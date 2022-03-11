Wondr Gaming Corp. is pleased to announce that it will execute a full-service, six-figure campaign for AcradeQuest, a platform connecting creators to play against everyday fans. Utilizing some of the biggest Fortnite influencers on Twitch, the Gamelancer networking comprising of 26.5MM+ followers, as well as Wondr's white-labeled NFT offering, the strategic campaign will be executed over a three-month period. ...

