A2Gold Commences Comprehensive Geophysics Program At Eastside Project

(TheNewswire)
GRavity survey initiated, high-resolution airborne magnetic
and radiometric survey to follow
Tonopah, Nevada September 16, 2025 TheNewswire - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a comprehensive two-phase geophysical program at its highly prospective, flagship Eastside Gold-Silver Project in the Walker Lane Gold trend near the town of Tonopah, NV. Less than 18% of the 92 km 2 project area has been explored to date. This program is designed to significantly advance the Company's understanding of the property-scale geologic framework and to refine drill targeting ahead of a major upcoming 18,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign. As recently announced, a 2,000-metre diamond core drill program is already underway at the McIntosh zone testing a significant high-grade discovery in that area.
The 2025 Geophysical Exploration Program will extend through to the end of September and will consist of multiple surveys designed to provide both property-scale and zone-specific insights.
Peter Gianulis, CEO, commented , "The scale of this geophysics program underscores our commitment to systematically unlocking the district-scale potential at Eastside. With the gravity survey underway and the airborne magnetic and radiometric survey set to begin, we are building a comprehensive exploration model to guide the next phase of drilling. We believe these surveys will be instrumental in identifying new targets and expanding zones of mineralization, setting the stage for the most aggressive drill program in A2Gold's history."
PROGRAM OBJECTIVES
The two-fold objectives of the geophysical program are:
-
Identify exploration and expansion targets to support A2Gold's fully funded 18,000-metre RC drill program, scheduled to commence later this year.
-
Enhance the evolving property-wide exploration model while integrating structural, lithological, and geophysical datasets to better understand the distribution of mineralization.
GRAVITY SURVEY
The Company has commenced a ground gravity survey at Eastside utilizing 800 stations on a 300-metre grid across the claim block. The survey, conducted by Zonge International Inc. of Reno, Nevada, is designed to map pre-Tertiary basement structures that may have controlled volcanic dome emplacement and associated mineralization.
AIRBORNE MAGNETIC AND RADIOMETRIC SURVEY
The next phase of the program will consist of a high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey to be conducted by Precision GeoSurveys. This survey is scheduled to commence this month.
-
Survey Parameters: flown at a nominal flight height of 35-metres above ground using a nose stinger magnetic sensor configuration
-
Coverage: approximately 66.9 km² at 50-metre line spacings, for a total of 1,469 line-km of data
-
Objective: extend coverage southward from a previous drone magnetic survey that successfully defined structural and alteration trends within the volcanic rocks
Results from both surveys are expected within 1–2 months and will directly guide the selection and prioritization of drill targets across Eastside, including the McIntosh and Castle Zones.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Andy Wallace is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.
ABOUT EASTSIDE
The Eastside Gold-Silver Project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 20+ miles northwest of Tonopah, within the prolific Walker Lane Trend. The project hosts a current inferred resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver, with mineralization open in all directions. Eastside covers a 92 km² land package that includes multiple high-priority zones such as McIntosh, Castle, and other exploration targets yet to be named.
ABOUT A2GOLD CORP
A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.
*Source: "Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada" conducted by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources (cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au) of 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone (1,090,000 ounces gold and 8,700,000 ounces silver) and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area (314,000 ounces gold). A copy of the Eastside Technical Report can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Peter Gianulis
CEO
For more information contact:
Investor Relations
ir@A2gold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. A2Gold Corp.'s ("A2Gold") exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at A2Gold's Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, A2Gold's future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; A2Gold's plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and info mation regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under A2Gold's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.
This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.