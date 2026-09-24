Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Zoetis Inc . (NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Jay Saccaro will review third quarter 2026 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts.

Investors and the public may access the live webcast and corresponding slides by visiting the Zoetis website at https://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations . Pre-registration for the webcast is available beginning today. A replay will be made available on November 5, 2026.

About Zoetis
Zoetis is the world's leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com .

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Media Contacts :
Jennifer Albano
1-862-399-0810 (o)
jennifer.albano@zoetis.com

Laura Panza
1-973-975-5176 (o)
laura.panza@zoetis.com

Investor Contacts :
Mathieu Aussermeier
1-862-460-0181 (o)
mathieu.aussermeier@zoetis.com

Nick Soonthornchai
1-973-443-2792 (o)
nick.soonthornchai@zoetis.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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