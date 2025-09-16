A2Gold Commences Comprehensive Geophysics Program At Eastside Project

A2Gold Commences Comprehensive Geophysics Program At Eastside Project

(TheNewswire)

GRavity survey initiated, high-resolution airborne magnetic

and radiometric survey to follow

Tonopah, Nevada September 16, 2025 TheNewswire - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a comprehensive two-phase geophysical program at its highly prospective, flagship Eastside Gold-Silver Project in the Walker Lane Gold trend near the town of Tonopah, NV.  Less than 18% of the 92 km 2 project area has been explored to date.  This program is designed to significantly advance the Company's understanding of the property-scale geologic framework and to refine drill targeting ahead of a major upcoming 18,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign.  As recently announced, a 2,000-metre diamond core drill program is already underway at the McIntosh zone testing a significant high-grade discovery in that area.

The 2025 Geophysical Exploration Program will extend through to the end of September and will consist of multiple surveys designed to provide both property-scale and zone-specific insights.

Peter Gianulis, CEO, commented , "The scale of this geophysics program underscores our commitment to systematically unlocking the district-scale potential at Eastside. With the gravity survey underway and the airborne magnetic and radiometric survey set to begin, we are building a comprehensive exploration model to guide the next phase of drilling. We believe these surveys will be instrumental in identifying new targets and expanding zones of mineralization, setting the stage for the most aggressive drill program in A2Gold's history."

PROGRAM OBJECTIVES

The two-fold objectives of the geophysical program are:

  1. Identify exploration and expansion targets to support A2Gold's fully funded 18,000-metre RC drill program, scheduled to commence later this year.

  2. Enhance the evolving property-wide exploration model while integrating structural, lithological, and geophysical datasets to better understand the distribution of mineralization.

GRAVITY SURVEY

The Company has commenced a ground gravity survey at Eastside utilizing 800 stations on a 300-metre grid across the claim block. The survey, conducted by Zonge International Inc. of Reno, Nevada, is designed to map pre-Tertiary basement structures that may have controlled volcanic dome emplacement and associated mineralization.

AIRBORNE MAGNETIC AND RADIOMETRIC SURVEY

The next phase of the program will consist of a high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey to be conducted by Precision GeoSurveys. This survey is scheduled to commence this month.

  • Survey Parameters: flown at a nominal flight height of 35-metres above ground using a nose stinger magnetic sensor configuration

  • Coverage: approximately 66.9 km² at 50-metre line spacings, for a total of 1,469 line-km of data

  • Objective: extend coverage southward from a previous drone magnetic survey that successfully defined structural and alteration trends within the volcanic rocks

Results from both surveys are expected within 1–2 months and will directly guide the selection and prioritization of drill targets across Eastside, including the McIntosh and Castle Zones.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Andy Wallace is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

ABOUT EASTSIDE

The Eastside Gold-Silver Project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 20+ miles northwest of Tonopah, within the prolific Walker Lane Trend. The project hosts a current inferred resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver, with mineralization open in all directions. Eastside covers a 92 km² land package that includes multiple high-priority zones such as McIntosh, Castle, and other exploration targets yet to be named.

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

*Source: "Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada" conducted by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021.  Pit-constrained Inferred Resources (cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au) of 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone (1,090,000 ounces gold and 8,700,000 ounces silver) and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area (314,000 ounces gold). A copy of the Eastside Technical Report can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis

CEO

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

ir@A2gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. A2Gold Corp.'s ("A2Gold") exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at A2Gold's Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, A2Gold's future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; A2Gold's plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and info mation regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under A2Gold's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Allegiant Gold Ltd.AUAU:CATSXV:AUAUGold Investing
AUAU:CA
The Conversation (0)
Allegiant Gold Ltd.

Allegiant Gold Ltd.

Allegiant Gold Ltd is a gold exploration company. Its project profile consists of Bolo and Eastside in Nevada; Browns Canyon, West Goldfield, Overland Pass, White Horse Flats, and White Horse North. The business has one segment, being mineral exploration and evaluation.

OTC:ANKOF

Angkor Resources: Unlocking Cambodia’s Resource Potential through Energy and Minerals Assets

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

MBK Due Diligence Completed & Whiteheads Drilling Commencing

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) announced on 10 September 2025 that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Keep reading...Show less
Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Download the PDF here.

John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Next Gold, Silver Price Targets, 11 Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver prices in 2025. His next target for gold is US$3,800 per ounce, and he still expects US$50 per ounce silver by the end of the year.

He also discusses the potential he sees in junior miners.

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Minerals CEO Niel Marotta.

Sun Summit Minerals Eyes "Multimillion-Ounce" Gold Deposit at JD Project

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN,OTCQB:SMREF) is advancing toward a multimillion-ounce resource at its flagship JD gold project in BC following “fantastic” results from the first drill hole, which showed high-grade, shallow mineralization, according to CEO Niel Marotta.

“The thesis here is that, if we prove up a multimillion-ounce deposit, we really think there's 10x potential in our market cap. We're trading at about a C$40 million market cap now, which is about 10 percent of our neighbors. So that, I think, is what people ought to focus on,” he said.

In a recent announcement, Sun Summit reported that the first hole completed in 2025 returned “one of the strongest intervals of consistent and near-surface gold mineralization” drilled to date at the Creek zone. Results include 78 meters of 3.72 grams per ton gold starting at 30 meters down hole. The company plans to conduct follow-up drilling this season.

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Funding Contribution from Natural Resources Canada to Advance the Baptiste Nickel Project

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Related News

nickel investing

FPX Nickel Announces Funding Contribution from Natural Resources Canada to Advance the Baptiste Nickel Project

Base Metals Investing

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

×