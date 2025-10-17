Woodside Donates MXN$400,000 to Mexican Red Cross

Woodside Donates MXN$400,000 to Mexican Red Cross

Funds to support flood victims in northern Veracruz and southern Tamaulipas

Woodside Energy today announced a donation of MXN$400,000 (~US$20,000) to the Mexican Red Cross to support individuals and families affected by severe flooding in northern Veracruz and southern Tamaulipas.

The donation will be used to provide humanitarian aid including food, hygiene and cleaning kits, medical support, care packages, and search and rescue operations led by the Mexican Red Cross.

"We are deeply grateful for Woodside Energy's generosity in supporting the communities affected by the devastating floods in northern Veracruz and southern Tamaulipas," said Ana Laura Robles Cruz, National Director of Resource Mobilization at the Mexican Red Cross. "Their contribution will help make a meaningful difference for the families impacted."

"This is a tragic event for the communities of the Huasteca region and our thoughts are with those affected," said Daniel Kalms, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer International at Woodside Energy.

"Woodside is committed to supporting communities wherever we are active. After learning of the flooding and speaking with the Governors of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, we felt it was important to assist the Mexican Red Cross in their relief efforts.

"We hope this donation helps the affected communities recover and rebuild."

About Woodside Energy

Woodside Energy is a global energy company working across three continents to produce oil and natural gas and pursue new energy opportunities. In Mexico, Woodside is progressing the Trion oil and gas development.

