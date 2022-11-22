GamingInvesting News

First and Largest Esports Franchise in North America Partners with Canadian Esports Organization

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has announced a new partnership with Canadian pro team Parabellum Esports . Through this partnership, select XP League teams will be able to play under the Parabellum name and wear their jersey helping to cement XP League as the premier youth esports organization that aligns with professional esports.

XP League (PRNewsfoto/XP League)

Founded in 2020, Parabellum is an esports organization based in Toronto, Canada , that operates professional teams in Rainbow Six Siege in the North American League and Rocket League RLCS SAM, CSGO Feminino Brazil, and a content team with members across North America playing for a variety of titles. Parabellum Esports was nominated for Best Esports Org for the Canadian Game Awards.

"We are very excited to be a part of XP League," said Chris Lamarucciola, Co-Founder and CEO of Parabellum. "It has been a goal of ours since the inception of Parabellum to work on the development space in the esports industry. This is not just a step, but a leap forward for our company to work with our future fans, players, and managers. We can't wait to get started and we are looking forward to seeing these young stars grow."

The partnership will include a Spring Bootcamp academy program to be co-branded and developed by XP League and Parabellum. There will also be workshops and training programs with the Parabellum coaches, who will also be doing meet and greets. The partnership will be a launching pad for the new Parabellum academy program and the two brands will develop workshops around the media side of esports.

XP League, a fast-growing emerging youth esports franchise brand, has designed a custom coaching program that interweaves skill-building and tools to coach younger esports players. XP League's continual investment in hiring and training the best coaches in the business makes it the top choice for families and entrepreneurs when it comes to youth esports.

Launched in 2020, XP League offers a nine-week seasonal program including one practice and one match a week. Each team is led by a coach who focuses on teaching resiliency, teamwork, and sportsmanship in addition to gaming skills. By integrating these values into the core format of its programming, kids see the positive reward as an exciting part of the overall experience.

XP League is growing rapidly throughout the United States and looking for entrepreneurs to fulfill its mission. For more information about XP League franchise opportunities, visit franchise.xpleague.com.

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020 , XP League has quickly grown to become the first and largest esports franchise concept in the U.S. and Canada .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology , The Little Gym , XP League , Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com .

Media Contact: Ali Molina , Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, amolina@fishmanpr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youth-franchise-xp-league-partners-with-parabellum-esports-301684397.html

SOURCE XP League

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Temasek's Vertex Leads $4M Investment in CARV to Build Gaming Credential and Data Infrastructure

CARV has raised $4M in seed funding led by Vertex, Temasek Holding's venture capital arm with participation from EVOS (ATTN Group), SNACKCLUB (Loud Gaming), Infinity Ventures Crypto YGG SEA, UpHonest Capital, Lyrik Ventures, Lintentry Foundation, PAKADAO, 7UpDAO, Angel Investor Aliaksandr Hadzilin (NEAR's co-founder), among others. Many investors bring infrastructure and gaming ecosystem synergies to CARV, especially across the US, Europe LATAM, and Southeast Asia markets.

The Los Angeles -based company set out with a mission to empower gamers with data sovereignty via gaming credentials. "Gamer activities span across devices, platforms, and into real life. However, their time, effort, and money spent remain data points scattered across isolated ecosystems, with limited value to gamers." Says Victor Yu, CARV's co-founder and COO. "By creating the infrastructure to piece these breadcrumbs together, we are unlocking tremendous opportunities in how gamers interact in the gaming universe." Gamers now own and self-sovereign their data, with which they can achieve their hard-earned achievements and be recognized for community contribution on CARV.IO . Moreover, gamers can explore the semantic discovery of friends & games, and unlock credential-gated gaming premiums and governance privileges based on their past gaming experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Taiwan No. 1 cable operator Homeplus partners with Ubitus to bring cloud gaming service to its subscribers

Enjoy unlimited gameplay with over hundred games in the library

Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus) collaborates with Homeplus to launch 'Homeplus x GameNow' cloud gaming service on Home+ tv 4k smart set-top box, on 21st November. This service will be debuted with 100 games including 3A titles, Taiwan Indie games and family friendly gaming content, providing a new choice of home entertainment.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Plarium Brings Acclaimed RPG 'RAID: Shadow Legends' to Facebook Gaming Through Cloud Streaming

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, today announced its acclaimed mobile collection RPG RAID: Shadow Legends is now available on Facebook Gaming via Meta's cloud infrastructure in the continental United States United Kingdom and Europe .

(PRNewsfoto/Plarium Global)

Players can sign into their RAID account on Facebook and play directly on their browser or Android Facebook app with full access to the latest feature updates, including mobile and PC cross-play capabilities as well as synchronized game progression across all platforms.

"We are excited to partner with Meta to bring RAID to Facebook and continue our longstanding goal of allowing players to enjoy games on their preferred platform and device," said Guy Ulmer , business development lead at Plarium. "With the power of cloud gaming there is no initial download time or device storage limitations for players to enjoy RAID. We look forward to Facebook cloud streaming expanding to more regions globally so we can bring this seamless experience to all players."

The turn-based dark fantasy mobile RPG immerses players in the distressed realm of Teleria with 700+ unique collectable champions across 15 different factions. Since its launch in 2019, RAID has become one of the fastest-growing collection RPGs with over 75 million downloads across all platforms and has exceeded $1 billion in lifetime revenue.

In addition to Facebook Gaming, RAID is also available on PC and Mac through Plarium Play , the company's own platform optimized to provide best-in-class native quality and performance, as well as Apple App Store , Google Play and Microsoft Store .

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 435 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1300 specialists at its headquarters and six offices and development studios around the globe. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plarium-brings-acclaimed-rpg-raid-shadow-legends-to-facebook-gaming-through-cloud-streaming-301683077.html

SOURCE Plarium Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ThunderCore Kicks Off FIFA World Cup 2022 Fever With Themed DApps

- Entertainment-focused Web3 ecosystem and layer-1 blockchain ThunderCore is launching a dedicated FIFA World Cup 2022 section to help users of its ultra-popular DApps get a crypto kick out of the global sports spectacle and may even choose their favorite teams. There will also be on-chain events held related to World Cup 2022 participate NOW!!

ThunderCore is among the most used blockchains in the world, consistently holding a spot in the top 5 for daily active users on DappRadar. The chain boasts sub-second confirmation times and transaction costs at a fraction of a cent, which makes it a great match for gaming. It also has users in over 100 countries, many of whom are World Cup fans.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Magic Eden Announces Expansion to Polygon Network to Accelerate Blockchain Games Growth

Leading NFT marketplace Magic Eden integrates Polygon to support line-up of launches from world-class games developers, including: BORA backed by Kakao Games, Block Games, IntellaX, nWay, Boomland, Planet Mojo, and Taunt Battleworld

Magic Eden ("the Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT marketplace, today announced plans to integrate with the Polygon network. The expansion will allow Magic Eden to work closely with strategic IP owners, world-class games developers, and emerging creators from the Polygon ecosystem.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ZEBEDEE and Bitrefill Partner to Create a Circular Economy within the Global Play-and-Earn Ecosystem

Gaming-focused FinTech integrates with global Bitcoin gift card vendor to enable gamers to buy gift cards with in-game earnings

ZEBEDEE the leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, and Bitrefill the largest global vendor for gift cards and mobile top-ups that can be bought with crypto today announced a partnership to integrate the ZEBEDEE app with Bitrefill's services and allow users to spend the Bitcoin they earn playing games on thousands of gift cards without ever having to leave the app, creating a complete circular economy within ZEBEDEE.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

