Heron Preston, Burberry, PUMA, University of Kentucky , and Eastern Michigan University partner with Gen.G to support education for the next generation of gaming leaders

Global esports organization Gen.G announced the recipients for its 2022 Gen.G Foundation scholarship. Ten exceptional college students from around the country were chosen to receive the scholarship which focuses on supporting women, people of color, and low income students enrolled in a U.S. university or college who are interested in gaming, esports, entrepreneurship, journalism or content creation. Each will receive $10,000 to subsidize their tuition for this academic year, and will have access to exclusive career and mentorship programming as members of the new scholarship class.

"Working with Gen.G to support their goals in providing the pathway into the esports space has been truly inspiring," says global fashion designer Heron Preston. "Every year, I look to recognize a student who brings a high level of innovation and entrepreneurship into the digital space. Gen.G's work to amplify voices within their industry through supporting the next generation is a mission I am proud to support."

The recipients include:

  • Chirayu Gupta - Indiana University Bloomington
  • Iyad Khattab - Eastern Michigan University
  • Riley Clasby - University of Kentucky
  • Yunhyuk Lee ( Seoul, Korea ) - University of Kentucky
  • Claire Toomey - Drexel University
  • Elvia Mendez - University of California, Los Angeles
  • Kaya Colwill - Dakota State University
  • Naomi Lestage - University of Southern California
  • Yasmine Ware - University of Southern Mississippi
  • Je'Naiya Tims - Eastern Michigan University

Now in the third iteration of its scholarship program, the Gen.G Foundation welcomes a variety of partners in discovering the next generation of gaming leaders. This year's partners include: Gen.G's Executive Brand Advisor Heron Preston, luxury brand Burberry, global sports brand PUMA, the University of Kentucky , and Eastern Michigan University .

In selecting scholarship recipients, Heron Preston's focus for the foundation was on finding creative innovators in the digital space. Back for another year in support of the Gen.G Foundation, PUMA focused on the development of student esports athletes. In their first year of partnership with Gen.G, Burberry will select a scholarship recipient that demonstrates a commitment to empowering underrepresented communities within the gaming industry and beyond.

"We are so excited to introduce our third class of Gen.G Foundation scholarship recipients. Every year we are amazed by the young talent who are the future leaders of the esports and gaming industry; we've already seen past classes do so much in their own communities," said Gina Chung Lee , Chief Marketing Officer at Gen.G.

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Relish Interactive Is Now Relish Studios

Big growth and new senior hire for leading Canadian content producer

Award-winning digital studio Relish Interactive has reorganized its divisions and today announces a new name — Relish Studios.

Chief Executive Officer of XSET, Greg Selkoe Announces Key Organizational Leadership Changes

Coming off the heels of Erin Ashley Simon's Appointment to Chief Culture Officer of XSET, Steve Birkhold is elevated to COO of XSET

In August of 2022 XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, recently appointed and named its co-owner Erin Ashley Simon as Chief Culture Officer of XSET. Today, XSET has also announced that their Chief Merchandising Officer, Steve Birkhold will now be the Chief Operating Officer of the popular gaming organization.

Lithosphere's Finesse Genesis Samurai NFT Collection Drops on Oct. 1, 2022

KaJ Labs announced that its eagerly awaited Jot Art Finesse Genesis NFT collection will officially launch on Oct. 1, 2022 at 00:00 UTC for private sales. Public sales begin on the same day at 01:00 UTC . The collection provides gamers with a number of unique opportunities.

The NFTs are for Jot Art's Finesse game series encompassing "Shadow Warriors" and "The Kingdom," the first two chapters. The play-to-earn multi-player game combines mixed RPG elements with a fascinating storyline with elements of warrior fighting, ninja, samurai, knights and vampires in an extensive range of adventures. The game can be customized to the gamer's preferred style, which will influence the game in multiple ways.

Gaming Innovation Group formalise agreement with Crabsports for Maryland, US

- Following a head of terms signed in June (ref. announcement on 7 June 2022 ), Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has now formalised the agreement to provide its award winning Platform and Sportsbook, to US based brand Crabsports.

This deal marks the first deal of its kind in the US for GiG following the acquisition of Sportnco earlier this year, providing an example of the potential contained within the newly combined product offering.

Black-Owned Gaming Collective, Cxmmunity Media, Launches Season Three of HBCU Esports League, Furthering Mission to Future-Proof Diversity in Gaming

New Season Kicks off with Discover, Verizon and Nestlé Hot Pockets as Sponsors to Push Inclusivity within Gaming Industry

- Today, Cxmmunity Media, a Black-owned organization dedicated to future-proofing minority representation and equity in the gaming industry announces the third season of its HBCU Esports League . The new season kicks off on Tuesday, September 13th and invites promising student teams from 16 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to go head-to-head in a series of NBA 2K games. The top two teams will advance to the "Discover Bowl'' finals presented by Discover, for an opportunity to win a cash prize of $20,000 .

