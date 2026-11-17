(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Zincx Resources Corp. ("ZincX" or the "Company", TSX Venture Exchange: ZNX, FRA: A2JLRM) has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.
The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.
VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.
The Company's flagship Akie Project is host to the large National Instrument 43-101-compliant Cardiac Creek deposit and remains, along with the southern Kechika regional properties, the primary corporate focus.
In addition to the Akie project, the Company's southern Kechika regional properties include the 100-per-cent-owned highly prospective Mount Alcock property, which consists of 21 claims covering 9,173 hectares and is located approximately 40 kilometres to the northwest of the Akie property and 20 kilometres from Teck Resources/Korea Zinc's Cirque property. The Mount Alcock property remains a high priority and is host to a prominent, highly visible barite kill zone that has been subject to historical drilling. The limited and extremely shallow drilling by previous operators intersected mineralization with significant grade such as 9.30 per cent combined zinc plus lead and 1.20 ounces per ton silver over a downhole thickness of 8.8 metres in drill hole AK-89-3, including 14.20 per cent combined zinc plus lead and 1.60 ounces per ton silver over 3.6 metres hosted in Gunsteel formation shale. Facies models derived by the Company from close examination of the Cardiac Creek deposit can be applied to the Mount Alcock prospect and greatly assist in vectoring future targeted drilling at depth and down dip of prospective lithology.
Zinc has now been designated as a critical mineral in both Canada and the United States. Similar to copper or lithium, zinc will be crucial for the ever-demanding and ever-increasing green economy (solar, wind and battery storage applications).
The Akie Zn-Pb-Ag Project
The 100% owned Akie property is situated within the Kechika Trough, the southernmost area of the regionally extensive Paleozoic Selwyn Basin and one of the most prolific sedimentary basins in the world for the occurrence of SEDEX zinc-lead-silver and stratiform barite deposits.
Since 2005, drilling on the Akie property by ZincX Resources has identified a significant body of baritic-zinc-lead SEDEX mineralization known as the Cardiac Creek deposit. The deposit is hosted by siliceous, carbonaceous, fine-grained clastic rocks of the Middle to Late Devonian Gunsteel Formation.
In addition to the Akie Project and the Mount Alcock property, the Company has an interest in three contiguous blocks (Pie, Yuen and Cirque East) which are owned 49% by ZNX and 51% by Cirque Operating Corporation which is a 50/50 joint venture between Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.B) and Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.
The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"PEEYUSH VARSHNEY"
pEEYUSH vARSHNEY, LL.B
CEO & CHAIRMAN
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