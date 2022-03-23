GamingInvesting News

Zilliqa ( https:www.zilliqa.com ), a high-performance, high-security, and low fee layer-1 blockchain protocol has recently onboarded three new esports and gaming partners Indonesian-based RRQ Spain -based MAD Lions and Sweden's Ninjas in Pyjamas . Zilliqa is quickly emerging as the blockchain-of-choice for the esports industry, which is expected to reach a global valuation of about $1.8 billion by 2022.

As their official blockchain partner, Zilliqa will be working closely with these entities to unlock and implement Web3-powered solutions - including tokenisation, NFTs and metaverse activations. Zilliqa will power tokens and create new environments that give esports fans easy access to play-to-earn games, promotional incentives, launch events, digital assets, autographs, viewing parties, giveaways, and more.

"Being associated with the top, most-watched esports entities in the world is an honour. With millions of followers worldwide and a passionate fan culture, the creation of borderless gaming communities is inevitable. Thanks to AR and VR-powered technology, we've created possibilities for gamers, influencers and fans to engage, earn and entertain as crypto and gaming join forces," says Dr. Ben Livshits , CEO, Zilliqa. "This is not just a strategy but an exciting move for us. Why? Because it is a solid use case that clearly shows adoption is accelerating, and that blockchain is moving from the fringes of traditional finance to the centre of our lives."

Fans can expect to see Zilliqa branding on team jerseys, content creator hoodies, and integrated marketing campaigns. Zilliqa's upcoming creator-focused NFT marketplace and Web3 and XR-powered Metapolis will add further experiential layers creating new types of fan engagement opportunities.

Committed to building products for the esports and gaming sector, Zilliqa has appointed a new Head of Sports and Gaming, Tom Fleetham . Tom comes to the blockchain world from Fortune-500 tech giant IBM, where he was Sports and Entertainment Lead, and will help Zilliqa scale up such partnerships in the next phase of its growth.

"Our esports partners provide us with access to huge audiences of highly engaged, tech-savvy fans. We're excited by the prospect of building web3 experiences for these fans, and enable new ways to engage with and support the players and teams they're passionate about," says Tom Fleetham , Head of Gaming and Sports, Zilliqa. "I firmly believe that gaming will be the sector that drives the next exponential growth in blockchain users. These types of partnerships can accelerate that adoption."

Each of these partnerships brings a large and loyal following with an estimated combined social following of 11.8 million followers across the brands-owned channels and amassed over 100 million hours watched in 2021. MAD Lions, owned by Overactive Media, regularly work with two of the biggest Youtube stars in the world, Willyrex and Vegetta777, who have a combined total of 110 million followers. Some of the top gamers working with Ninja in Pyjamas, DEV1CE , Muzi , Ollelito , will engage millions of fans and help integrate blockchain technology into the mainstream market.

"There's no better way to reach today's generation of fans than at the intersection of gaming, music, sports, and lifestyle; much of which is happening in a digital space," says Jorge Schnura , Vice-President, Strategy at OverActive Media. "Our recently announced partnership with Zilliqa is a key step towards unlocking a new dimension of entertainment and accessing untapped audiences in the metaverse. Their technical expertise combined with their commitment to sustainability gave us the confidence to collaborate over a multi-year term."

Zilliqa's blockchain protocol helps people connect, engage, and transact in the digital world. Its sharding protocol, combined with its secure-by-design language, Scilla is able to process high-volume transactions rapidly. Zilliqa recently implemented an eco-friendly token standard ( ZRC6 ) to uplift the quality of NFTs and digital assets being created at affordable costs.

About Zilliqa:

Zilliqa provides highly-performant, scalable, and secure blockchain solutions for enterprises and decentralised applications. Founded in 2017, Zilliqa was developed by a team of global business and industry experts, experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Committed to developing innovative and scalable blockchain solutions with a user-centric approach, Zilliqa is driven by the mission to catalyse and transform digital infrastructures across global communities and industries. Zilliqa's technology has served as the backbone for use cases across the arts, asset securitisation, content creators and the influencer economy, decentralised and open finance, digital advertising, financial services, incentivised marketing, and sports.

To date, the Zilliqa blockchain has processed over 30 million transactions since launching its main net and is home to a flourishing decentralised application ecosystem of over 250 projects. For more information, visit: zilliqa.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

THE LOVELY DESTROYER - NEW HERO LETTY LIGHTS UP THE BATTLEFIELD IN THE LATEST VINDICTUS UPDATE

Heavy cannon gunner, Letty, is now open to play in Nexon's popular MMORPG Vindictus making her the 20th hero to enter the game. She's a former cadet of the Lyon Navy and despite her looks, is obsessed with flames, destruction and thrills. Her heavy cannon, Cradie, keeps her company as she goes from battle to battle causing massive explosions.

Heavy cannon gunner, Letty, is now open to play in Nexon's popular MMORPG Vindictus, making her the 20th hero to enter the game.

Exclusive Weapon

Cradie, Letty's personal heavy cannon, deals massive damage to enemies. On the battlefield, Letty can shell enemies from afar and the recoil from Cradie enables her to dance around enemies, turning every dangerous situation into a chance to strike back.

