Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the " Company " or " Wondr Gaming ") is pleased to announce that it will execute a full-service, six-figure campaign for AcradeQuest, a platform connecting creators to play against everyday fans.

Utilizing some of the biggest Fortnite influencers on Twitch, the Gamelancer networking comprising of 26.5MM+ followers, as well as Wondr's white-labeled NFT offering, the strategic campaign will be executed over a three-month period.

Key terms of the activation include:

  • 24 Twitch Streams utilizing three prominent Fortnite Creators
  • Custom content across the Gamelancer Network
  • NFT development and promotion

"We are thrilled to announce this campaign with ArcadeQuest," said Rob Frohling , Wondr Gaming Chief Revenue Officer & Head of Sales. "Their mission to reward creators and fans by playing against each other, aligns perfectly with our goal of building a more interconnected environment within gaming. We believe bringing on three of the biggest names in Fortnite and our Gamelancer network will propel ArcadeQuest to new heights and we couldn't be more excited about the partnership."

"Gamers use YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch to watch their favourite creators play video games, while ArcadeQuest allows the average gamer to play with their favorite creators! The team at Wondr have done a fantastic job of designing a campaign that grows both of our organizations, and we look forward to making this a flagship partnership." - Daniel Baraghosh, Founder, ArcadeQuest

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming is a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media and programmatic sales hosted on Gamelancer's 20+ owned and operated channels, featuring over 1 billion monthly views and 26,500,000+ followers.

About Arcade Quest

ArcadeQuest is a platform where fans are able to play their favourite games with their favourite creators, and win prizes for gaming. ArcadeQuest allows content creators to organize live matches with their fans and handles all of the rewards and prize allocation for gameplay. The platform is built to increase engagement, retention, and intimacy which in turn results in more revenue for creators. ArcadeQuest focuses on monetizing the access to creators, with specific integration on Fortnite. Using a combination of a subscription and pay-to-play models, ArcadeQuest is able to increase revenue for any size creator, with prizes ranging from gift cards, to collectables that are NFTs designed and marketed in conjunction with creators.

