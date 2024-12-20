Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

American Rare Earths Limited

Wyoming Rare USA Secures Strategic Facility to Support Halleck Creek Project

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR) (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF, AMRRY) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc., has secured a facility at the Western Research Institute in Laramie, Wyoming. This significant development marks a key step forward in the company’s efforts to progress the Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project and enhance its operational capabilities in the region.

This follows the recent award of a USD $7.1 million grant from the State of Wyoming to support the advancement of the company’s rare earth processing initiatives. The facility, situated in a strategic location, will serve as a hub for exploration, processing, and future development activities, enabling the company to align its efforts with state-backed initiatives to bolster critical mineral development.

Key Features of the Facility and Partnership:

  • Centralised Operations: The facility will house all drill core and assay samples collected to date, providing a central location for streamlined operations.
  • Future Pilot Plant Site: The space will accommodate the construction of a pilot plant, advancing the development and testing of processing capabilities for the project.
  • Collaboration: This partnership lays the groundwork for further synergies, leveraging the Western Research Institute’s expertise.

The Western Research Institute, located in Laramie, Wyoming, is a multi-million dollar, not-for-profit, research organisation renowned for work in advanced energy systems, environmental technologies and materials research and technologies. Their Headquarters and Advanced Technology Centre includes laboratories, pilot facilities and room for new development.

“This is an exciting milestone for the company and our progression of the Cowboy State Mine at Halleck Creek,” said Joe Evers, President of Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. “The support of the State of Wyoming and our collaboration with the Western Research Institute highlights Wyoming’s commitment to becoming a leader in critical minerals development. This facility helps to advance our mission of onshoring critical mineral supply chains for the USA while highlighting Wyoming’s position a leader in critical minerals and rare earth elements.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from American Rare Earths Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×