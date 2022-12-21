Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of $35 Million

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 3 Integrated with Automated Insulin Delivery System mylife Loop in Germany

  • First automated insulin delivery (AID) system in the world to work with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre ® 3 sensor
  • Automated process streamlines and improves daily diabetes management for people who are on insulin therapy 1
  • Hybrid closed-loop system mylife Loop incorporates technology from two partners: CamDiab's algorithm automatically adjusts insulin dosage on Ypsomed's insulin pump, mylife YpsoPump ® , based on accurate 2 , real-time glucose information from FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor

- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that its FreeStyle Libre ® 3 sensor is now compatible with the mylife™ Loop solution from partners, Ypsomed and CamDiab, creating a smart, automated process to deliver insulin based on real-time glucose data. This automated insulin delivery system (AID) solution is now available in Germany and will be available in additional European countries beginning in 2023.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 3 sensor now compatible with automated insulin delivery system in Germany

Advanced diabetes technologies, such as AID systems, are designed to help people living with diabetes improve their glucose control and reduce the burden of daily diabetes management. Integrating CamDiab's CamAPS FX mobile app and Ypsomed's mylife TM YpsoPump ® with accurate 2 , real-time data from Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor, the connected solution continuously monitors a person's glucose levels, and automatically adjusts and delivers the right amount of insulin at the right time, removing the guesswork of insulin dosing and helping people with diabetes reach better treatment targets.

"Our FreeStyle Libre portfolio is already helping to improve the lives of 4.5 million people around the world who are living with diabetes," said Jared Watkin , senior vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business. "We're partnering with diabetes and digital health technology leaders like Ypsomed and CamDiab to deliver new innovative solutions that make diabetes care as easy as possible, so people can spend less time worrying about their diabetes and more time living."

According to JDRF's Type 1 Diabetes Index (T1D Index) , the average person living with Type 1 diabetes in Germany loses 18.5 healthy years when their diabetes is not adequately managed. Healthy years lost represents time lost to ill health, disability or other complications from living with Type 1 diabetes. Nearly five healthy years could be restored if they had access to devices that monitor glucose and automate insulin delivery. Globally, 673,000 more people could be alive in 2040 if everyone had access to technology that automates glucose monitoring and insulin delivery. 3

"As healthcare providers, one of the biggest challenges of insulin therapy is when glucose levels get dangerously low," said Dr. Rich Bergenstal, Executive Director of the International Diabetes Center, HealthPartners Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota . "Technological innovations, like automated insulin delivery systems, can ease some of that uncertainty by continuously monitoring a person's glucose levels and delivering the right insulin dosage, which can ultimately improve time in range. And better glucose control reduces diabetes complications."

This AID solution is currently not available in the United States .

In addition to partnering with Ypsomed and CamDiab, Abbott is working to make the FreeStyle Libre platform interoperable with other leading insulin delivery systems.

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

1 Automated Insulin Delivery: Benefits, Challenges, and Recommendations. A Consensus Report of the Joint Diabetes Technology Working Group of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes and the American Diabetes Association, October 2022 . https://doi.org/10.2337/dci22-0018
2 FreeStyle Libre 3 User's Manual. (7.5% MARD Adult; 8.6% MARD Pediatric)
3 JDRF Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index, September 2022 . https://www.t1dindex.org/germany

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 3 sensor

Abbott Logo (PRNewsFoto/Abbott)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbotts-freestyle-libre-3-integrated-with-automated-insulin-delivery-system-mylife-loop-in-germany-301707986.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott LaboratoriesABTMedical Device Investing
ABT
richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Steel Dynamics Set to Join S&P 500; Super Micro Computer to Join S&P MidCap 400

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASD:STLD) will replace Abiomed Inc. (NASD:ABMD) in the S&P 500 and Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD:SMCI) will replace Steel Dynamics in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 22 . S&P 500 constituent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is acquiring Abiomed in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott Launches the World's Smallest Implantable, Rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulation System for Chronic Pain

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Abbott's Eterna™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system for the treatment of chronic pain
  • This neuromodulation device provides an optimized experience with the ability to wirelessly charge as few as five times per year, the lowest recharge burden compared to other rechargeable SCS systems §1,2,3

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the company's Eterna™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system the smallest implantable, rechargeable spinal cord stimulator currently available on the market for the treatment of chronic pain.* 4 Eterna SCS utilizes Abbott's proprietary low-dose BurstDR™ stimulation, the only SCS waveform technology with the highest level of clinical evidence (1A evidence), proven to reduce pain 23% more than traditional waveform technology approaches. 5

Abbott developed Eterna based on extensive studies with patients, physicians and caregivers to understand the unmet needs of people living with chronic pain. The studies found that people wanted a smaller implant for comfort while reducing the need to charge the device daily or weekly. With patient needs front of mind, Abbott created Eterna to be recharged less than five times a year under normal use, making it the lowest recharge burden platform on the market. §1,2,3

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic announces first patient enrolled in U.S. clinical trial for Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system

Expand URO is a prospective, multi-center, single-arm study to evaluate the safety and performance of the Hugo™ RAS system for urologic procedures

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global healthcare technology leader, today announced the first patient enrolled in the Expand URO U.S. clinical trial for the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic-assisted prostatectomy procedure was performed by Dr. Michael R. Abern at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic named as a leading sustainability company

Strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management and performance result in continued inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced its continued inclusion in the Dow Jones® Sustainability World Index (DJSI) as one of the world's leading companies for sustainability. The DJSI World Index includes global sustainability leaders that are identified by S&P Dow Jones Indices based on their performance in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment across a variety of sustainability criteria, including long-term economic performance, environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & Johnson Announces Extension of Abiomed Tender Offer to December 21, 2022

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, today announced that Athos Merger Sub, Inc. ("Offeror"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, has extended the expiration date of its offer (the "Offer") to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), for an upfront payment of $380.00 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.