Exclusive Equipment and Skills

Letty comes with her old cadet uniform "Shooting Star," that features a sprinkle of her own style and gives the military uniform an elegant twist. For those who want to officially join the Navy, Letty can change into her "Elite Officer" uniform that's designed to neutralize the weight of plate armor and improve agility.

As a lovely heavy cannon gunner, Letty holds special skill abilities to support her in combat. Her first main skill is "Storm Smite," which fires a powerful shot after reloading her heavy cannon, dealing massive damage to enemies hit and causing chained explosions that activate Letty's "Thrill" status effect. Her "Beautiful Blaze" skill fires concentrated flames after reloading. The remaining flames on the ground can be scattered around for additional damage. "Letty Bomber" fires a giant shell filled with Letty's specialty bombs into the sky toward the enemy. The giant shell and her cluster of bombs will fall to the ground, dealing massive damage. Finally, her ultimate skill is "D-Day," which suppresses the enemy and fires a galore of shells with her heavy cannon, causing a dazzling chain of explosions.

Special Event

To celebrate Letty's arrival into the Vindictus universe, there will be a Carnival Party – an in-game event for players with a level 10 or above to attend, starting now through April 26, 2022 . Throughout this event, players can receive Letty's Outfit Set Destiny Box, the title of "The First Letty" bound to their character, an Unlimited Inner Armor Pass (30 days) and a Storage Chest Expansion Ticket. The outfits exclusive to this event will hold special character stats to buff Letty in battle. Details on each of the items offered can be found here .

Vindictus is an action MMORPG that launched in 2010, making 2022 its 12 th year of service. The game takes place in a desolate land teeming with wild beasts and features fast-paced, brutal combat which gives players the ability to weaponize objects in their environment.

About NEXON Co. Ltd.

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) is a worldwide leader in free-to-play online and mobile games. Founded in Korea in 1994, Nexon developed one of the world's first graphics-based massively multiplayer online games. Nexon also pioneered the concept of microtransactions and the free-to-play business model, setting a new standard in which play is free, and users have the option to purchase in-game items to enhance their experience. Nexon currently services nearly 100 titles in more than 190 countries. The Company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and its shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Press Contacts for Nexon Co. Ltd.:

Alyssa Avila / Monica Pontrelli
Wonacott Communications, LLC
nexonkr@wonacottpr.com

Gameflip Partners with the 1,000 Dreams Fund for Charity NFT Drive

Benefiting the BroadcastHER Initiative, Gameflip is proud to help support women gamers and their content creation goals.

Gameflip announced their partnership with the 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) charity, offering unique digital collectibles to the mainstream.

FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES ITS ANTICIPATED PUBLIC COMPANY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Broadly-experienced Board to Oversee FaZe Clan's Anticipated Growth Across Entertainment, Media and Web3

FaZe Clan, Inc. ("FaZe Clan") the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced its anticipated Board of Directors to take effect upon consummation of FaZe Clan's planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) ("BRPM"), a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company. The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

OtterBox is Playful in Pastel with New Designed for Xbox Controller Shell

- Spring into gaming and outfit your Xbox wireless controller with OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell, now available in Lilac Dream.

Spring into gaming and outfit your Xbox wireless controller with OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell, now available in Lilac Dream.

"This expansion of Easy Grip Controller Shell line offers more options for customization," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke . "The shell not only protects the controller during daily use, it's also an expression of personal style. This addition to the Designed for Xbox Spring Collection 2022 gives players more choice."

The Designed for Xbox OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell for Series X|S gives you the upper hand while gaming with a sweat reducing material for a no-slip grip. This controller shell protects the controller from scuffs and abrasions while staying super lightweight and ergonomic, never messing up gameplay. Lilac Dream is "Playful in Pastel," perfect for the Xbox fan that wants to add a softer spring color palette to gameplay.

Easy Grip Controller can be paired with all OtterBox gaming accessories. The custom-built design allows for easy access to all the controls and accommodates the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip and Power Swap Controller Batteries. Check out the full line-up of products on otterbox.com for more information on these products and more.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. , garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. 1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving .

Explore more at otterbox.com .

Streamline Media Group Adds Former PlayStation Strategy Executive Gabriel Pessah to their Leadership Team

"The Metaverse is the Next Frontier and We're on the Frontlines" - Streamline's Expansion is Prime Positioning for Leading Web 3

Streamline Media Group (Streamline), global video games and Metaverse developer, adds seasoned Strategy and Corporate Development Executive Gabriel Pessah to the expanding  list of high-profile executives bolstering the company's execution capabilities. Pessah is responsible for strategic growth initiatives, refining corporate strategy, and formalizing Streamline's strategic-planning process.

Block Tackle -- a New Game Studio -- Raises $5M Seed Round Led by Play Ventures and Cadenza Ventures

Initial release is SkateX , an immersive extreme sports game where players own their own skateboards, which function as digital assets (NFTs) in the game and beyond

Key Takeaways:

