5m @ 13.1g/t Gold Intersected within 20m Mineralised Zone in First Drill Hole to Test New Target at Titan East

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 28, 2025
Artemis Resources (ASX: ARV) (Artemis or the Company) is pleased to report a high-grade gold intersection in the first RC hole testing an interpreted NE trending shear zone at the Titan East Prospect, 1.5km west of the Carlow gold-copper resource1.
Highlights
- First Reverse Circulation (RC) drill hole to test an interpreted shear zone at the Titan East Prospect produced an outstanding intersection of 5m @ 13.1g/t gold from 132m down hole in 25ARRC006. There is no previous drilling along the shear zone.
- The high-grade gold intersection is associated with vein quartz within a 20m mineralised interval which includes other elevated gold assays between 0.1g/t Au up to 0.78g/t gold.
- Assay results awaited from a second RC hole, 25ARRC024, drilled 50m east of 25ARRC006 which intersected several intervals of vein quartz starting from 28m depth.
- The interpreted NE trending shear zone which hosts the gold intersected in 25ARRC006 is covered by transported sediments and is parallel to the Regal Thrust, which outcrops as a prominent chert ridge 300 metres to the south.
- Diamond drilling is planned to start late November to determine orientation of the quartz veins and potential for extensions along the interpreted shear zone.
Significant intersection - 25ARRC006 (all assays received):
- 5m @ 13.1 g/t Au from 132-137 m, including 3m @ 20.9 g/t Au from 133m.
- The high-grade gold intersection is associated with abundant vein quartz.
- High-grade gold occurs within a 20m interval of elevated gold values from 131m.
Step-out hole - 25ARRC024 (assays pending):
- Several intervals of vein quartz identified between approximately 28m and 57m.
- Vein quartz occurs within altered and sheared ultramafic, mafic and sedimentary units.
- Hole 25ARRC024 also appears to have drilled through the interpreted shear zone.
Jozsef Patarica, Executive Director, commented:
“Titan East is a brand-new, shear-hosted gold target just 1.5km from Carlow. Hitting 5m @ 13.1 g/t Au in the first RC hole is an excellent start and supports our strategy to build scale around Carlow by finding additional, nearby gold resources. Given the very encouraging gold intercept we have arranged for diamond drilling to begin in late November to define the true widths and orientation.”
“While we await more assays from the RC drilling, these results have greatly increased our confidence in the potential at Titan and the wider Carlow area. Apart from the three diamond holes drilled in the March quarter which returned a very promising result of 1m @ 16.6g/t Au and the recent 18 RC drill holes, Titan is completely untested.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Artemis Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The Conversation (0)
4h
Patrick Tuohy: Gold's Status Has Changed, Higher Price is Inevitable
Patrick Tuohy, global head of sales and marketing Goldstrom, shares his outlook for gold, saying its position as a store of value has been reestablished.In his view, the yellow metal has found a new price floor at US$3,000 per ounce. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
8h
TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
Total Metals Corp. (“Total Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TT) (FSE: O4N) is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition of the High Lake and West Hawk Lake (the “Projects”) from McFarlane Lake Mining Corporation (“MLM”), as previously announced on September 24, 2025 (the... Keep Reading...
9h
Newmont Declares Commercial Production at Ahafo North Gold Mine
Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) announced that its Ahafo North project in Afrisipakrom, Ghana, has officially entered commercial production, following the site's first gold pour last month. Located about 50 kilometers from Newmont’s existing Ahafo South operation, the Ahafo North mine is expected to... Keep Reading...
27 October
Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project
Visually mineralised targets being drilled to build on existing resource
Jangada Mines Plc (AIM: JAN), a Brazil focused natural resource development company, is pleased to announce that its 15-hole 1,800m diamond drilling ("DD") programme has commenced at the 7,211-hectare Paranaíta Gold Project ("Paranaíta" or the "Project") located in Brazil's historically... Keep Reading...
27 October
Lahontan Recieves $4,316,948 From the Exercise of Warrants and Options
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the receipt of Cdn $4,316,948 from the exercise of warrants and stock options during the period July 4 through October 23, 2025. Following the exercise of the warrants, stock options, and the issuance... Keep Reading...
27 October
Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$4,560 in 2026 on Unpredictable US Trade Policy, Potential Stagflation
Metals Focus published its annual Precious Metals Investment Focus report on Saturday (October 25).The report from the leading gold analysis firm outlines the investment options available for those interested in leveraging rising demand for precious metals such as gold and silver. It also... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00