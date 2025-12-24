1844 Resources Will Pursue Its Strategic Financing to Advance Vortex/Sullipek Copper Project

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that the Company will pursue its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 33,333,333 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.015 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"). This Offering is a key milestone in the strategic revitalization of 1844's focus on the Gaspe copper belt in Quebec.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes and to advance the Company's flagship Vortex/Sullipek copper project, strategically located adjacent to Osisko Metals' Gaspe Copper Mine development-site of Canada's former largest copper operation.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay a 7% cash finder's fee.

"This Offering is expected to enable us to execute the first major step in our renewed strategy at 1844," said Sylvain Laberge, President & CEO. "We're building on the strong results from the 2012 discovery holes, and with permits already secured, we're advancing a targeted drill program that we believe can unlock the value of one of Quebec's most strategically located copper projects."

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date. Completion of the Offering is subject to several conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell any securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful.

The Offering remains subject to TSXV approval.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-impact assets in Quebec's Gaspe region. With a dedicated management team and a refined focus, the Company is committed to unlocking underexplored value and creating long-term shareholder returns.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@sdnlfinancial.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the expected use of proceeds, the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the timing and execution of future exploration programs at the Vortex/Sullipek project.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding general economic conditions, investor interest in the Offering, copper market conditions, and the Company's ability to carry out its planned exploration activities. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Offering may not be completed as expected or at all, the risk that required regulatory approvals will not be obtained, changes in financial markets, exploration risks inherent in mineral projects, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279045

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

