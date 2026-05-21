Zephyr Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders & Grants Stock Options

Zephyr Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders & Grants Stock Options

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ZFR,OTC:ZPHYF) (OTC Pink: ZPHYF) ("Zephyr" or the "Company") announced today that its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 20, 2026 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The number of directors was set by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") at seven, with Will Felderhof, Loren Komperdo, David Felderhof, Brian Arkell, John Clark, Ted Grant and Scott Rhodenizer elected to the Board for the ensuing year.

The Company further announces that, effective following the AGM, Will Felderhof will transition from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman. The Board also confirmed the appointments of Loren Komperdo as President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Felderhof as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary.

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was reappointed as the Company's auditor to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is appointed, with remuneration to be fixed by the Board.

Shareholders also approved the renewal of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

The Company has granted an aggregate of 3,150,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.08 per common share for a period of five years, expiring May 20, 2031. The stock options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX-V and remain subject to TSX-V approval.

About Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Zephyr Minerals is mission focused on obtaining a mining permit for its 100% owned Dawson Gold property in Colorado with the view to continuing to advance this project to the next stage of development. The Company continues to wait for the Zimbabwean Government to grant two Exclusive Prospecting Orders ("EPO"), covering 124,000 hectares applied for in 2021. The areas covered by the EPO applications are prospective for gold and lithium.

For further information please contact:

Loren Komperdo, President & CEO
T: 902 706-0222
info@zephyrminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298376

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zephyr Minerals Ltd.ZFR:CCtsxv:zfrgold investing
ZFR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Keep Reading...
New Break Consolidates Moray Project Land Position and Grants Stock Options

New Break Consolidates Moray Project Land Position and Grants Stock Options

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK,OTC:NBRKF) (OTCQB: NBRKF) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") has purchased five mineral claims in McArthur Township for $3,500 covering 108 hectares and staked an additional 36 mineral claims at a cost of $1,800, covering 774 hectares in Fripp and... Keep Reading...
Sarama Raises A$1.5m in Private Placement

Sarama Raises A$1.5m in Private Placement

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Sarama Raises A$1.5m in Private PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV:JUGR)

Juggernaut Mobilizes For Inaugural 10,000 Meter Drill Program to Test New District Scale High Grade Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report that it has mobilized for its inaugural drill program on the newly discovered district scale gold, silver, copper rich system on the 100% controlled Big One property (the... Keep Reading...
GoldGroup Mining (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining

Keep Reading...
Two Pools drilling results

Two Pools drilling results

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canada One Appoints Rob Christl to The Board of Directors

Homeland Nickel Announces Environmental Studies to Commence at Cleopatra, Red Flat, Woodcock Mountain and Eight Dollar Mountain

Smackover Lithium Announces the Award of Well Field EPCM Contract for the South West Arkansas Project Ahead of Final Investment Decision

NevGold Commences 20,000 Meter Drill Program at Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project, Nevada; Streamlined Focus on Resource Building, Expansion, and New Discoveries

Related News

base metals investing

Canada One Appoints Rob Christl to The Board of Directors

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel Announces Environmental Studies to Commence at Cleopatra, Red Flat, Woodcock Mountain and Eight Dollar Mountain

precious metals investing

NevGold Commences 20,000 Meter Drill Program at Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project, Nevada; Streamlined Focus on Resource Building, Expansion, and New Discoveries

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Continuous Magnetic Anomaly at the Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador-Comparable to Largest Known Intrusions Globally

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR GOLD ADVANCES DISTRICT-SCALE EXPLORATION STRATEGY

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol "LTAFF"

precious metals investing

Heliostar Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report