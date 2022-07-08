GamingInvesting News

- Metaverse discussions about creating virtual worlds consume the plans of many fashion, automotive and retail brands. However, the human side of consumer activities in the metaverse have not been a significant part of the dialogue. A global study by Momentum Worldwide, metaverse partners to the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As), found that 80% of people feel more included in the metaverse than in real life . Consumers are now looking to the metaverse to fill three core aspects of life— inspiration, individuality and inclusion .

More than $120 billion * has been invested in building out metaverse technology and infrastructure in 2022 to take advantage of the nearly three-quarters of consumers worldwide (71%) who promise to focus more on their mental wellbeing and are flocking to the metaverse to seek inspiration, be themselves, and connect with others more positively and inclusively. Exponential growth and adoption of marketing technologies led to the metaverse, but the impact these technologies have on people must be a key consideration for a brand's metaverse strategy.

Consumers have joined virtual platforms to have fun, be challenged, find inspiration and connect with others. Global research has shown that:

· 80% of consumers find the metaverse to be a much more inclusive place
· 63% had no idea they had been in the metaverse all this time
· 85% like that they can change their appearance as they desire
· 79% say their friends within the space accept them for who they are rather than what they look like

Jason Alan Snyder , global chief technology officer, Momentum Worldwide, comments, "The metaverse is a combinatorial innovation of complex technologies. Until recently, the combined technologies that form metaverse experiences were costly to deploy and consume and, therefore, not practical. The practice of combining these technologies has matured, deployment costs are reduced and metaverse experiences are broadly available, so consumer adoption is saturating. Brands are adopting the metaverse at scale too. Now we are learning how people behave and feel in the metaverse as we remove the barriers to entry. One particularly interesting area is the relationship between identity and personality."

"Metaverse identity is an extension of our many identities in the real world. We are accustomed to constructing pseudo-identities for ourselves at work, in our personal lives with friends and family, and on social media. Brands are learning that identity and personality are two different things and not always interlinked. Understanding what consumers want from the metaverse, their behaviours and motivations to fulfil happiness, find escapism and seek inclusion are vital for guiding how brands and businesses should behave. It's imperative that brands understand when they can or should violate expectations about identity and personality. The new opportunity is to help brands navigate the friction between identity and personality in the metaverse."

Helen Mumford Sole , well-known happiness coach and thought leader in digital transformation, says, "Whilst we are not even close to fully understanding the impact of the metaverse, this research is important because it shows the positive potential of the technology. When many people are struggling with their happiness, it seems that they are finding new ways of experiencing belonging and community in the metaverse. In the analogue world, these are significant contributors to happiness."

Chick Foxgrover, 4A's, EVP, creative technology & innovation , says, "At the 4A's, we've been following the industry's interest and excitement in the metaverse—this dramatic extension of human experience and interaction. We're thrilled to support Momentum's ground-breaking research into people's attitudes and expectations of the metaverse. Now we have a deeper sense of how and when people will embrace these rapidly changing new worlds. This work will become essential data for every brand and creative business hoping to design, build and participate meaningfully in the metaverse."

Elena Klau, global chief strategy & analytics officer at Momentum Worldwide , adds, "The metaverse has been a word that has been catapulted into focus, but it means different things to different people. Only by understanding what people want from the space and how they are using it can we really know how best to create meaningful, long-term experiences that meet people's desires for inspiration, individuality and inclusion. The potential is vast."

The global research was conducted using quantitative and qualitative methods of 4,500 participants from seven countries: Canada , Japan , MENA, Mexico , Spain , the UK and the US.

Momentum Worldwide is the world's first global experiential advertising agency. Built on the simple truth that it's not what brands say; it's what they do that matters. Momentum delivers total brand experiences by blending creativity, technology, strategy, insights and flawless execution.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

OUTFIT7 DROPS BRAND NEW TALKING ANGELA MUSIC VIDEO

And a Special New Summer Update for My Talking Angela 2

Outfit7 today announced the release of its brand new song and music video, true friendship and supports the company's big summer update for the My Talking Angela 2 mobile game .

