90% of Life Sciences Manufacturers Say Digital Transformation Is Now Business-Critical, According to New Rockwell Automation Report

90% of Life Sciences Manufacturers Say Digital Transformation Is Now Business-Critical, According to New Rockwell Automation Report

New research shows manufacturers are investing in connected data, cybersecurity and AI to improve quality, strengthen regulatory readiness and enhance operational performance

www.rockwellautomation.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, today released "www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/industries/life-sciences/new-operating-model2.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">The New Operating Model for Life Sciences Manufacturing: Moving from Compliance to Continuous Readiness," an industry insights report based on input from manufacturing and industrial operations decision-makers in the life sciences industry. The new report examines how manufacturers are building digital foundations to keep pace with an industry that is changing fast.

90% of Life Sciences Manufacturers Say Digital Transformation Is Now Business-Critical, According to New Rockwell Automation Report

According to Rockwell Automation's State of Smart Manufacturing research, 90% of life sciences manufacturers say digital transformation is necessary, and 58% have deployed smart manufacturing technologies at scale or across parts of their operations.

As manufacturers continue to modernize, the report highlights how connected data, cybersecurity and validated AI applications can help improve visibility, strengthen quality processes and support continuous readiness.

Key findings from the report include:

  • Technology investment is tied to business outcomes, not just capability: AI and machine learning (46%), process automation (44%) and cybersecurity (39%) are the technologies life sciences manufacturers expect to drive the biggest business outcomes. Manufacturers are prioritizing these investments to improve quality (43%), digitize operations (36%) and reduce risk (35%).

  • AI adoption is accelerating faster than data readiness: Among manufacturers already using AI, 64% plan to expand its use within the next year, and 49% expect to increase investment over the next five years. Yet only 32% say they effectively use more than half the data they collect.

  • Cybersecurity has become a lifecycle requirement: 54% of life sciences organizations experienced at least one cyberattack in the past year, with the greatest exposure coming from IT systems and enterprise networks (41%), remote access and connected equipment (33%) and IT/OT integration points (29%).

"Manufacturers used to treat regulatory readiness as a project — something they ramped up for," said Matt Weaver, vice president, global industry – life sciences, Rockwell Automation. "Now, it has to be a daily discipline built into how the facility runs. The companies connecting their data, securing systems and validating AI deployments today are the ones that will be ready for what comes next from regulators or from the market."

The report also outlines seven actions life sciences manufacturers can take to build a foundation for continuous readiness, including evidence management, cyber resilience, industrial data operations, defined AI use cases, and AI governance. Read the full report — The New Operating Model for Life Sciences Manufacturing: Moving from Compliance to Continuous Readiness — HERE.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is continuous readiness?
Continuous readiness is an organization's ability to maintain real-time operational visibility, data integrity, and validated control across connected systems to seamlessly adapt to regulatory shifts, scale digital transformation, and drive ongoing performance.

How can life sciences manufacturers get more value from their digital investments?
Life sciences manufacturers can get more value from digital investments by connecting data, systems and workflows across production, quality, engineering and business functions. This creates greater visibility across operations, supports faster decision-making and establishes a trusted foundation for advanced capabilities such as AI, predictive analytics and continuous improvement programs.

How are life sciences manufacturers using AI?
According to the research, life sciences manufacturers plan to use AI and machine learning over the next 12 months to improve quality control (50%), cybersecurity (45%) and process optimization (44%).

Methodology
The data cited in this report is based on the responses of 104 managers and executives from Life Sciences manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and engineering procurement companies (EPCs) in 16 countries. It is part of Rockwell Automation's 11th annual State of Smart Manufacturing report, which surveyed 1,560 decision makers across various industries and was conducted in association with Sapio Research and Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Rockwell Automation logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/90-of-life-sciences-manufacturers-say-digital-transformation-is-now-business-critical-according-to-new-rockwell-automation-report-302895245.html

SOURCE Rockwell Automation, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ROKnyse:rok
ROK
The Conversation (0)
Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation

Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on Sept. 10, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 12, 2024. About Rockwell... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation will create next-generation autonomous mobile robots enhanced with NVIDIA technologies Rockwell Automation , Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announces further collaborations with... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Strategy, Aijana Zellner, will present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The fireside chat will be... Keep Reading...
Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

For mining companies, enhancing sustainability can mean undertaking net-new projects. But more often, it means rethinking existing processesRockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), RUC Mining, and Energy Power Systems Australia (EPSA) have introduced an innovative regenerative energy storage solution for... Keep Reading...
EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ). Third-party laboratory... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

Peruvian Metals Announces Third Quarter Production at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Provides Sampling Update from the Tailings Area

Finlay identifies 2.4 km long IP Anomaly at the IFT Target on its SAY Property

One Bullion Completes Second Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

Related News

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Announces Third Quarter Production at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Provides Sampling Update from the Tailings Area

base metals investing

Finlay identifies 2.4 km long IP Anomaly at the IFT Target on its SAY Property

precious metals investing

One Bullion Completes Second Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

base metals investing

RETRANSMISSION: Homeland and Westwin Sign Binding Offtake Agreement at Red Flat

energy investing

Standard Uranium Intersects Significant Structure, Alteration, and Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Davidson River Project; Concludes Summer Drill Program

base metals investing

Noble Minerals launches ground follow-up of AirTEM, Heli-borne Survey Near Havre St. Pierre, Quebec