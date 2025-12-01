World Series of Poker® Mobile Game Announces Integration to Feature NFL Collectibles, Team Challenges and Exclusive Rewards for a Limited Time

- Playtika's World Series of Poker® (WSOP®) free-to-play app announced today a can't-miss season of action in collaboration with the National Football League. Now through February 8, 2026, users will find limited special NFL-themed features in-game to collect, compete, and climb the ranks in true championship style.

This free-to-play crossover brings together the drama of a fourth-quarter touchdown and the suspense of a final poker hand, making every moment feel like a championship showdown. Plus, users can download the app for a chance to enter a free-to-enter 13-week sweepstakes* packed with NFL rewards and excitement.

"The NFL is one of the most iconic sports leagues in the world, and this collaboration gives our WSOP players even more reasons to play, adding fresh layers of fun, excitement, and competition that bring these two great passions together in a powerful free-to-play way," said Guy Ceder, General Manager of WSOP free-to-play app.

Whether you're building your collection, testing your instincts, or celebrating a Sunday win, WSOP free-to-play app invites poker enthusiasts and NFL football fans alike to play, collect, and conquer in a limited-time event. With this collaboration, users have access to exciting new features, including:

  • NFL Album: Assemble 32 team-inspired cards across themed sets to complete an NFL Album. Build sets, unlock in-game rewards, and represent your favorite team across the tables.
  • NFL Journey: Complete NFL-themed missions, earn special in-game currency, and move down the field toward victory after claiming rewards at every tier.
  • NFL & Tournaments: Users can compete in themed events for a shot at exclusive NFL branded rewards, including collectible rings, championship bracelets, and leaderboard glory.
  • Avatars: With 32 exclusive NFL avatars, players can choose their favorite team and rep their colors at every hand.
  • Puzzles & Daily Challenges: Gather NFL-themed puzzle pieces through gameplay, complete all four puzzles, and unlock the ultimate grand prize.

The fun, football, filled festivities will be available for a limited time starting November 10, 2025, across web, iOS, and Android devices.

About World Series of Poker®

WSOP® is the official free to play game of the World Series of Poker®, and one of the world's most downloaded free poker games. Home to millions of poker players across the web, tablets and mobile, the game features countless exciting game modes, tournaments and special events while rewarding its best players with authentic virtual WSOP® prizes and poker-player trophies and glory.

World Series of Poker® is intended for those 21 or older and is for amusement purposes only. World Series of Poker® is not a real money game and does not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes. All prizes are virtual and have no cash value. In app purchases are available (including random items).

© 2025, Playtika Ltd. All rights reserved. The World Series Of Poker trademarks are licensed by Bracelet IP, Ltd.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase does not increase your chances of winning. Open to US residents 21+. Ends: 2/10/2026. Void where prohibited. In-app purchases (including random items) are optional. For details and official rules see: https://www.playwsop.com/tc. Sponsor: Playtika, LTD. World Series of Poker trademarks are licensed by Bracelet IP Limited.

About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-series-of-poker-mobile-game-announces-integration-to-feature-nfl-collectibles-team-challenges-and-exclusive-rewards-for-a-limited-time-302627189.html

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