Character Labs Announces Interoperable Characters for the Metaverse and Virtual Worlds

Character Labs' is taking the idea of interoperable characters for the Metaverse and virtual worlds to the next level. In a world-first, Character Labs' will be launching multi-skeleton characters - meaning that players are no longer bound to a single anatomical model for their character. Users can integrate, customize, buy, sell, rent and play with these virtual characters - animal, human, dragon, alien, or otherwise - across multiple platforms. In another world-first, these characters also feature "aesthetic compatibility" so that their appearance will match the aesthetic of the participating game they are used in.

Get early access by joining the waitlist at www.character.xyz

Character Labs, an innovative Metaverse startup, announces its closed alpha launch of interoperable characters for the Metaverse and virtual worlds, which will feature numerous never-before-seen innovations. This groundbreaking platform was developed by an experienced team of professionals with years of related experience. The development would provide a long-awaited solution for those who wanted to use a personalized character that they can carry across multiple virtual worlds. By integrating interoperable characters across the virtual worlds, Character Labs is empowering users with a whole new level of immersion, ownership and customization.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8781/136224_01e769a6147e9973_002.jpg

Character Lab's characters entering virtual worlds

"We created a platform and a marketplace for gamers, creators, and developers to find exactly the characters they're looking for and take it with them across any partnered worlds they participate in," says Zeno Saviour, Founder of Character Labs. "Traditionally, the time, money and emotional investment players would pour into a character would be locked into a specific game or its ecosystem. Interoperability means that restriction no longer applies."

"The feedback we received from gamers, indie developers, and AAA developers allowed us to build something truly unique. For players, the demand is for avatars, customization, creativity, and expression. For creators and developers, the demand is for high-quality player characters, NPCs, embodied AIs, and virtual influencers," explains Zeno. "In the present time, many virtual world experiences exist within walled gardens. However, with the rise of the Metaverse, there has been a trend towards more open, collaborative and interconnected ecosystems. We believe these trends will only grow moving forward unlocking even greater value."

Elaborating on the concept, Zeno adds, "Game experiences not only require interoperability but also aesthetic compatibility that matches the look and feel of the experience. Therefore, our Characters are designed to match the aesthetic of a wide range of participating world environments. For example, a player entering a photorealistic world will have their character appear more detailed; a player entering a voxelized world will see the same character now appear in a voxelized design that matches that virtual world, and so on."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8781/136224_01e769a6147e9973_003.jpg

Detailed version of the Character Lab's ninja character

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8781/136224_01e769a6147e9973_004.jpg

Voxelized version of the Character Lab's ninja character

Before founding Character Labs, Zeno Saviour was a seasoned game developer with years of experience in top AAA gaming studios. Zeno observed that with the rise of the Metaverse and virtual worlds, characters have become one of the most important subjects for the future of gaming.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8781/136224_01e769a6147e9973_005.jpg

Ninja character chased by alien characters in a space virtual world

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8781/136224_01e769a6147e9973_006.jpg

Left -The human form and its equivalent doppelganger version. Right - Doppelganger in a virtual world

That emphasis on character also inspired Zeno to enable digital twins to be created through the platform. "By talking closely to our users, we identified that the players had an interest in playing as themselves - quite literally - in their gameplay experiences. Our doppelganger feature allows our users to do just that, creating a new level of reality and immersiveness," remarks Zeno. The digital twin will not only mirror the player's face and overall appearance, but can also include everything from clothing to jewelry in the character.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8781/136224_01e769a6147e9973_007.jpg

Character XYZ's support for multi skeleton characters - showcasing Husky

Another world-first feature will be the accessibility of multi-skeleton characters. In simple terms, character models were previously constricted to the need to all rely on a default skeletal model. However, on the Character Labs' platform, users could potentially use skeletal models from animals to aliens - and nearly anything in between. That innovation alone massively expands player options for avatar designs. As Zeno describes, "Freedom of expression in the metaverse is meant to be limitless. Why should we limit ourselves with humanoid avatars?"

All of Character Lab's characters are fully decentralized, secured and tokenized using the ERC1155 standard - so any character purchased will be fully owned by the player. This also means that the platform is effectively a decentralized member-owned economy, with users able to integrate, customize, buy, sell, rent and play with their characters. According to Zeno "Of particular benefit to developers, lower-end character mesh files are starting as low as 100 KB, allowing them to be quickly and easily integrated and downloaded en-mass to populate live games and platforms."

Backed by an innovative concept and addressing the massively increasing demand for unique, high quality character designs, Character Labs is poised to script another success story in the world of next-generation blockchain applications.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8781/136224_01e769a6147e9973_008full.jpg

Multiple interoperable characters offered by Character Labs

About Character Labs

Character Labs is a metaverse startup company that offers interoperable characters for the metaverse and virtual worlds. The team at Character Labs is well-equipped to deal with the fast-paced challenges and opportunities presented by today's web 3.0.

For more information about Character Labs and other inquiries, visit their website or reach out via email or social media channels.

Cinematic Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWMKCgci_Ho
Join the waitlist: www.character.xyz

Official Links
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/characterxyz
Twitter: https://twitter.com/character_xyz
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@characterxyz
Discord: https://discord.gg/Nh8y5Y72tE
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/characterxyz/

Media Contact
Company Name: Character Labs, Inc.
Contact Person: Zeno Saviour
Email: media@character.xyz
Country: USA
Website: https://www.character.xyz/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136224

