Yukon Metals Corp. to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC,OTC:YMMCF) (OTCQB: YMMCF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026, which will take place on May 15th and 16th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of Yukon Metals Corp. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:
https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-4/

"We are pleased to be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse conference in Frankfurt, which provides an excellent platform to engage with the European investment community at a pivotal time for Yukon Metals," commented President & CEO Jim Coates. "With strong fundamentals for both precious and critical metals and a comprehensive exploration agenda, including two separate drill programs planned for Q2, we are gearing up for an exciting and active summer field season across our portfolio and look forward to updating investors on results in the coming months."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a 17-project portfolio covering more than 43,000 hectares. Built on over 30 years of Berdahl family prospecting, the same team behind Snowline Gold Corp.'s district-scale assets, Yukon Metals provides exposure to copper, gold, silver, and critical metals. While advancing high-priority drill targets at the Birch and AZ copper-gold systems and the Star River gold-silver project, the Company is also conducting generative exploration across its broader portfolio to develop the next pipeline of discovery opportunities. Guided by an experienced leadership team with technical, financial, and Yukon expertise, the Company is well positioned to unlock new mineral discoveries across the Yukon territory.Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Rooted in a philosophy of inclusiveness and shared prosperity, the Company's strategy offers both local community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from its success.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt, one of Europe's leading financial centers. The two-day event brings together up to 40 mining companies across various commodities and stages alongside internationally renowned keynote speakers, investors, analysts, and industry experts for presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform for mining companies to connect with European institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, retail investors, newsletter writers, and other key participants in the global resource sector.

For further information:
Yukon Metals Corp.
Jim Coates
President & CEO
604-559-8880
info@yukonmetals.com
https://yukonmetals.com/

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

yukon metalsymc:cccse:ymcgold investing
YMC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Armory Mining Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

Armory Mining Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - April 24, 2026 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Gold bar overlaid with stock numbers and text reading: "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold/Oil Warning Sign Flashing, Plus Agnico's Three-Deal Move

It was a week of downward momentum for the gold price, which fell from above US$4,800 per ounce early in the period to less than US$4,700.Silver also trended lower, pulling back after last week's higher levels.Both precious metals continue to react to news about the Iran war, with the extension... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Heliostar Metals

Keep Reading...
Gold bars over a background of yellow and orange financial charts.

Gold Repatriation: A Shift in Central Bank Strategy

The gold price has appreciated in value by 290 percent in the past decade on accelerated demand for safe-haven assets.Rising geopolitical conflicts and global economic disruptions are fueling demand for the precious metal. From retail and institutional investors to central banks, gold as a hedge... Keep Reading...
Tom Bradshaw, oil barrel and gold bars.

Tom Bradshaw: Gold to US$9,250, Silver to US$375 by 2028

Independent macro strategist Tom Bradshaw shares his price targets for gold and silver. He expects both precious metals to move much higher than they are currently, although he thinks a recession will drive them lower in the near term before that happens. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets on black background.

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Regardless of how the gold price is doing, the top gold-mining companies are always making moves.Right now, gold is in the limelight — stimulated by increasing global inflation, geopolitical turmoil and economic uncertainty, the gold price is repeatedly setting new highs in 2026, reaching... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Pinnacle Silver and Gold

Silverco Mining Executes Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of Nuevo Silver

One Bullion Reports High Concentration of Gold During Artisanal Sampling Program at Vumba Project Which Yielded a 679 g/t Gold Sample

Transition Metals Acquires Prospective Vanadium Project in Ontario and Updates Financing Plans

Related News

precious metals investing

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Pinnacle Silver and Gold

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Executes Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of Nuevo Silver

precious metals investing

One Bullion Reports High Concentration of Gold During Artisanal Sampling Program at Vumba Project Which Yielded a 679 g/t Gold Sample

base metals investing

Transition Metals Acquires Prospective Vanadium Project in Ontario and Updates Financing Plans

precious metals investing

SRANAN GOLD Announces Private Placement of Up to $3 Million Led by Concept Capital Management Ltd

base metals investing

Oreterra Sells Option to Buy Down Newmont Lake Royalty to Enduro Metals for Shares and Cash, Highlighting Golden Triangle Asset Value

energy investing

U92 Energy Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Phase One Drilling and Technical Advancement for Its Uranium Project in Guyana