A2GOLD IDENTIFIES NEW GOLD ZONE MINERALIZATION SOUTHWEST OF MCINTOSH AND EXTENDS EXISTING MINERALIZATION AT EASTSIDE

- A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce assay results from the first phase of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling completed at the McIntosh Target, part of the Company's district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.
Highlights
- ES-347 intersected 0.23 g/t gold over 65.5 metres beginning at 253.0 metres downhole, representing the discovery of a new zone of gold mineralization approximately 370 metres southwest of the current McIntosh resource.
- ES-342 intersected 0.20 g/t gold over 32.0 metres beginning at 214.9 metres downhole, representing an 86-meter extension of known McIntosh mineralization and providing a compelling target for mineralization extension.
- The new discovery in ES-347 is associated with a ~1.5 km-long but previously untested north- to northwest-oriented magnetic low anomaly.
- Gold mineralization in both ES-347 and ES-342 occurs primarily along the margins of magnetic low anomalies, consistent with the geophysical relationships observed within the existing McIntosh resource.
- The results provide additional support for the Company's use of integrated geophysics and geology to target mineralization outside the existing McIntosh resource footprint.
Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "The Phase 1 South McIntosh program accomplished two important objectives: it extended mineralization beyond the existing resource boundary and identified gold mineralization associated with a previously untested geophysical target southwest of McIntosh. While additional drilling will be required to understand the scale and continuity of this new zone, the results provide useful confirmation that the magnetic features surrounding McIntosh can help us identify additional mineralized structures. This work is contributing to our broader targeting strategy across the Eastside district."
McIntosh RC Drilling Results
The first phase of RC drilling was designed to evaluate opportunities for resource expansion while testing high-priority geophysical targets adjacent to the existing McIntosh resource.
Hole ES-347 intersected 0.23 g/t gold over 65.5 metres beginning at 253.0 metres downhole, representing the discovery of a new zone of gold mineralization approximately 370 metres southwest of the current McIntosh resource. ES-347 represents the first drill test to intersect gold mineralization associated with a ~1.5 km north- to northwest-trending magnetic low anomaly identified in recently collected geophysical data.
Hole ES-342 intersected 0.20 g/t gold over 32.0 metres beginning at 214.9 metres downhole, extending known gold mineralization approximately 86 metres southeast of the current McIntosh resource. The intercept demonstrates that mineralization continues beyond the existing resource boundary and provides a target for additional drilling southeast of McIntosh.
Table Notes: Reported drill intercepts were calculated using a 0.10 g/t Au cut-off grade with a maximum of 5.0 metres of consecutive internal dilution. No limit was applied to the total amount of non-consecutive internal dilution included within a composite. All reported intercepts begin and end with assays above the cut-off grade. Composite intervals were calculated using uncapped raw assay values. Reported intervals represent downhole drilled lengths; true widths have not yet been determined.
Geological Significance
The new gold mineralization identified in ES-347 is spatially associated with a previously untested, prominent magnetic low anomaly. Geological interpretation indicates that gold mineralization occurs primarily along the margin of the magnetic low, a relationship that closely mirrors the mineralization pattern previously identified within the existing McIntosh resource.
The similarity between the geophysical setting of ES-347 and mineralization at McIntosh suggests that magnetic-low margins may provide an effective targeting tool for identifying additional mineralized structures across the broader Eastside district. The magnetic feature associated with ES-347 remains largely untested and provides additional targets for future drilling.
Exploration Potential
The first phase of RC drilling supports A2Gold's broader Eastside exploration strategy of expanding known mineralization while also testing structural and geophysical targets that may represent higher-grade feeder zones within the broader epithermal system.
The southeast extension intersected in hole ES-342 demonstrates continued potential to expand mineralization adjacent to the existing McIntosh deposit, while the new mineralized zone in ES-347 provides an additional target for future follow-up drilling. These results will also help guide the Company's ongoing evaluation and prioritization of structural targets across the broader Eastside district.
Future drilling at McIntosh will be prioritized alongside other Eastside targets based on geological interpretation, geophysical targeting and the potential to identify higher-grade mineralized structures.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
The RC drilling program included the routine insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates as part of the Company's quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures. Drill samples were submitted to American Assay Laboratories in Reno, Nevada, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited analytical laboratory. Gold analyses were completed using a 30-gram fire assay with an OES (optical emission spectrometry) finish. Samples exceeding the laboratory's upper detection limit are reanalyzed using gravimetric methods.
Qualified Person
John Marma, CPG, a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About A2Gold Corp
A2Gold Corp. has built a multi-asset gold-silver exploration platform in Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company controls approximately 230 km² of prospective mineral tenure across its Eastside and Taylor projects, both district-scale assets with large precious metals resources with significant exploration and resource growth potential.
Eastside hosts an inferred mineral resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver*, while Taylor adds a highly prospective exploration district with gold, silver, antimony and porphyry-skarn upside. Backed by a fully funded exploration program and a strong pipeline of catalysts, A2Gold is focused on unlocking value through resource expansion, new discoveries and systematic district-scale exploration.
A2Gold is also supported by a strong shareholder base, including Kinross Gold Corporation, which owns approximately 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.
On Behalf of the Board
Peter Gianulis, CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. A2Gold Corp.'s ("A2Gold") exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at A2Gold's Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, A2Gold's future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; A2Gold's plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under A2Gold's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.
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SOURCE A2 Gold Corp