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Including Taro Misaki Wearing the 2022 Season J.LEAGUE Official Kits

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, July 8th new players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, July 8th new players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. The campaign will feature Taro Misaki, Takeshi Kishida, and other players. Be sure to check out the in-game news for more details.

J.LEAGUE Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 seaso n.

The campaign will feature a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and more so be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more information.

J.LEAGUE Selection Transfer

Taro Misaki , Takeshi Kishida , Hayato Igawa , Kazuki Sorimachi wearing J.LEAGUE official kits debut as new players in this Transfe r. This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

Dreamball Exchange Update

Home, away, and keeper kits for 18 teams from the 2022 Meiji Yasuda J1 League are now available in the Dreamball Exchange .

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

Official Twitter Account:

Official Facebook Page:

Official YouTube Channel:

Official Discord Channel:

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA


©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM


© KLabGames

Download here:

"Bleach: Brave Souls" 7th Anniversary Bankai Live Airs Sunday, July 17

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, is gearing up for its 7th anniversary on July 23rd with the 7th Anniversary Bankai Live broadcast on Sunday, July 17th from 8:00 pm (JSTUTC+9). See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, is gearing up for its 7th anniversary on July 23rd with the 7th Anniversary Bankai Live broadcast on Sunday, July 17th from 8:00 pm (JST/UTC+9). Special guest include Masakazu Morita, the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice of Byakuya Kuchiki, Noriaki Sugiyama, the voice of Uryu Ishida, and Fumiko Orikasa, the voice of Rukia Kuchiki. Tune in for all the exciting Brave Souls news.

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan , as MC. It also features an impressive display of talent s from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita , the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice of Byakuya Kuchiki, Noriaki Sugiyama , the voice of Uryu Ishida, and Fumiko Orikasa , the voice of Rukia Kuchiki.

There will be a variety of special corners with the latest in-game news and more so be sure to check out. In addition, there will be more information about the 7th anniversary 7 campaigns celebration and updates to improve the quality of gameplay.

Bankai Livestream URLs
YouTube Live:
(EN) https://youtu.be/nq0aZgrb6kI
(JP) https://youtu.be/UaitEyhumLU

Twitter Live:
(EN) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Smartphone Support:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

PC (Steam) Support:

Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support:

Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre:

3D Action

Release Date:

July 23, 2015

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

Official Twitter Account:

Official Facebook Page:

Official YouTube Channel:

Official Instagram:

Official Discord:

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Downlo ad here

gaming controller

Gaming Monthly Highlights: Layoffs Impact Niantic and Unity

The gaming industry faced a fresh round of layoffs from two prominent companies in the space.

The new layoffs are affecting hundreds of workers amid the two companies: Niantic, the game maker behind the smash Pokémon Go hit and Unity Software (NYSE:U), the firm overseeing the ubiquitous game engine allowing developers to create new games.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of June highlights in the gaming market.

PowerA Amplifies Mobile Gaming with MOGA XP7-X Plus

Portable gaming levels up with the new wireless mobile gaming controller, featuring two mappable buttons, wireless battery boost, and more .

PowerA, a leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, today announced the availability of the MOGA XP7-X Plus, the newest controller in their popular mobile and cloud gaming line. The XP7-X Plus delivers precision gameplay on PC and mobile devices. Featuring an integrated charge-while-you-play wireless power bank, two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, and a detachable playstand for Tabletop mode, the versatile XP7-X Plus is now the preeminent controller for serious gamers-on-the-go. Designed for Xbox, the XP7-X Plus is engineered to extend and expand the Game Pass Ultimate experience on Mobile and PC platforms.

Arcade1Up Levels Up Legacy Lineup with Two New Home Arcade Machines

New Machines Optimized with Wi-Fi and Expanded Titles Are Now Available for Pre-Order

Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro arcade game entertainment, has announced that pre-orders will open today for BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT LEGACY Ms. PAC-MAN ™ EDITION and CAPCOM LEGACY YOGA FLAME & SHINKU HADOKEN EDITION, adding to their ever-growing Legacy Edition Collection. These fan-favorite additions feature new games and Wi-Fi through online leaderboards and connected multiplayer. Available for pre-order today, each Legacy Edition Collection machine brings 14 classic games to fans' homes, an unprecedented value with no tokens needed.

