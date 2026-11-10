A 10-Year Warranty and Lower Running Costs: VinFast Gives Canadians Something to Think About

A 10-Year Warranty and Lower Running Costs: VinFast Gives Canadians Something to Think About

Canadian interest in EVs is picking up and for buyers looking beyond the sticker price, VinFast's extensive warranties and potential energy savings make an interesting case.

Electric vehicles have plenty going for them. They're quiet, deliver instant acceleration, and let owners skip the gas station altogether. That's an appealing combination, especially for anyone who's tired of watching fuel prices fluctuate. But spending money on a new car takes more than a little enthusiasm for new technology. Buyers also need to know what they're getting into over the next five or 10 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110056986/en/

Based on recent research, Canadians are increasingly intrigued by EVs.

J.D. Power's 2026 Canada Electric Vehicle Consideration Study found that 34% of new-vehicle shoppers are considering an EV, compared with 28% in 2025 1 . This marks the first increase since the study began in 2022.

What's holding others back?

One headwind is ownership costs, particularly when keeping a conventional vehicle on the road is becoming more expensive. In September 2026, J.D. Power reported that the average dealership service bill in Canada had reached C$566 for vehicles aged four to 12 years, a 51% increase from 2020 2 .

Electric vehicles have an advantage here. Without an internal combustion engine, there's no need for oil changes, and regenerative braking can reduce wear on conventional brakes.

For automakers hoping to win over Canadian buyers, an impressive specification sheet may no longer be enough as a Leger survey commissions by Rates.ca found that 45% of Canadians interested in or undecided about EVs were concerned about maintenance and repair expenses 3 . The vehicle also needs to make financial sense several years after leaving the showroom.

VinFast, the Vietnamese EV manufacturer behind the VF 8 electric SUVs, is tackling that concern with extensive warranty coverage, potentially lower running costs, and a growing range of ownership services.

What VinFast Brings to the Table

Warranty terms become considerably more important once the odometer starts climbing.

In Canada, VinFast offers a 10-year or 200,000-km new vehicle limited warranty on the five-seat VF 8, whichever comes first. Their high-voltage batteries receive separate coverage for 10 years with unlimited kilometres under standard personal use, subject to warranty conditions.

To put those numbers into perspective, a driver covering 20,000 km annually could spend an entire decade behind the wheel before reaching the vehicle warranty's mileage limit. Someone travelling substantially farther would also benefit from the absence of a kilometre restriction on the battery warranty.

Beyond warranty protection, VinFast has another argument that may appeal to Canadians who spend plenty of time on the road: electricity generally costs considerably less than gasoline.

According to VinFast Canada's Energy Cost Savings Calculator, driving a VF 8 Eco for 2,000 km per month could save approximately C$8,328 in energy expenses over three years compared with a conventional gasoline vehicle. The VF 8 Plus posts a similarly compelling figure at C$8,107. Under the same assumptions, that translates to estimated energy-cost reductions of 77% for the VF 8 Eco and 75% for the VF 8 Plus 3 .

The prospect of spending thousand of dollars less on energy over three years is worth examining if you regularly cover long distances.

Then comes charging, which remains a practical consideration for Canadian EV owners, particularly on longer journeys. VinFast's mobile app provides access to more than 250,000 Level 2 and DC fast-charging stations across North America. Besides helping drivers locate participating stations, it can plan routes with charging stops and manage charging sessions, making unfamiliar journeys easier to organize.

For drivers tired of watching fuel prices swing, the VF 8 offers a compelling alternative: significantly lower energy costs, a 10-year warranty, and the peace of mind of knowing what ownership will look like years from now. For Canadians looking beyond the sticker price, VinFast gives them plenty to think about.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes and e-buses.

VinFast is embarking on its next growth phase by rapidly scaling its distribution and franchised dealership network globally while expanding its global manufacturing footprint across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.ca/en

_________________________

1 https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2026-canada-ev-consideration-study/

2 https://markets.financialcontent.com/dowtheoryletters/article/bizwire-2026-9-10-canadian-drivers-pay-more-at-dealerships-but-aftermarket-shops-are-winning-their-trust

3 Actual savings depend on electricity rates, gasoline prices, charging habits, and driving conditions. They also exclude purchase price, financing, insurance, depreciation, and maintenance.

Van Thuy Nguyen
vanthuy.nguyen@vinfastauto.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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