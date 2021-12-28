Ready Player Me an avatar platform for the metaverse that allows users to explore virtual worlds with one consistent identity, today announced a Series A funding round of $13 million to expand their team across the globe. The round was supported by notable investors including Taavet+Sten, a firm led by Taavet Hinrikus, the co-founder of fintech giant Wise and Sten Tamkivi, Teleport co-founder. Ready Player Me is a ...

GAMING00