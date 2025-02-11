Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Resource Outlook 2025

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Yukon Metals Appoints Susan Craig to the Board Of Directors as an Independent Director

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Craig as an Independent Director to the Company's Board of Directors (the " Board "), effective February 10, 2025.

"On behalf of the entire Board, I am pleased to welcome Susan Craig to the Yukon Metals team and Board," commented Patrick Burke, Chair of the Board.

Rory Quinn, President & CEO, added, "Susan brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of impactful contributions throughout her leadership roles in the Yukon. Her technical expertise and experience rooted in critical areas such as environmental stewardship, community relations, governance, and Indigenous engagement will help provide invaluable guidance and perspective. As we prepare for our 2025 exploration program, we are excited to welcome Susan to our Board and are confident that her contributions will play a significant role in the Company's success with all of its stakeholders."

Geologist Susan Craig has had more than 30 years of award-winning experience in managing and advising with respect to regulatory, environmental, social, Indigenous and community relations related to the mining industry. Ms. Craig has worked on Yukon and British Columbia projects from the exploration and development stage to construction, production and mine closure. Her work often includes working with publicly-listed mining companies, Territorial and Federal Governments, First Nations and industry associations. She has also led and participated as an officer and director of several junior companies.

Ms. Craig first collaborated with a First Nation to implement a socio-economic accord related to a mining project in the Yukon in 1995. Her experience includes successfully leading the environmental assessment process for NovaGold's Galore Creek project in 2006 and playing a key role in establishing the participation agreement with the Tahltan Nation. Ms. Craig has also worked closely with First Nations on the Kemess Underground and Kutcho Projects.

Ms. Craig has served as the Chair of AME Mineral Exploration Roundup, as well as a Board Member of AME, Director of Yukon Energy Corporation, President and Director of the Yukon Chamber of Mines, Chair of the Yukon Mineral Advisory Board, Director of the Yukon Foundation, Director of the Yukon Imagination Library and is currently Chair of the Advisory Board at Lakehead University's Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Mining & Exploration. Ms. Craig has received numerous awards recognizing her contributions toward environmental stewardship and sustainable development and was awarded the 2017 Canadian Women in Mining Trailblazer Award. Ms. Craig has also been recognized as a Yukon Women in Mining Champion.

The Company has granted 400,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Craig. The options are each exercisable for one common share of the Company at $0.65 per common share for a period of five years and are subject to the terms of the Company's omnibus incentive plan.

ABOUT Yukon Metals CORP.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on   over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold's portfolio of primary gold assets . The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component.

The Company is led by an experienced Board and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.

THE YUKON

The Yukon ranks 10 th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute's 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold's Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Yukon Metals CORP.

"Rory Quinn"

Rory Quinn, President & CEO
Email: roryquinn@yukonmetals.com

For additional information, please contact:

Kaeli Gattens
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Yukon Metals Corp.
Email: kaeligattens@yukonmetals.com
Phone: 604-366-4408
Website: www.yukonmetals.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the Company's future success related to its appointment of Susan Craig, the Yukon's ability to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Yukon MetalsYMC:CCCSE:YMCGold Investing
YMC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Yukon Metals

Large Gravity Anomalies Align with Bonanza-Grade Gold and Silver and Strong Electromagnetic Anomalies at Star River

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTC: YMMCF the "Company" or "Yukon Metals"), is pleased to provide compelling results from gravimetric geophysical fieldwork on its road-accessible 715-hectare Star River Project located near Ross River, Yukon.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cazaly Resources

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, Cazaly, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR), to earn up to 80% equity in the Goongarrie Gold Project (Goongarrie, or the Project).

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Earn-In with Cazaly Resources over Non-Core Goongarrie Project Streamlines Portfolio

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that a binding Term Sheet has been executed with Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, Cazaly), under which Cazaly is granted an option to elect to earn up to an 80% interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project, by incurring exploration expenditure of up to $3 million.

Keep reading...Show less
Paul Ferguson, CEO of Metals Australia.

Metals Australia Eyes Emerging North American Graphite Supply Chain, CEO Says

Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) CEO Paul Ferguson highlighted the challenges and opportunities in the graphite industry in a recent interview, saying policy changes in North America are encouraging investment in domestic supply chains.

“I think we've really started to see, particularly in the last 12 to 18 months and maybe a little longer than that, the focus, particularly in Canada and the US, has started to move in terms of strategic supply of domestic graphite,” Ferguson said, stressing the importance of graphite for electric vehicle manufacturing and energy storage systems.

Metals Australia’s Lac Carheil graphite project in Québec is positioned to benefit from this shift. The project is advancing through the prefeasibility study stage and has strong infrastructure advantages, including proximity to major mining hubs, a high-voltage Québec hydro power line and a new highway for improved accessibility.

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Heliostar Metals


Keep reading...Show less
BC on a map.

BC Moves to Expedite 18 Mining Projects as US Trade Tensions Rise

The BC government plans to fast track 18 resource projects to reduce the province’s dependence on US trade.

According to the CBC, the mining and energy projects are worth around C$20 billion combined, and are expected to move through the approval process at an accelerated pace amid ongoing trade tensions with the US.

The government has identified resource-dependent communities as the primary beneficiaries, as they are most vulnerable to potential trade disruptions. The projects are expected to employ 8,000 people.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Related News

Lithium Investing

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

resource investing

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Precious Metals Investing

CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Battery Metals Investing

Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Grants Stock Options

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium Universe Ltd Strategic Partnership to Advance Lithium Processing

Base Metals Investing

Cloncurry Project Update

×