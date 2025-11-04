Woodside Energy Capital Markets Day 2025

At its 2025 Capital Markets Day today, Woodside outlined its strategy to thrive through the energy transition and deliver long-term shareholder value by meeting rising global demand for affordable, reliable, lower-carbon energy.
Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill said she is excited by the opportunities ahead of Woodside.
"Woodside is a compelling investment opportunity supported by world-class assets, an integrated value chain, long-term customer relationships and a strong balance sheet. Woodside generates durable cash flows and has rewarded shareholders with approximately US$11 billion in dividends since 2022.
"Over the next decade, with disciplined capital management, we will execute our strategy by maximising performance from our base business, delivering cash-generative projects to sustain and grow the business and creating the next wave of future opportunities for long-term returns for our shareholders.
"Woodside is extracting full value from every asset through safe, reliable operations and a focus on innovation to reduce operating costs and increase efficiencies.
"We are applying the same disciplined approach to our next phase of growth, aiming to realise a step-change in net operating cash flow. By the early 2030s, net operating cash is expected to rise to around US$9 billion, representing a more than 6% compound annual growth rate in sales and cash flow from 2024 and providing a pathway to a 50% increase in dividend per share from 2032. 1
"Our strategy is supported by ongoing robust global demand for our products. Woodside's major growth projects will capitalise on this demand, with the Beaumont New Ammonia project expecting first ammonia this year, the Scarborough Energy Project on track to begin LNG shipments in the second half of next year, the offshore Mexico Trion field targeting first oil in 2028, and Louisiana LNG targeting start-up in 2029.
"With global LNG demand forecast to grow 60% by 2035, Woodside's increasing scale across the Atlantic and Pacific basins, combined with our marketing and trading business, optimises our capability to meet customer needs. 2
"Our confidence in Woodside's future is founded on our long track record of sustainably growing and returning value to shareholders through the investment cycle. We have a clear strategy to continue delivering value in years to come."
