VR MMORPG Launches on Steam, Reaching #1 Selling Game Ramen VR, the game developer behind VR MMORPG Zenith:The Last City has just closed a series B round of funding. The $35M B round is led by Anthos and Dune, with Makers investing pro-rata and personal investments from Andrew Chen and James Gwertzman general partners at Andreessen Horowitz. The funding will be used to double the size of the studio as it transforms ...

