Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

June 2024 Quarterly Report

June 2024 Quarterly Report

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (the Quarter).

HIGHLIGHTS

Feysville Gold Project – near Kalgoorlie, WA

  • A total of 7,807 metres of drilling completed during the Quarter at Feysville, comprised of the following:
    • 21-holesfor2,740metresofreversecirculation(RC)drillingatthe Kamperman Prospect.
    • 32-holes for 1,673 metres of RC drilling at the Rogan Josh Prospect.
    • 120-holes for 3,664 metres of reconnaissance slimline RC drilling.
  • A 26-hole/2,808 metre RC program commenced at the Kamperman Prospect during late June (3 holes for 298 metres completed during the Quarter) and was completed during July. Assay results are pending.
  • Assay results reported from 15-holes (1,662 metres) of RC drilling completed at the Kamperman Prospect during February 20241.
  • Assay results reported from 18-holes (2,172 metres) of RC drilling completed at the Kamperman Prospect during April 20242.
  • Assay results reported subsequent to the end of the Quarter from 32-holes (1,673 metres) of RC drilling completed during the Quarter at the Rogan Josh Prospect 3, 4.
  • Assay results reported from 120-holes (3,664 metres) of reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling completed during the Quarter4.
  • Following receipt of the Kamperman assay results, a maiden Kamperman and Rogan Josh MRE will be prepared along with an updated MRE for Think Big, scheduled for release in the September Quarter 2024.

Mandilla Gold Project – near Kalgoorlie, WA

  • Planning for a 14,000 metre in-fill RC drilling program aimed at upgrading the Inferred Resources within the Stage 1 and Stage 2 Theia open pits has been completed. Drilling is scheduled to commence during August 2024.

Corporate

  • Cash of approximately $5.77 million as at 30 June 2024.
  • Placement of 140 million shares at $0.05 per share to raise $7 million (before costs) completed. Additionally, Company Directors subscribed for 2.1 million shares at $0.05 per share, approved at a general meeting held 20 May 2024.

Figure 1 –Location map identifying Company projects.

MANDILLA GOLD PROJECT

The Mandilla Gold Project (Mandilla) is situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt, approximately 70 kilometres south of the significant mining centre of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia (Figure 1).

The area hosts world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited, as well as the substantial Beta Hunt Gold Mine owned by Karora Resources Inc. (TSX:KRR).

Mandilla is covered by existing Mining Leases which are not subject to any third-party royalties other than the standard WA Government gold royalty.

The Mandilla Gold Project includes the Theia, Iris, Eos and Hestia deposits.

Gold mineralisation at Theia and Iris is comprised of structurally controlled quartz vein arrays and hydrothermal alteration close to the western margin of the Emu Rocks Granite and locally in contact with sediments of the Spargoville Group.

Significant NW to WNW-trending structures along the western flank of the project are interpreted from aeromagnetic data to cut through the granitic intrusion. These structures are considered important in localising gold mineralisation at Theia, which has a mineralised footprint extending over a strike length of more than 1.6km.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Antilles Gold Limited

Sale of Surplus Plant Commenced

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise that the disposal of surplus plant and equipment from its completed tailings retreatment project in the Dominican Republic has commenced with the sale of an oxygen plant and associated spares for US$500,000 (~A$760,000). The plant has been sold on an as-is where-is basis, and will be dismantled and exported by the buyer.

African Gold Ltd.

450,000 Oz at 2.9 g/t Au Maiden Gold Resource on the Didievi Project, Cote d’Ivoire

African Gold Ltd (African Gold or the Company) (ASX: A1G) is pleased to present the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (JORC 2012) on the Didievi Project, Cote d’Ivoire. The Resource is based on the results of drilling completed by African Gold and previous owners of the Project and was prepared by Massa Geoservices.

Brightstar Resources

June 2024 Quarterly Activity Report

Key activities for Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) during the June 2024 Quarter (June Quarter) are outlined below.

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Quarterly Activities Report - Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 30 June 2024.

Warriedar Resources

A$4.0M Placement to Fund Growth Focused Exploration

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise A$4.0 million (before costs) via a placement of approximately 70.7 million fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of A$0.057 per share (Placement).

Jeff Clark, mine site.

Jeff Clark: Gold Getting Closer to "True Breakout," Countdown for Juniors is On

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Rule Symposium, Jeff Clark, editor of Paydirt Prospector, shared his updated thoughts on the gold price and the junior mining sector.

"I am bound and determined to make money in this environment," he said. "I've been through cycles before in this industry — I've lost money and I've made money, and this time around I'm going to maximize whatever I can do to make as much as I possibly can and participate in a wealth cycle, if you want to call it that."

He believes that the release of major gold miners' second quarter results could bring generalist investors into the space.

Sale of Surplus Plant Commenced

450,000 Oz at 2.9 g/t Au Maiden Gold Resource on the Didievi Project, Cote d’Ivoire

June Quarterly Activities Report

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

×