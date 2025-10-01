A2Gold Completes Comprehensive Geophysics Program and Advances on Core Drilling at Eastside Project

(TheNewswire)
Data Analysis Underway to Refine Targets for Upcoming
18,000-Metre RC Drill Program
Tonopah, Nevada October 1, 2025 TheNewswire - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed in its entirety the two-phase geophysics program at its flagship Eastside Gold-Silver Project, located in the Walker Lane Trend near the town of Tonopah, Nevada. The program included a property-wide gravity survey, as well as a high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey.
The Company hired Mr. Chet Lide, Geophysical Consultant, for the planning of the program and has hired James Wright from J.L. Wright Geophysics for the geophysical interpretation and report. Results are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks and will be used to define and prioritize targets for the Company's fully funded 18,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drill program scheduled to commence later this year.
Peter Gianulis, CEO, commented , "The completion of our geophysics program marks a key milestone for A2Gold, delivering comprehensive datasets that will guide hole selection for our upcoming 18,000-metre RC drill program - one of the largest exploration campaigns ever undertaken at Eastside."
At the same time, our ongoing core drill program at McIntosh is already testing the vertical and structural extensions of some of the highest-grade intercepts ever drilled at Eastside. With data from both programs, we are well positioned to advance Eastside into a leading gold-silver project in Nevada."
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
• Gravity Survey: Completed in September with 800 stations on a 300-metre grid, designed to map pre-Tertiary basement structures that may control dome emplacement and mineralization.
• Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey: Covered approximately 66.9 km² at 50-metre line spacing for a total of 1,469 line-km of data. Designed to extend coverage southward from a previous drone survey, this high-resolution survey highlights both structural and alteration features associated with mineralization.
Objective: Enhance the Eastside property-wide geologic and structural model and support drill targeting across multiple zones, including McIntosh and Castle.
CORE DRILL PROGRAM UPDATE
In parallel with the geophysics program, A2Gold has commenced a 2,000-metre diamond core drill program testing the High-Grade Zone at McIntosh.
• The first hole (ES-331) has been completed reaching a vertical depth of approximately 530 metres designed to test the vertical extensions of the bonanza-grade mineralization encountered in 2021 drilling.
• The second hole (ES-337) is nearly complete and is designed to intersect multiple structural orientations and to test other known gold mineralized structures at greater depths that previously drilled
• The third hole (ES-338) will be drilled at an angle to specifically test various feeder structures and to maximize the potential of intercepting additional high-grade zones at depth.
Results from the first hole of this program are expected within the next 2-4 weeks.
A2GOLD PARTNERS WITH THE INVESTING AUTHORITY
A2Gold has entered into an agreement (the "TIA Agreement") with The Investing Authority ("TIA"), a marketing firm specializing in investor relations and multi-platform social media campaigns.
TIA will provide investor relations and marketing services to A2Gold, including the creation and dissemination of social media posts, influencer campaigns, video production, graphic design, email marketing, live streams, newsletter distribution, and analytics reporting. Content will be distributed via Discord servers, Reddit finance subreddits, X/Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and email, Wolf Financial live streams, and financial influencer networks. These services will be provided for a period of 4 months (the "Initial TIA Term") beginning October 1, 2025, during which time the TIA Agreement may be terminated by either party for cause. Services will have a one month pause in December 2025. In consideration for the services to be provided by TIA, the Company has agreed to pay TIA an aggregate cash fee of US$150,000. The Investing Authority is arm's length to the Company and does not own any securities, directly or indirectly, of A2Gold as of the date of this release.
The contact information for TIA is 8329 Harrison Avenue, Munster, IN 46321.
The TIA Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Andy Wallace is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release. Mr. Wallace is a consultant to the Company.
ABOUT EASTSIDE
The Eastside Gold-Silver Project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 20+ miles northwest of Tonopah, within the prolific Walker Lane Trend. The project hosts a current inferred resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver, with mineralization open in all directions. Eastside covers a 92 km² land package that includes multiple high-priority zones such as McIntosh, Castle, and other exploration targets yet to be named.
*Source: "Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada" conducted by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources (cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au) of 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone (1,090,000 ounces gold and 8,700,000 ounces silver) and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area (314,000 ounces gold). A copy of the Eastside Technical Report can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT A2GOLD CORP
A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.
