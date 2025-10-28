WisdomTree Appoints BNY for Banking-as-a-Service Infrastructure for Digital Assets, Advancing Access to Stablecoins and Tokenized Real-World Assets

The collaboration positions WisdomTree as BNY's first retail digital assets BaaS client

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) ("WisdomTree"), a global financial innovator, today announced it has appointed The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, as its core banking-as-a-service (BaaS) infrastructure provider for WisdomTree Prime®, the firm's retail platform for tokenized assets and cryptocurrency. The collaboration between the two firms cements WisdomTree as BNY's first retail digital assets BaaS client. WisdomTree Prime is the first app to provide access to tokenized funds to U.S. retail investors with stablecoin on and offramps via WisdomTree's stablecoin conversion service.

For the industry, the relationship facilitates a critical expansion in services for users seeking access to tokenized real world assets (RWA). Users can leverage the WisdomTree Prime platform to invest in tokenized RWA and will gain the ability to support onchain transfers across tokenized funds and select stablecoins, including USDC and PYUSD, as these capabilities are introduced.

This latest expansion of the WisdomTree Prime platform introduces new capabilities that allow crypto native users to remain onchain and seamlessly access WisdomTree's diversified range of tokenized RWA, including digital funds and onchain gold. Through the collaboration with BNY, users have access to BNY's leading banking functionality, in addition to blockchain rails, enabling on and offramp capabilities between the traditional banking system and the app as they become available.

"As digital assets continue to converge with traditional finance, BNY is committed to serving as the bridge that supports this transformation," said Jennifer Barker, Global Head of Treasury Services and Depositary Receipts at BNY. "Our work with WisdomTree underscores how BNY's infrastructure and demonstrated track record of reliability and scale can help power the next generation of financial services."

WisdomTree and BNY have a long-standing relationship, with BNY serving as administrator, custodian, and sub-adviser on select WisdomTree funds, as well as the reserve custodian and banking partner for its USDW stablecoin. BNY also continues to provide its expertise in investment management and custody across WisdomTree's industry-leading products for tokenized RWA. The relationship also enables institutional users on WisdomTree Connect™ to harness the capabilities of existing payment rails to power their investing, reserve management and treasury operations.

"Stablecoins and tokenized assets are unlocking new user experiences across a range of use cases in financial services. BNY is a leader for banks working with stablecoin issuers and brings unmatched trust and reliability as we grow our platform," said Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree. "We are proud of our long-standing history with BNY and excited about this next chapter, facilitating the growth of onchain financial services."

For more information about WisdomTree Prime and WisdomTree Connect, please visit: https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com and https://www.wisdomtreeconnect.com .

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a diverse suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions, as well as digital asset-related products. Our offerings empower investors to shape their financial future and equip financial professionals to grow their businesses. Leveraging the latest financial infrastructure, we create products that emphasize access, transparency and provide an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we offer next-generation digital products and services related to tokenized real world assets and stablecoins, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime® and institutional platform, WisdomTree Connect™.*

* The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services and WisdomTree Connect institutional platform are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com , the WisdomTree Prime mobile app or https://wisdomtreeconnect.com for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $139.3 billion in assets under management globally, inclusive of assets under management attributable to our recently completed acquisition of Ceres Partners, LLC.

Please visit us on X at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide. USDW is currently in the process of being rebranded from WUSD.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME: NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app and WisdomTree Connect are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world — managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of September 30, 2025, BNY oversees $57.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com . Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

Category: Business Update

Media Contacts:
WisdomTree
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / wisdomtree@fullyvested.com

BNY
James Ihn
James.ihn@bny.com

BK
