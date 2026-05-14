420 with CNW - Marijuana Advertising?is Unlikely to Change Much after Recent Rescheduling

420 with CNW - Marijuana Advertising?is Unlikely to Change Much after Recent Rescheduling

2026-05-14 16:25:00 ET


Recent moves by the Trump administration to loosen federal limits on medical marijuana have sparked fresh conversations across the technology sector, particularly among major digital platforms evaluating the future of cannabis advertising.

As things stand, existing licensed firms like SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) and their affiliates will continue operating under the…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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