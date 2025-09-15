AbbVie's VRAYLAR® Now Publicly Reimbursed in Alberta

AbbVie's VRAYLAR® Now Publicly Reimbursed in Alberta

  • VRAYLAR ® is an atypical antipsychotic medication with partial agonist activity at central dopamine D3 receptors in addition to targeted activity at D2 and serotonin 5-HT1A and 5-HT2A receptors. 1

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Alberta has listed VRAYLAR ® (cariprazine) on its Health Drug Formulary. 2

This listing is a new step towards more equitable access to mental illness medication in Canada . As up to 90% of Canadians with serious mental illness are unemployed 3 , public plan coverage is critical for people to access the medications they need to manage their symptoms. VRAYLAR ® is already listed in all provinces and by federal programs including Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB), Correctional Service Canada (CSC) and Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) for the treatment of schizophrenia.

"For individuals living with schizophrenia, access to a broader range of therapies can make a real difference in daily life. Public reimbursement in Alberta ensures that more patients can benefit from treatments tailored to their needs, supporting stability and overall quality of life," said Dr. Toba Oluboka, MD, FRCPC, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry, University of Calgary .

Chris Summerville , Chief Executive Officer of Schizophrenia Society of Canada , said ''It is wonderful news that another therapeutic option is now available for adults living with schizophrenia in Alberta to assist them with the symptoms associated with the illness. The Schizophrenia Society of Canada has advocated persistently and passionately for the last several years to now see this medication made available in all provinces."

"We are proud to see increased access to innovative treatment options for people living with schizophrenia in Alberta . This marks an important step forward for a population that continues to face significant challenges in accessing care. As treatment needs vary from one person to another, ensuring a diverse range of therapeutic solutions is essential. This progress reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the lives of patients and supporting the healthcare community in delivering better outcomes," said Rami Fayed, Vice-President and General Manager of AbbVie Canada.

About VRAYLAR ® (cariprazine)
VRAYLAR ® (cariprazine) is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. In controlled clinical trials, VRAYLAR ® was found to improve both positive and negative symptoms.

VRAYLAR ® is also indicated as monotherapy for Bipolar Mania in acute management of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults, and in Bipolar Depression for acute management of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults. 1

Antipsychotic medications affect the chemicals that allow communication between nerve cells (neurotransmitters). Illnesses that affect the brain may be due to certain chemicals (dopamine and serotonin) in the brain being out of balance. These imbalances may cause some of the symptoms that could be experienced. The mechanism of action of cariprazine in schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder is unknown; however, it may help to adjust the balance of these chemicals. 1

VRAYLAR® is being developed jointly by AbbVie and Gedeon Richter Plc, with AbbVie responsible for commercialization in the U.S., Canada , Japan , Taiwan and certain Latin American countries (including Argentina , Bolivia , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Peru and Venezuela ).

Please consult VRAYLAR® product monograph .

About AbbVie in Neuroscience
At AbbVie, our commitment to people around the world living with neurological and psychiatric disorders is unwavering. With more than three decades of experience in neuroscience, we are providing meaningful treatment options today and advancing innovation for the future. AbbVie's Neuroscience portfolio consists of approved treatments in neurological conditions, including migraine, movement disorders, and psychiatric disorders. We have made a strong investment in research and are committed to building a deeper understanding of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Every challenge makes us more determined and drives us to discover and deliver advancements for those impacted by these conditions, their care partners, and clinicians.

For more information, visit http://www.abbvie.ca/ .

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca .

Follow AbbVie Canada on X , Instagram , or LinkedIn . For more information on AbbVie's complete Neuroscience portfolio, please visit http://www.abbvie.ca/ .