The Offer, which was previously scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 13, 2022, has been extended until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 21, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Abbott and the Brain Injury Association of America launch Concussion Awareness Now coalition; team up with Rebel Wilson to raise awareness on seriousness of concussions

  • Concussion Awareness Now is comprised of nearly 20 advocacy groups focused on brain injury and will work to raise awareness about the importance of diagnosis and treatment for concussions
  • The vast majority of concussions happen in everyday accidents, and over half of people who suspect they have a concussion never get it checked
  • Rebel Wilson sustained a concussion while on set producing and acting in a movie and is sharing her personal story to help raise awareness

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and the Brain Injury Association of America announced today they have cofounded a coalition of nearly 20 advocacy groups, and are teaming up with acclaimed actress, comedian, writer and producer Rebel Wilson to raise awareness of the seriousness of concussions.

Brain Injury Association of America Logo

The coalition, called Concussion Awareness Now , will produce educational campaigns and other awareness efforts focused on seeking care for a possible concussion.  According to a recent coalition survey , over half of people who suspect they have a concussion never get it checked. With blows to the head, phrases like "tough it out" and "walk it off" are the norm. And while that kind of direction may be appropriate for a skinned knee, it's never the answer for a potential brain injury.

Wilson is sharing her personal concussion story as part of the coalition's debut campaign. She suffered a concussion after slipping on wet grass while filming a movie.

"People often believe only athletes and stunt doubles get concussions," Wilson said. "But in reality, concussions are almost always everyday accidents like whacking my head when I fell down a hill."

Wilson did seek care after her injury on set and is passionate about raising awareness about the importance of concussion care.

"Concussions can be invisible injuries, with the true impact hidden beneath," said Dr. Beth McQuiston , medical director in Abbott's diagnostics business and board-certified neurologist. "Your brain impacts every aspect of who you are, which is why it's so important to understand that concussions are serious injuries, and that they require a diagnosis and care."

There are many misconceptions around concussions. In a coalition survey of 3,000 people conducted last month, 84% of people falsely believed athletes are most at risk for concussion ( about 3% of concussions that present to the emergency room are a result of sports injuries). Furthermore, 56% indicated that they believed you have to hit your head to sustain a concussion, when in fact concussions can occur after blasts or whiplash (commonly in car accidents) as well.

Concussion Awareness Now brings together nearly 20 groups in the brain injury space.  They represent people who have sustained brain injuries, their caregivers and those who treat brain injury, from veterans, older adults and victims of domestic violence to emergency care physicians, physicians' assistants and urgent care centers to athletic trainers.

"With Concussion Awareness Now, we have no small goal," said Susan Connors , chief executive officer of the Brain Injury Association of America. "We want to change the societal norm about concussions so that when you sustain a potentially serious hit or jolt to your head, or your loved one does, you won't hesitate to get it checked and get on the right path to the best possible care."

To learn more about the coalition and its cause, please visit ConcussionAwarenessNow.org. Concussion Awareness Now members include:

  • Abbott (Co-Chair)
  • Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) (Co-Chair)
  • American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA)
  • American Physical Therapy Association (APTA)
  • American Therapeutic Recreation Association (ATRA)
  • American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)
  • Center on Partner-Inflicted Brain Injury (part of Ohio Domestic Violence Network)
  • International Sports Vision Association (ISVA)
  • Missouri Athletic Trainers Association (MOATA)
  • National Association of State Head Injury Administrators (NASHIA)
  • National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA)
  • National Council on Aging (NCOA)
  • National Neurotrauma Society (NNS)
  • Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association (NORA)
  • Pink Concussions
  • Safe Living Space (SLS)
  • United States Brain Injury Alliance (USBIA)
  • Urgent Care Association/College of Urgent Care Medicine (UCA/CUCM)
  • Wounded Warrior Project (WWP)

About the Brain Injury Association of America

The Brain Injury Association of America is the country's oldest and largest nationwide brain injury advocacy organization. Our mission is to advance awareness, research, treatment, and education and to improve the quality of life for all people affected by brain injury. We are dedicated to increasing access to quality health care and raising awareness and understanding of brain injury.

Learn more at www.biausa.org , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BrainInjuryAssociationofAmerica , on Instagram at @bia_usa, and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/brain-injury-association-of-america .

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

Abbott Logo (PRNewsFoto/Abbott)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-and-the-brain-injury-association-of-america-launch-concussion-awareness-now-coalition-team-up-with-rebel-wilson-to-raise-awareness-on-seriousness-of-concussions-301701579.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

