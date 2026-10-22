Xona Raises $250 Million as Part of Mission to Upgrade GPS: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 22nd

  • Xona reaches $2.45 billion valuation following Series D
    • The round comes days after the company launched six satellites into space.
    • Xona says that its Pulsar network delivers signals up to 100 times more powerful than GPS.
    • Co-founder + CEO Brian Manning will join NYSE Live to reveal how his firm will allocate the fresh capital.
  • F&G released its 4th annual Retirement Reconsidered Survey
    • The survey found that 51% of pre-retirees plan to semi-retire, while 75% have considered or are delaying retirement.
    • The data showed that 53% of Americans ages 50+ believe the journey to retirement is becoming more flexible.
    • F&G CEO + President Conor Murphy will join NYSE Live to discuss new trends surrounding retirement.
  • Global X NYSE 100 ETF in focus after Meta's earnings
    • Meta Platforms reported better-than-expected results and issued upbeat guidance after Wednesday's market close.
    • As of October 20, 2026, Meta was the eighth largest NYSX component, accounting for a 4.2% weighting. 
    • The hyperscaler is boosting its bet on AI and noted traction with its digital assistant Muse.

Opening Bell
SS&C ALPS Funds rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
AT&T (NYSE: T) hosts the National Cybersecurity Alliance's annual summit

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Credo AI at the NYSE on October 21

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/22/c5509.html

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