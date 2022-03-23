Zilliqa a high-performance, high-security, and low fee layer-1 blockchain protocol has recently onboarded three new esports and gaming partners Indonesian-based RRQ Spain -based MAD Lions and Sweden's Ninjas in Pyjamas . Zilliqa is quickly emerging as the blockchain-of-choice for the esports industry, which is expected to reach a global valuation of about $1.8 billion by 2022. As their official blockchain partner, ...

GAMING00