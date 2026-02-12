49 UBS Financial Advisors in the Southeast Region Named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State List

UBS today announced that forty-nine financial advisors in the firm's Southeast region have been named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2026.

The Southeast Region is led by Regional Director Julie Fox.

"It's extremely gratifying to see our female financial advisors recognized nationally for their accomplishments and commitment to serving clients," Fox said. "Our advisors are extremely dedicated professionals who put clients first. On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, we are proud to call them colleagues and look forward to continuing to watch their careers flourish."

The advisors named to the list are:

Florida:
Meryll Bangsil
Alisa Jaffe
Sarah Ponczek-Van Camp
Darran Blake
Hiromi Hanamura
Megan MacGowan
Kate Reilley
Pam Segal Rhodes
Ashley H. Laubach
Heather Mount
Samantha Parker Hopkins
Kristen Scarpa Bissett

Mid-Atlantic:
Alexandra Jamieson
Michele Burch-Lippincott
Caroline Chahalis
Ginger Ward
Lynn Fryckberg
Christine McGinley (Christine ranked #1 in South N.J. and was also named to the 2026 Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors list)
Suzanne Schwester Sloan
Lulu Zappy
Karen Robbins
Karen Ben-Shlaush
Holidae Hayes
Kristina Bakis
Alexis George
Toria Scotto
Sarah Simon
Juliana Park

South:
Kristi Thelen
Laura Wellon
Jany Brown
Carla Donina
Keri Gage
Brenda Vanderslice
Jordan Edmundson
Lechelle Moore
Mimi Wallace
Angela Calvin
Amanda Levi
Jana Lisle Parham

South Atlantic:
Mary Stiles-Hendler
Elaine Flanigan
Georgia French
Candace Cline
Ellen Rankin
Paula Bach Sabbagha
Andrea Nordell
Tracy Collins
Andrea Murphy Doolan

The tenth annual 2026 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list highlights over 2,800 women who collectively manage about $8.3 trillion of assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-women-advisors/