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/15/c9417.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVNYSE:ABBVPharmaceutical Investing
ABBV
The Conversation (0)
Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

- Approval is based on results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 pivotal clinical trial in which RINVOQ delivered rapid and meaningful disease control, meeting the primary endpoint of ASAS40 response at week 14 versus placebo 1
- RINVOQ is the first and only Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved to treat patients across the spectrum of axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA and ankylosing spondylitis) in Canada 1, 2, 3

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), today announced that Health Canada has approved RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib, 15 mg), the first oral, once-daily selective and reversible JAK inhibitor for the treatment of adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation who have had an inadequate response to a biologic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD) or when use of those therapies is inadvisable.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

- Oral presentations highlight efficacy and safety outcomes from the upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) clinical trial program in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and investigational use of linaclotide (LINZESS ® ) in treating functional constipation in pediatric patients aged 6 to 17 years

- Twenty-nine abstracts showcase AbbVie's vast portfolio and continued commitment to changing the way patients living with gastrointestinal disorders manage their condition

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics


Keep reading...Show less
Seegnal Inc. (TSXV:SEGN)

Seegnal Inc. Announces Extension of Maccabi Health Services Contract

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in SaaS clinical division support solutions, is pleased to announce that effective September 8, 2025, it has amended its contract with Maccabi Health Services ("Maccabi") for an additional six years and has also expanded the scope of the contract to include all of Maccabi's pharmacies and additional nurses. Maccabi is the second largest Healthcare Management Organization ("HMO") in Israel, serving over 2.6 million Israelis and is renowned for its use of technology and emphasis on patient-centered care, according to Maccabi's website here.

Pursuant to the amended agreement, Seegnal will continue to deliver its patented prescription co-pilot platform for an additional six years, to September 22, 2031, while expanding the scope to nurses and pharmacists in all of Maccabi's nationwide pharmacies. Maccabi is the first in Israel and one of the first HMOs worldwide to offer an end-to-end safety coverage throughout the patient journey, allowing complete visibility to pharmacists in the pharmacies into clinician decision while prescribing patient centric medication. The expanded contract was changed from a fixed base contract to Seegnal's current SaaS based model based on Quarterly Recurring License Fees and is expected to generate additional revenue for the Corporation.

Keep reading...Show less
Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQB: NUMIF) (FSE: LR23) ("Numinus" or the "Company") a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2025 ("Q3 2025 ").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Invion Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew.

Invion CEO Maps Path to Peer-level Valuation as Momentum for Cancer Treatment Trials Builds

Invion (ASX:IVX) Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew says the company sees a path to a rerate toward clinical-stage oncology peers — typically valued from AU$30 million to AU$40 million up to several hundred million — if it executes on a trio of near-term priorities: simplifying licencing, cleaning up shareholder financing structures and dialling up investor awareness.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Chew stressed that Invion’s fundamentals are already in place: a platform therapy being tested across multiple cancers with an active clinical program, and a US Food and Drug Administration orphan drug designation potentially fast tracking approvals.

“The challenge is making sure people invest the time to understand where we're at. So if we solve all those three, even without doing any more development work, then we believe that we can get around the comparable levels of valuation, and that creates some interesting opportunities for us,” Chew said.

Keep reading...Show less
Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Numinus Wellness Inc.  (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQB: NUMIF) (FSE: LR23) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2025 ("Q2 2025").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Large pharmaceutical pill with gold dollar sign in the middle. Stock tickers and charts in the background.

Top 5 Small-cap Pharma Stocks of 2025

Today's pharmaceutical stocks are facing the challenges of government-imposed drug price caps, waning demand for COVID-19 vaccines and global stock market upheaval. However, the industry's major underlying drivers — higher rates of cancer and chronic disease — are still at play and not expected to dissipate.

The US reigns supreme in the pharma market, both in terms of drug demand and development. In 2024, 50 novel medicines were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), compared to 55 such approvals in 2023. Last year's FDA approvals include Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE:LLY) Alzheimer's disease treatment Kisunla.

Big pharma largely steals the show, but some small- and mid-cap NASDAQ pharma stocks have also made gains.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited Announces Exercise of Options

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

Related News

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Exercise of Options

Cleantech Investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

Precious Metals Investing

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Oil and Gas Investing

Insider Loan to Corporation

×