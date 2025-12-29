55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
December 29, 2025
55 North Mining (CSE: FFF,FSE: 6YF) is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its 100 percent-owned Last Hope gold project in the Lynn Lake district of northern Manitoba. The company is focused on unlocking value from a high-grade gold system through systematic drilling, resource expansion, and disciplined capital allocation, while preserving strategic optionality in a rapidly emerging mining camp.
The Last Hope project hosts a high-grade, structurally controlled gold resource and benefits from proximity to established infrastructure, including paved road access, power and a regional airport. Importantly, the project lies near Alamos Gold’s Lynn Lake development, creating potential future synergies such as toll milling or satellite feed scenarios, subject to further technical and economic studies.
The Last Hope gold project is located about 20 kilometres southeast of Lynn Lake, Manitoba, and comprises 31 mineral claims covering approximately 50 square kilometres. The project benefits from road and all-season trail access and is situated within a well-established mining district with a long history of gold and base metal production.
Company Highlights
- High-grade Last Hope gold project has a current resource of 273,800 ounces inferred at 5.48 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 71,100 ounces indicated at 5.41 g/t gold
- Significant exploration upside, with mineralization open down-plunge and along strike
- Located approximately 20 kilometres from Alamos Gold’s Lynn Lake project, which includes a new 10,000-tonne-per-day mill under construction
- Operating in a safe, mining-friendly jurisdiction with established infrastructure and a long history of mining activity
- Impact Benefit Agreement in place with the Marcel Colomb First Nation, supporting social license and community engagement
- Led by a management team with a track record of discovering, developing and monetizing assets in the Lynn Lake camp, including the sale of Carlisle Goldfields to Alamos Gold in 2016
This 55 North Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with 55 North Mining (CSE:FFF) to receive an Investor Presentation
FFF:CC
Sign up to get your FREE
55 North Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
3h
55 North Mining
High-grade Manitoba gold project with exploration upside and strategic positioning in an active mining district
High-grade Manitoba gold project with exploration upside and strategic positioning in an active mining district Keep Reading...
05 December
55 North Mining Inc. Announces Completion of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for a Total of $4,202,000
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") for gross proceeds... Keep Reading...
17 November
55 North Mining Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
2h
Centurion Minerals: Abitibi's Gold Gem
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt. The company offers investors an early-stage entry point into a strategically located gold exploration company positioned within one of North America’s most prolific and active... Keep Reading...
4h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
26 December
Rick Rule, Ed Steer, Vince Lanci and More — Our Top 5 Interviews of the Year
2025 was a breakout year for gold and silver, and throughout its twists and turns the Investing News Network (INN) turned to experts for help navigating the markets.The INN team spoke with dozens of industry insiders over the course of the year, spending time with seasoned professionals who can... Keep Reading...
25 December
Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver at Record Prices, Expect Spikes Higher in 2026
Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, shares his outlook for gold and silver in 2026, explaining why he expects higher prices for the metals. "We think that 2026 is going to be a more hostile environment than 2025, and that will cause investors to buy more gold and silver. So we're... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
55 North Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00