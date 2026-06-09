A.I.S. Resources Announces Land Package Expansion

A.I.S. Resources Announces Land Package Expansion

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC-Pink: AISSF, FRA: 5YH) ("A.I.S." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the increase of its land package in Southwestern New Brunswick. The Company held 9,555 hectares and has acquired an additional 16,128 hectares, increasing its total land position to 25,683 hectares (256.8 km²) across Southwestern New Brunswick.

A.I.S CEO, Marc Enright-Morin said, "Having spent more than 30 days in the field alongside our geological team, I have seen firsthand the scale of the mineralization and alteration systems being identified across the region. As our understanding of the geology has evolved, it has become increasingly clear that prospective mineralized trends extend beyond the boundaries of our original claim holdings. This led us to significantly expand our land position to secure additional prospective ground and strengthen our exposure to what we believe is an emerging district-scale exploration opportunity in Southwestern New Brunswick."

About the Saint John Project

The Saint John Project is considered prospective for IOCG-style mineralization based on regional geological setting and the Company's current exploration model. The Property remains at an early stage of exploration, and further work is required to determine whether IOCG-style mineralization is present on the Property. The IOCG exploration targets provide strategic exposure to gold, silver (precious metals), copper (energy transition metal), antimony, and rhenium (critical minerals) as shown in the historical sampling data.

About the Pocologan Project

The Pocologan Project is an early-stage copper-gold-silver exploration project located in New Brunswick, Canada. The project is interpreted by the Company to have potential for iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") or magmatic copper-gold style mineralization, as well as structurally controlled copper-silver-gold targets. Vendor compilation materials identify several target areas, including the Pennfield Station–Pocologan River and Red Head Harbour areas, where historical surface prospecting reportedly outlined copper, gold, and silver mineralization associated

with gabbroic, granodioritic, altered, and sheared host rocks. The project covers approximately 21.5 square kilometres in southern New Brunswick, an established
Canadian mining jurisdiction. The project area benefits from favourable infrastructure, including proximity to highways, rail, power, the deep-water port facilities at Saint John, and a skilled regional workforce.

About the Frenchmans Creek Project:

The Frenchmans Creek project is an early-stage, district-scale copper-gold-silver exploration project focused on IOCG/magmatic copper-gold, and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold targets. Vendor compilation materials identify several target areas, where surface prospecting has outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic and altered/sheared host rocks. The project remains at an early exploration stage, and requires systematic verification, mapping, sampling and geophysical work before any conclusions can be made regarding continuity or economic potential.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. The Qualified Person has reviewed the vendor-supplied presentation materials referenced herein; however, the Company has not yet completed sufficient independent verification of all historical and vendor-supplied assay data. Reported sample results are selective in nature and should not be considered representative of the average grade or true width of mineralization on the project.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. A.I.S. is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
A.I.S. Resources Limited
Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Marc Enright-Morin, CEO
T: +1-778-892-5455
E: marc@aisresources.com
Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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