-positioned to develop and deliver next-generation medicines that make a remarkable impact on patients' lives."

The transaction includes the transfer of manufacturing facilities, including multiple production lines, and 3.5 mL on-body injector technology to support production of current and next-generation AbbVie immunology and neuroscience medicines.

With a presence in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, AbbVie employs approximately 29,000 people in the U.S., including more than 6,000 at its 11 U.S. manufacturing sites. When completed, this acquisition will significantly expand AbbVie's presence and economic impact in Arizona.

The transaction is anticipated to close in mid-2026, subject to closing conditions.

About AbbVie 

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, FacebookInstagramX (formerly Twitter) and YouTube. 

Forward-Looking Statements  

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law. 

Media:

Gabby Tarbert   
(224) 244-0111

Gabrielle.tarbert@abbvie.com

Investors:

Liz Shea

(847) 935-2211

liz.shea@abbvie.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-acquire-arizona-manufacturing-facility-further-strengthening-manufacturing-capabilities-in-the-united-states-302658118.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

