Zscaler Appoints Dr. Swamy Kocherlakota as Executive Vice President of Agentic AI Security Engineering

Zscaler Appoints Dr. Swamy Kocherlakota as Executive Vice President of Agentic AI Security Engineering

XTz9F9c6gjitqzYEmAJS6UofPx2t4R5Vhc9-Z4xAEQkBdi3zR9QF18fJIjW6Sh1A==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the appointment of Dr. Swamy Kocherlakota as Executive Vice President of Agentic AI Security Engineering to address a fundamental shift: AI is evolving from chat bots into autonomous agents that function as both users and applications. This shift breaks legacy security models and introduces a new spectrum of advanced threats. Dr. Kocherlakota will lead Zscaler's strategy to solve the problem at the architectural level, where traditional vendors attempt to patch these risks with isolated tools.

"Agentic AI is the future of how organizations will work, creating enormous opportunities for automation and scale, but also introducing significant new risks that legacy security tools cannot address," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. "Swamy brings a unique depth of experience in shaping AI strategies within complex, highly regulated environments. Under his leadership, we plan to accelerate the expansion of our Zero Trust architecture to secure human and machine identities alike, ensuring Zscaler remains the industry's most trusted security platform for the AI era."

A 30-year technology veteran who previously led AI strategy at a global financial analytics leader, Kocherlakota plans to accelerate the expansion of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™, the platform trusted by 45% of the Fortune 500 organizations, to secure agentic workflows. Under his leadership, Zscaler plans to innovate deeper in the AI stack, providing the foundation AI developers and business leaders need to protect against the complex new spectrum of cyberthreats.

"Zscaler defined and pioneered Zero Trust security for users and applications and I believe it's the only company with the data and architecture required to secure the AI era," said Swamy Kocherlakota, Executive Vice President of Agentic AI Engineering, Zscaler. "I look forward to helping our customers accelerate this transformation, enabling them to empower their business leaders while rigorously protecting their intellectual property, brand, and data."

Follow Zscaler on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected benefits of the AI Security. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to our ability to successfully execute on AI security. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 25, 2025, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

About Zscaler
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

Media Contact
Taylor Dunton, Senior Director, Global Public Relations, press@zscaler.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/399a9003-f1d7-443c-99df-b9ab2b1a064b


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Zscaler Inc.ZSNASDAQ:ZS
ZS
The Conversation (0)
Zscaler Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU)

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

Keep Reading...
Zscaler to Host Innovations Briefing for Investors at Zenith Live 2024

Zscaler to Host Innovations Briefing for Investors at Zenith Live 2024

Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company will host an innovations briefing for investors on June 12, 2024. The briefing will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the company's Zenith Live 2024 event. Zscaler Investor Innovations Briefing -... Keep Reading...
Persistent Systems Selects Zscaler to Launch Technology Modernization and Renewable Energy Initiatives

Persistent Systems Selects Zscaler to Launch Technology Modernization and Renewable Energy Initiatives

Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, announced that Persistent Systems a global organization delivering digital engineering enterprise modernization services and solutions, is leveraging the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange TM cloud security platform to drive its zero trust... Keep Reading...
Zscaler Appoints Veteran Finance Executive James Beer to its Board of Directors

Zscaler Appoints Veteran Finance Executive James Beer to its Board of Directors

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the appointment of James Beer to its Board of Directors and also to the audit committee of the Board of Directors. Following the appointment of Mr. Beer, the Zscaler board of directors consists of eight members. "Mr. Beer... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Allied Critical Metals Announces Receipt of Environmental Permit for the Borralha Tungsten Project in Portugal

Related News

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Resource Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces Receipt of Environmental Permit for the Borralha Tungsten Project in Portugal

uranium investing

Eagle Energy Metals Engages BBA USA Inc. to Help Advance Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaks US$4,600; Silver Reaches All-time High Above US$86

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?