49 UBS Financial Advisors in the Southeast Region Named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State List

UBS today announced that forty-nine financial advisors in the firm's Southeast region have been named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2026.
The Southeast Region is led by Regional Director Julie Fox.
"It's extremely gratifying to see our female financial advisors recognized nationally for their accomplishments and commitment to serving clients," Fox said. "Our advisors are extremely dedicated professionals who put clients first. On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, we are proud to call them colleagues and look forward to continuing to watch their careers flourish."
The advisors named to the list are:
Florida:
Meryll Bangsil
Alisa Jaffe
Sarah Ponczek-Van Camp
Darran Blake
Hiromi Hanamura
Megan MacGowan
Kate Reilley
Pam Segal Rhodes
Ashley H. Laubach
Heather Mount
Samantha Parker Hopkins
Kristen Scarpa Bissett
Mid-Atlantic:
Alexandra Jamieson
Michele Burch-Lippincott
Caroline Chahalis
Ginger Ward
Lynn Fryckberg
Christine McGinley (Christine ranked #1 in South N.J. and was also named to the 2026 Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors list)
Suzanne Schwester Sloan
Lulu Zappy
Karen Robbins
Karen Ben-Shlaush
Holidae Hayes
Kristina Bakis
Alexis George
Toria Scotto
Sarah Simon
Juliana Park
South:
Kristi Thelen
Laura Wellon
Jany Brown
Carla Donina
Keri Gage
Brenda Vanderslice
Jordan Edmundson
Lechelle Moore
Mimi Wallace
Angela Calvin
Amanda Levi
Jana Lisle Parham
South Atlantic:
Mary Stiles-Hendler
Elaine Flanigan
Georgia French
Candace Cline
Ellen Rankin
Paula Bach Sabbagha
Andrea Nordell
Tracy Collins
Andrea Murphy Doolan
The tenth annual 2026 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list highlights over 2,800 women who collectively manage about $8.3 trillion of assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.
For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-women-advisors/
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.
The Forbes rating is compiled by Shook Research and awarded annually in February based on information from a 12 month period ending September of the prior year. Eligibility is based on quantitative factors and is not necessarily related to the quality of the investment advice.
For more information on third party rating methodologies, please visit ubs.com/us/en/designation-disclosures
