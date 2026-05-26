Zonte Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
May 26, 2026 TheNewswire - Zonte Metals Inc (TSXV: ZON,OTC:EREPF) (OTC:EREPF) ("Zonte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for proceeds of up to $250,000 consisting of up to 2,500,000 common share units at a price of $0.10 (the "Offering"), subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. The warrants accompanying the common share units will be exercisable at a price of $0.15. The Company may consider increasing the size of the Offering depending on demand.
Eligible finders will be entitled to a Finders' Fees in connection with securities sold pursuant to the Offering of (i) cash in an amount equal to 7% of the aggregate gross subscription proceeds received from the sale of securities; and (ii) Finders' Warrants equal to 7% of the number of securities sold in the Offering, each such Finders' Warrant exercisable at any time up to 18 months following its date of issuance to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. All Finders' Fees will be subject to and in accordance with Exchange and regulatory policies.
The closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about June 2, 2026 or such other date(s) as may be determined by the Company. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.
About Zonte
Zonte Metals Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-potential mineral projects. The Company's strategy is to advance projects with the scale and potential to attract major partners and deliver significant shareholder value. The Company owns 100% of the MJ project, in the Tintina Gold Belt, located in the Yukon Territory, the Wings Point project in the new Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the Cross Hills Copper project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. In Colombia, the Company and partner have an application over open areas sitting on top of the open pit outline of the Gramalote Deposit in Colombia, which is held by B2Gold (TSX:BTO, NYSE:BTG). The title issuance is being contested by the state governing the application and the Company has started legal action to protect its rights.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements which include statements regarding the Corporation's future plans, as well as statements regarding financial and business prospects and the Corporation's future plans, objectives or economic performance and financial outlooks. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable but actual results may be affected by a variety of variables and may be materially different from the results or events predicted in the forward-looking statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements readers should consider the risk factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Terry Christopher
CEO and President
902-405-3520
info@zontemetals.com
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