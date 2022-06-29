Precious MetalsInvesting News

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") will release its second quarter 2022 operational and financial results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28, 2022, Eastern Daylight Time ("EDT"). The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

The Company also plans to provide a pre-release of production for the second quarter with a further update on certain optimizations and project advancements on or around Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Toll Free (North America): 1-800-806-5484
Toronto Local and International: 416-340-2217
Toll Free (UK): 00-80042228835
Passcode: 1817985#
Webcast: www.yamana.com
Conference Call Replay
Toll Free (North America): 1-800-408-3053
Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451
Toll Free (UK): 00-80033663052
Passcode: 6565448#

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EDT on July 29, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 29, 2022.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

