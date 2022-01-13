YAMANA GOLD INC. herein announces fourth quarter and full year 2021 preliminary operating results. Production during the fourth quarter totaled 281,388 gold equivalent ounces significantly exceeding the previously provided quarterly guidance of 270,000 GEO with full year production of 1.01 million GEO exceeding annual guidance of 1.00 million GEO . Fourth quarter all-in sustaining costs are expected to be ...

YRI:CA,AUY