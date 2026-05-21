1844 Resources Launches 2026 Exploration Program at the SV2 Copper System, Gaspé Peninsula, Québec

1844 Resources Launches 2026 Exploration Program at the SV2 Copper System, Gaspé Peninsula, Québec

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) ("1844" or the "Company") is pleased to outline its 2026 summer exploration strategy for the Company's flagship SV2 Copper Project located in the Gaspé Peninsula, Québec, highlighting a targeted drill program designed to validate known mineralization while advancing the Company's evolving district-scale copper exploration model.

The 2026 program represents a significant evolution in the Company's technical approach, integrating historical drilling data, geological reinterpretation, and recent geophysical work to refine priority exploration targets across the SV2 project area.

2026 Summer Strategy

Technical Basis

The Company's exploration framework is built on a disciplined technical foundation, including:

  • Validation of historical exploration results and mineralized intercepts
  • Integration of historical drilling data with recent airborne geophysical datasets
  • Systematic reinterpretation of historical core logs and geological models
  • Development of conceptual deep exploration targets associated with intrusive-related copper mineralization

Detailed Geological Mapping

As part of the 2026 program, the Company will undertake detailed geological mapping of the "De la Colline" and "Sullipek-East" metasomatic hydrothermal systems to better define the spatial distribution, nature, and intensity of alteration facies associated with copper mineralization.

The work will also include detailed lithological mapping of sedimentary units and intrusive bodies. Among the six igneous lithologies recognized in the area, the N340-oriented porphyritic dacite dykes are interpreted as the intrusive bodies most closely associated with hydrothermal alteration and mineralization.

Drilling Program

The initial drilling campaign will target the eastern extension of the Sullipek-East alteration system.

Inclined and subvertical drill holes are designed to establish a stratigraphic section to evaluate the spatial distribution of alteration facies, sedimentary host units, and intrusive bodies. The target area also coincides with a broad conductive anomaly identified through the Company's airborne electromagnetic survey, suggesting a potentially favorable extension of the known hydrothermal system.

This drilling program is intended to validate geological continuity while refining the Company's broader understanding of the SV2 copper system.

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Figure 1

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Management Commentary

Sylvain Laberge, President and Chief Executive Officer of 1844 Resources, commented:

"The launch of our 2026 exploration program marks an important step forward for 1844 as we advance the SV2 copper system with a more integrated technical approach. By combining historical drilling data, geological reinterpretation, modern geophysics, and detailed field mapping, we are moving beyond simple target testing toward a broader understanding of the controls on mineralization. Our objective this summer is to validate extensions of known mineralization while strengthening the geological model that will guide future exploration across the district."

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bernard-Olivier Martel, P.Geo., Director of Exploration for 1844 Resources Inc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About 1844 Resources Inc.

1844 Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of strategic and energy-transition metals in Québec, with a particular focus on copper exploration in the Gaspé Peninsula.

For further information:

Sylvain Laberge
President & Chief Executive Officer
1844 Resources Inc.
Tel: 514-702-9841
Email: slaberge@1844resources.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to planned exploration activities, drill targeting, anticipated operational timelines, geological interpretations, exploration objectives, and the potential for discovery or expansion of mineralized systems. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298380

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