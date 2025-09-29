AbbVie Breaks Ground on New North Chicago Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing Facility

AbbVie Breaks Ground on New North Chicago Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing Facility

  • New state-of-the-art active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility will manufacture immunology, oncology and neuroscience medicines
  • Facility expected to be fully operational and serving patients by 2027
  • Milestone marks progress on AbbVie's long-term commitment to U.S. manufacturing

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the start of construction of its new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing plant in North Chicago, Illinois . This is a significant milestone in AbbVie's ongoing efforts to expand its U.S. manufacturing network, capabilities and capacity.

"Today's groundbreaking is an important milestone in AbbVie's ongoing campaign to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.," said Azita Saleki-Gerhardt , Ph.D., executive vice president and chief operations officer, AbbVie. "Over the next decade, AbbVie plans to invest more than $10 billion in capital to add multiple new U.S. manufacturing plants and improve the lives of millions of patients in the U.S. and worldwide who depend on our medicines."

Active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing is a complex and multistep process that involves producing the active components responsible for medications' therapeutic effects. When completed, AbbVie's new North Chicago API facility will expand its chemical synthesis capabilities and enable AbbVie to bring API production for select products from Europe and Asia to the US to support domestic production of current and next generation neuroscience, immunology and oncology medicines.

With a presence in all 50 states and Puerto Rico , AbbVie employs 28,000 employees in the U.S. The previously announced $195 million investment in North Chicago will create new jobs and expand AbbVie's existing U.S. manufacturing footprint, which supports more than 6,000 American jobs across 11 manufacturing sites. This investment also furthers AbbVie's long-term commitment to Illinois , where it is headquartered and includes more than 11,000 employees who work to develop and manufacture innovative medicines for patients worldwide.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

