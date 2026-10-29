83% say learning about money in school would have better prepared them: RBC and Seaspan expand financial education program across Canada

Expansion of Dollars + Sense program responds to overwhelming demand for earlier financial education in Canadian schools
- New RBC poll finds 95% of Canadians consider financial literacy as important as core subjects such as math and reading
- 72% of Canadians would also feel more in control of their finances today with earlier financial education
- Dollars + Sense program offers three curriculum-aligned financial literacy courses through Everfi for students in Grades 4 to 8
- Teachers can invite RBC volunteers into their classrooms, virtually or in person, to answer questions and show how these lessons apply to everyday life
More than half of Canadians (52%) say they spent years catching up financially because they weren't taught about money when they were younger, according to RBC's new Financial Literacy Poll. To help the next generation learn about money earlier, RBC and Seaspan are expanding the Dollars + Sense financial education program, delivered by Everfi, to at least 750 schools annually across Canada over three years.
"By expanding the Dollars + Sense program into more schools, we are helping the next generation with the knowledge and skills to manage money with confidence. Our commitment to Canadians begins long before they come to us for financial advice and continues as their needs change throughout their lives," said Erica Nielsen, Group Head, RBC Personal Banking.
How the Dollars + Sense program works
Available at no cost to schools, the program helps students learn how to save, spend and manage money with confidence. Teachers can invite RBC volunteers into their classrooms, virtually or in person, to answer questions and show how these lessons apply to everyday life. The program supports efforts across Canada to improve financial literacy by helping schools teach children about money from an early age, with lessons aligned to provincial and territorial curricula.
Canadians want financial education to start early
The RBC poll shows Canadians see the importance of financial education and overwhelmingly support financial literacy development in schools.
Key findings include:
- 97% agree every student should have the opportunity to learn about money in school
- Only 18% believe young adults today have the skills needed to manage their money
- 95% consider financial literacy as important as core subjects such as math and reading
- 83% believe learning more about money in school would have better prepared them to manage their finances independently
- 72% believe they would feel more in control of their finances today if they had received more financial education when they were younge
RBC's financial literacy initiatives
The collaboration builds on RBC's longstanding commitment to supporting Canadians at every stage of their lives, providing the tools and advice they need to make informed financial decisions.
- Helping families raise money-smart youth: Mydoh, RBC's money app for households, has helped build financial confidence in over 450,000 Canadians, through hands-on financial experiences.
- Expanding access to free financial education: More than 400,000 people have registered for free online courses in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and agriculture management developed in collaboration with McGill University, Ivey Business School at Western University and the University of Guelph.
- Making financial guidance accessible: RBC's My Money Matters online advice hub provides Canadians with practical financial information and resources to support everyday money decisions.
"At RBC, supporting Canadians means more than helping them manage their money today. It's about giving them the knowledge to make informed decisions throughout their lives," added Nielsen. "Whether it's a child learning to save for the first time or an adult planning for a major milestone, we want Canadians to feel empowered and supported at every step."
Fast Facts: RBC Financial Literacy Poll
Selected Findings – National & Regional
|
AGREE RESPONSES
|
CAN
|
BC
|
AB
|
SK/MB
|
ON
|
QC
|
AC
|
Spent years catching up financially because they weren't taught about money when younger
|
52 %
|
47 %
|
59 %
|
61 %
|
49 %
|
51 %
|
61 %
|
Could have avoided financial mistakes with earlier financial education
|
66 %
|
63 %
|
71 %
|
75 %
|
68 %
|
59 %
|
72 %
|
Life would look different if they'd learned more about managing money in school
|
62 %
|
58 %
|
70 %
|
69 %
|
64 %
|
56 %
|
66 %
|
Would feel more in control of their finances today with earlier financial education
|
72 %
|
67 %
|
74 %
|
80 %
|
72 %
|
71 %
|
71 %
|
More education in school would have better prepared them to manage money independently
|
83 %
|
78 %
|
89 %
|
89 %
|
85 %
|
78 %
|
80 %
|
Believe children today are building good money-management habits
|
13 %
|
13 %
|
9 %
|
10 %
|
15 %
|
13 %
|
13 %
|
Believe young adults today have the skills to manage their money
|
18 %
|
20 %
|
12 %
|
9 %
|
19 %
|
22 %
|
17 %
|
Students should start learning about money in early elementary grades
|
88 %
|
91 %
|
93 %
|
89 %
|
91 %
|
79 %
|
87 %
|
School is the best place for young people to learn about money
|
75 %
|
73 %
|
76 %
|
74 %
|
78 %
|
69 %
|
86 %
|
Schools need the right tools and resources to teach students about money
|
91 %
|
89 %
|
92 %
|
95 %
|
93 %
|
87 %
|
95 %
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Dollars + Sense program?
Dollars + Sense is a financial education program delivered by Everfi that provides curriculum-aligned financial literacy courses to students in Grades 4 to 8 across Canada.
How many schools will the Dollars + Sense program reach?
The program will reach at least 750 schools annually across Canada over a three-year period.
What grades does the Dollars + Sense program cover?
The program offers three curriculum-aligned financial literacy courses for students in Grades 4 to 8.
Who delivers the Dollars + Sense program?
RBC and Seaspan are working together to bring Dollars + Sense to more schools across Canada. Everfi provides the curriculum-aligned financial literacy courses, while RBC volunteers can support classroom learning, virtually or in person.
What did the RBC Financial Literacy Poll find?
The poll found that 95% of Canadians consider financial literacy as important as core subjects, 83% say learning about money in school would have better prepared them to manage money independently, and 52% say they spent years catching up financially because they weren't taught about money when younger.
How else is RBC supporting financial literacy?
RBC supports numerous initiatives that help clients and communities build their financial literacy and confidence. Select examples include Mydoh (its money app for households, used by over 450,000 Canadians), free online courses developed with McGill University, Ivey Business School, and the University of Guelph (400,000+ registrations), and the My Money Matters online advice hub.
About the RBC Financial Literacy Poll
These findings are from a survey conducted by RBC from October 7 to October 9, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,501 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of ± 2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.
For more information, please contact:
Habiba Ahmad, RBC Communications, 437-993-3245
SOURCE RBC Royal Bank
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