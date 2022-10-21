Gold Investing News

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the management information circular (the "Information Circular") and related meeting and proxy materials in connection with the special meeting of shareholders (the "Yamana Meeting") scheduled to be held on November 21, 2022 is expected to be filed and made publicly available after the market close today. The purpose of the Yamana Meeting is to seek approval for the previously announced proposed business combination whereby all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana will be acquired by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gold Fields Limited (JSE, NYSE: GFI) ("Gold Fields") by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The Information Circular will be publicly filed and available under Yamana's profile on www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company's website at www.yamana.com .

Shareholders of record on October 18, 2022 will be eligible to vote at the Yamana Meeting. In addition to the public filing of the Information Circular, it will be mailed to Yamana shareholders of record on the above-mentioned record date. Such mailing is expected to occur later this month.

The Yamana Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 21, 2022, subject to any adjournment or postponement thereof, at the Design Exchange Toronto-Dominion Centre, 234 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario and online at:

Website: https://web.lumiagm.com/497366151
Password: yamana2022 (case sensitive)

A meeting of the shareholders of Gold Fields is scheduled to follow on November 22, 2022.

Yamana would also like to remind shareholders and interested parties that it will release its operational and financial results for the third quarter of this year after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call
Toll Free (North America): 1-800-806-5484
Toronto Local and International: 416-340-2217
Toll Free (UK): 00-80042228835
Passcode: 2614947#
Webcast: www.yamana.com
Conference Call Replay
Toll Free (North America): 1-800-408-3053
Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451
Toll Free (UK): 00-80033663052
Passcode: 6191894#

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 28, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. EST on November 30, 2022.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com

FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton
+44 7974 201 715223 / +44 203 727 1000

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains or incorporates by reference "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to information with respect to the Yamana Meeting including the anticipated timing of filing related documents and the Gold Fields meeting. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "budget", "target", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the Company's expectations in connection with the production and exploration, development and expansion plans at the Company's projects being met, the impact of proposed optimizations at the Company's projects, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or change in the administration of laws, policies and practices, and the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating metal prices (such as gold, silver, copper and zinc), currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian Dollar, the Brazilian Real, the Chilean Peso and the Argentine Peso versus the United States Dollar), the impact of inflation, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in the Company's hedging program, changes in accounting policies, changes in mineral resources and mineral reserves, risks related to asset dispositions, risks related to metal purchase agreements, risks related to acquisitions, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, risks associated with infectious diseases, including COVID-19, unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, steel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, final pricing for concentrate sales, unanticipated results of future studies, seasonality and unanticipated weather changes, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, government regulation and the risk of government expropriation or nationalization of mining operations, risks related to relying on local advisors and consultants in foreign jurisdictions, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, risks relating to joint venture operations, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage, timing and possible outcome of pending and outstanding litigation and labour disputes, risks related to enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com, and the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding what the Company believes to be its true value proposition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Yamana GoldYRI:CAAUYGold Investing
YRI:CA,AUY
clock with gold coins

VIDEO — Adrian Day: Gold Sentiment Terrible, but its Time is Coming "Very Soon"

Adrian Day: Gold Sentiment Terrible, but its Time is Coming "Very Soon"youtu.be

As the US dollar continues to reign supreme, gold is facing apathy from investors.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, said that sentiment toward the yellow metal is the worst it could be — but that's good news for contrarians.

In his view, there's no question that current circumstances have created a buying opportunity for both gold and gold stocks. He sees a turn in pricing coming "very soon," and said it's important to position before that happens.

Keep reading...Show less
masquerade masks with beaded necklaces on a fence

"Don't Make Investment Decisions Based on Inflation" — Experts Share Advice in New Orleans

The second week of October marked the 48th edition of the New Orleans Investment Conference. The event, which now spans almost five decades, is one of the final resource conferences of the year and provides insight on the future.

From October 12 to 15, investors, market watchers, analysts and letter writers descended on the Big Easy for the four day conference, which focused largely on what's next for the broader economy and how to prepare for another potential “black swan” event. Here's a breakdown of several of the key themes that emerged during talks and panels.

Keep reading...Show less
bomb made out of us money

VIDEO — Brien Lundin: Cracks in System Emerging, What is the Next Weak Link?

Brien Lundin: Cracks in System Emerging, What is the Next Weak Link?youtu.be

As the global economy grows increasingly precarious, what warning signs should investors be watching?

Speaking at the New Orleans Investment Conference, host Brien Lundin said that as cracks in the system emerge, market participants are looking for a "Lehman moment" — in other words, a major institutional collapse.

"One of the things people are pointing at as the next weak link in the chain is the derivative exposure of the banks," he said at the event. "We saw that that's what forced the Bank of England to essentially pull back on its quantitative tightening and actually go right back to easing — temporarily, of course. It was the derivative exposure of its pension funds."

Keep reading...Show less
Winter Drilling Planned for Platinex’s New W2 project

Winter Drilling Planned for Platinex’s New W2 project

Winter Drilling Planned for Platinex’s New W2 projectyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less
drill core showing gold

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2022

Click here to read the previous best junior gold stocks article.

The third quarter was tough for gold, which continued to move downward after a stellar Q1 during which it hit a year-to-date high of US$2,069 per ounce in the weeks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gold closed the third quarter at US$1,671.75. After a bounce back above US$1,700, it had moved back to around $1,660 as of October 17. Gold wasn't alone in its price decline though, as global stock markets and commodities also fell significantly last month. Of course, this affected companies operating in the gold sector as well.

Nick Santiago of IntheMoneyStocks.com joined the Investing News Network to discuss gold's performance in late Q3, and while he thought that gold still had further to drop, he planned to use that as an opportunity.

Keep reading...Show less
the word "recession" with gray clouds

Are We in a Recession?

"Never miss out on an opportunity like a recession" — Jack Welch, former chairman and CEO of General Electric (NYSE:GE).

In an effort to combat runaway inflation, the US Federal Reserve, along with other central banks around the world, has begun hiking interest rates — and if Chair Jerome Powell has his way, these increases are set to continue. But as most economists will tell you, central banks don’t have the best track record for curbing inflation without summoning a recession.

“Since the post-war era, the vast majority of federal tightening cycles do end up in a recession. So this has to be the base case this time,” said Chris Wood, head of equity strategy at Jefferies Hong Kong, during his keynote presentation at the recent Gold Forum Americas. Wood expects a recession to materialize in the US by mid-2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×